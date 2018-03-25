Danganronpa creators’ new game coming westward

The Danganronpa series of games allowed for all sorts of Saw-esque adventures and bizarre romances. Producer Yoshinori Terasawa and game designer Takayuki Sugawara, the creators of the Danganronpa series, have a new kind of survival game, and it is coming to the west without the kind of delay their games have normally experienced before localization. That game is Zanki Zero: Last Beginning, and it should be here sooner rather than later.

Zanki Zero takes us to a weirdo vision of The End. The ruins, dungeons, and islands of a post-apocalyptic world are seen through the POV of eight protagonists as they fight for survival and search for meaning in their never-ending cycles of life and death.

God created the world in seven days. It only took one day for humans to destroy the world. Life as we knew it sank to the depths of the sea…until yesterday. We do not yet know the broken world and the reasons left behind there. An earth where ruins drift about. Buildings, houses, light posts. Cars, traffic lights, asphalt… Modern civilization was destroyed, becoming nothing more than debris wading in the sea. New ruins drift one after the other before the protagonist, who lives on one of those decaying islands. –8 Clones, 7 Deadly Sins, Infinite Lives – Play from the POV of one of eight protagonists in each chapter and explore the dungeons, towers, and islands to uncover the deadly sins of their past. –Survival of the Fittest – Hunt for materials and food while fending off monsters in real-time battle environments, but don’t forget to go to the bathroom (seriously, it’s bad for your health and fatal for your party). –Live, Die, Repeat – With only 13 days in one life cycle, each clone’s stats, abilities and capabilities differ from youth to old age. Depending on how you die, you can even earn bonus upgrades for your next life cycle. Take advantage of each life cycle to the fullest!

Danganronpa is a visual novel/detective adventure in which a sadistic cyber-bear drives teenagers to murder each other. Ursine villain Monokuma’s monologue doesn’t occur during the climactic scene of the game; instead, it occurs throughout, in segments known as “Monokuma Theater”. Ever wanted to know what chatting with a psychopath over drinks would be like? Monokuma Theater is for you. Danganronpa’s first entry came out in 2010 with the most recent release in 2017. We’ve written about it at length here and also over here. The visual novels range from cutesy click ’em ups to often unromantic romances, many of which have been making their first appearance on PC via Steam, sometimes years after their original release.

Time travel, the inability to die, and a vast apocalyptic conspiracy all sound right up my alley. Looking forward to it.