What are we all playing this weekend?

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alec: I intend to demand that random internet strangers bring me that horizon. I am very conscious that it is a matter of most likely days before Sea of Thieves' weird shortage of substance outstays its welcome and I make it take a long walk off a short plank, but I fully intend to immerse myself in its jolly ambience for every moment until that happens.

Alice: I'd like to check out Plunkbat's 8-player squad event mode with the laaaaaaaads but I'm not sure I can round up a full eight. Hmm! If not, it'll probably be on the sofa, continuing to prove my merit as a wrestledad in Yakuza 6 and finishing cleaning up Lovecraftian messes in Bloodborne. I'm still so delighted by the game's turn in the middle when you realise what seemed terrible before barely even registers as a problem.

Brendan: I'm looking forward to more time with the Boys in Final Fantasy XV, even though it's probably a terrible, terrible game. I don't know why but it might be that after 4 days of schmoozing at GDC I crave the artificial comfort of NPC mates with excellent fashion sense and nothing else. You can have too much of humans sometimes.

Graham: Graham is fired. Graham is fired.

John: John is fired. John is fired.

Katharine: Katharine is away, getting married – not a firing offence. Congratulations! Katharine is away, getting married – not a firing offence. Congratulations!

Matt: Matthew is on holiday – nnnot a firing offence? Ah, I’m going soft in my old age. Matthew is on holiday – nnnot a firing offence? Ah, I’m going soft in my old age.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?