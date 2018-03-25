Steins;Gate gets remaster with additional stories

Steins;Gate, one of gaming’s most widely adored visual novels, is getting the deluxe treatment. The title is coming to the West with new translations, a fully animated version, and adding in new storylines. Also an 8-bit version with chiptunes for the Switch. That’s crazy right? I think so too.

Spike Chunsoft announced a handful of titles for the west at GDC 2018, including PixelJunk Monsters 2, Zanki Zero: Last Beginning, and 428: Shibuya Scramble. Steins;Gate Elite is coming to Playstation 4 and the Switch as well as a Steam version. There are new storylines written by the scenario writer from Zero Escape. As aforementioned, there’s an 8-bit version coming to the Switch, overseen by the series creator. Further DLC for the Steam version has been announced but no details have been given.

As Steins;Gate Elite, the game is fully remastered with animated scenes from the anime, creating a perfectly new, immersive experience. follows a rag-tag band of tech-savvy young students who discover the means of changing the past via e-mail using a modified microwave. Their experiments in pushing the boundaries of time begin to spiral out of control as they become entangled in a conspiracy surrounding SERN, the organization behind the Large Hadron Collider, and John Titor, who claims to be from a dystopian future.

Aw hell yes. This is some Southland Tales nonsense and I am here *clap* for *clap* it.

Some touted features include:

Fully Animated Adventure – Indulge in all the beautiful animation from 24 episodes of the Steins;Gate anime. A New Way to Time Leap – Experience the world of STEINS;GATE with this remastered, ultimate version that features newly animated sequences for certain endings. Branching Storylines – Every choice you make has its own consequence, shifting the world line closer or farther from reaching 1% divergence, providing a multitude of animated endings.

