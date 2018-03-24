What are we all playing this weekend?

That’s the Game Developers Conference over and done with for another year, the video games already swept out from the Moscone Center into the street to make room for… a Salesforce convention? Exciting times in sunny San Francisco, no doubt. Our roving reporters still have plent to write up and share from the conference, mind, so do keep an eye on our GDC 2018 tag. Or the website. We’ll post them on the website. In the usual way. This website here. Okay. Bye.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alec:
I intend to keep on demanding that random internet strangers bring me that horizon. I am very conscious that it is a matter of most likely days before Sea of Thieves
‘ weird shortage of substance outstays its welcome and I make it take a long walk off a short plank, but I fully intend to immerse myself in its jolly ambience for every moment until that happens.
Alice:
I’d like to check out Plunkbat’s 8-player squad event mode
with the laaaaaaaads but I’m not sure I can round up a full eight. Hmm! If not, it’ll probably be on the sofa, continuing to prove my merit as a wrestledad in Yakuza 6 and finishing cleaning up Lovecraftian messes in Bloodborne. I’m still so delighted by the game’s turn in the middle when you realise what seemed terrible before barely even registers as a problem.
Brendan:
I’m looking forward to more time with the Boys in Final Fantasy XV
, even though it’s probably a terrible, terrible game. I don’t know why but it might be that after 4 days of schmoozing at GDC I crave the artificial comfort of NPC mates with excellent fashion sense and nothing else. You can have too much of humans sometimes.
Graham: Graham is fired.
John: John is fired.
Katharine: Katharine is away, getting married – not a firing offence. Congratulations!
Matt: Matthew is on holiday – nnnot a firing offence? Ah, I’m going soft in my old age.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
24/03/2018 at 10:11 Jonfon says:
Still Star Trek Online this week. It’s clunky but the writers obviously love Trek so just like the older shows, you get some really enjoyable episodes, along with some duff ones. Old cast members pop up with somewhat alarming frequency (yay, Worf. Eurgh, Harry Kim)
Neelix is still incredibly annoying.
24/03/2018 at 10:32 Evan_ says:
STO may have flaws, but it’s also the only game where it’s possible to have a full crew of lovely Orion chicks in clothes that would barely be enough for one. That’s about the only thing I can recall from that game. That, and popping shiny expensive saucers in my F2P BoP.
24/03/2018 at 10:18 Fahrengeit says:
Going to play the game about pirates. That, you know. Sid Meier’s Pirates or maybe even Black Flag. Sadly there is no new good pirate games lately.
So… maybe some more suggestings about pirate games someone like me should try at least once?
24/03/2018 at 10:29 caff says:
Blackwake is worth a look. It’s a janky, chaotic multiplayer Navy vs. Pirates indie game. I’ve been having a lot of fun with it, but it does rely on teamwork/voice comms. And yout tolerance for online multiplayer shenanigans.
24/03/2018 at 10:46 Vurogj says:
Somehow still going years after it’s heyday, Puzzle Pirates is still worth a look.
24/03/2018 at 10:20 LennyLeonardUK says:
Last night I took my first plunge into the depth’s of ‘Slay The Spire’ and I have only just this moment come back up for air. What an incredible game, genuinely one of the best I have played in many a year.
I also intend to get back on ‘Into The Breach’. I haven’t played it nearly as much as I would have liked due to family commitments, but this weekend looks quite clear so I should have time to finally commit to it.
Other than that I am pre loading ‘Far Cry 5’. I have always been a bit of a sucker for the Far Cry series and the thought of playing the 5th installment over the Easter weekend was too much for me to resist.
Have a good weekend everybody!!!.
24/03/2018 at 10:23 PhD_Barabba says:
Since a few days, I alternate between Northgard and The Age of Decadence. If I find the time, I could try Sea of Thieves.
Also, I will learn a bit of German and Estonian and I will go forward with The Witcher’s books
24/03/2018 at 10:28 Grizzly says:
I’ve been playing a bunch of Far Cries, and Vermintide 2 continues to entice even after a hundred hours of playing. I kinda really want to finish the game on the Legendary difficulty…
24/03/2018 at 10:30 bonuswavepilot says:
A fair chunk of the weekend has blown past already, largely while playing Into the Breach. I finished it for the first time this evening, which was a bit of a surprise as I had restarted with the 1st squad just to pick up some achievements but it turned out to be a splendid run.
My main aim at the moment is to unlock all the squads so I can use the ‘random squad’ button in a way that has enough possibilities to scratch that roguelike itch a bit more.
24/03/2018 at 10:33 spacedyemeerkat says:
Congratulations, Katharine.
24/03/2018 at 11:03 caff says:
Yes, many happy weddings!
24/03/2018 at 10:36 Evan_ says:
I’m playing Extra Work for Hardware Upgrades this weekend. It’s dull and repetitive, but very rewarding.
Maybe the squad will get me for a few rounds of Deep Rock Galactic too.
24/03/2018 at 10:54 kiank37 says:
I just finished the Netflix series Godless which was incredible as well as the new season of Voltron: Legendary Defender. I’m still bitter about living 20 minutes North of Marin and not being able to go to the Game Developer’s Conference as I’m only 17 (but only for less than 20 more days!). I will be attending a friend’s gaming party where will be playing The Evil Within and The Sims. I will be definitely playing The Sims 3 as The Sims 4 didn’t tickle my fancy. I just finished Doki Doki Literature Club so I think I’ll move on to Tacoma. I will definitely be playing as much Overwatch as I can as Brigette and I are having the best time together. Finally, if I have extra time I will play some Call of Duty: WW II campaign (the most generic plot I’ve ever seen) or some Call of Duty: Black Ops III (because I’m only 7 levels away from attaining Master prestige and it’s something I’ve never done, okay?). Whose ready for Far Cry 5 on Tuesday? – Happy Gaming
24/03/2018 at 11:04 caff says:
Inspired by Adam’s Cosmo-D, I think I’ll try hunting some weird indie stuff. Any recommendations?