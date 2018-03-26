A quick peek at The Signal From Tölva’s frosty expansion

As influential as the STALKER series has been, Big Robot’s The Signal From Tölva is one of the few shooters to properly replicate its blend of emergent open-world wandering and sci-fi spookiness. Tölva was admittedly a little on the short side, but Big Robot are generous sorts, and are just about ready to roll out a major free expansion for the game.
Alice took a look at the Polar Regions expansion a while back, which promises more mysteries, laser-fights and exploration in new and colder climes, but now we’ve got a goodly chunk of gameplay footage, along with promises from Big Robot that it’s very nearly ready to be rolled out. Within, lasers glittering across ice, and plenty more robots doing robot things.
It only stands to reason that robots would gravitate towards the colder regions of a planet. While that snow might present some problems, you can’t argue with the free cooling – it’s an overclocker’s paradise! For the most part, the expansion looks like more of the same, although when much of Tölva’s appeal lies in its meandering virtual tourism (with laser guns), more ruins, more hillsides and more enemy bases to shoot up is just what the engineer ordered.
The Polar Region expansion will be entirely free, and promises an additional few hours of gathering artifacts, trying to scan weirdo space-ghosts (although probably not from coast to coast), exploring anomaly-laden ruins and other such low-key robot adventure stuff. Your handler back aboard your ship looks to have a fair amount to say about this new environment too, and I must admit that I got a smirk out of describing a wandering ‘survey cow’ robot as being the centerpiece of a pastoral scene.
The Signal From Tölva is around £15//$20 on Steam, Itch, GOG, and the Humble Store. If I were a betting man, I’d wager that the Polar Regions expansions would hit the Steam version first, followed by Itch second and GOG third.
Disclosure: In the Before Times, before I started cluttering up your news feeds, legend tells that one ‘Jim Rossignol’ co-founded this lovely website. He apparently got bored and decided to leave to make games about robots and space ghosts instead, The Signal From Tölva being one of them. Beyond that, I don’t know much about him.
26/03/2018 at 19:53 Earl-Grey says:
CRONYISM!
Eat the powerful gaming journo-elite!
26/03/2018 at 21:11 Dominic Tarason says:
We tried, but they were too powerful! Presumably from eating the less elite…
26/03/2018 at 22:43 Earl-Grey says:
Typical elite games-journo fat cat.
Filling their bowels with those less elite.
26/03/2018 at 19:55 MrCrun says:
It’s a bit over a fiver on Fanatical.com right now.
Also no-one with that name should mention eating as it’s made me thirsty. I’m boiling a kettle right now.
26/03/2018 at 21:33 Red_Fox says:
Mentioning S.T.A.L.K.E.R. in the first sentence was a mistake, because it instantly set the bar very high for the game you were really writing about.
This game is no stalker. I can’t think of any other game since then that creeped the shit out of me, or gave me the dread I had when I knew a pack of invisible bloodsuckers were after me. Or when one jumped out of thick high swamp grass, or if I had to go into its lair.
The fact that there isn’t a new stalker game every 3-4 years is one of the greatest injustices of gaming.
26/03/2018 at 21:40 Stevostin says:
I don’t get how that video appeal to FPS veteran with a big FOV (which isn’t that good for immersion/exploration BTW) yet ruin their hope with a terrible running at hostile while shooting gameplay. This is EXACTLY what you never ever do in a FPS like STALKER, and why it’s still a shinning beacon to this day of man shooting.
Pity though because the game has talent, with nice visuals, sounds, gun feel. Robots are so well animated, why don’t we play humans ? Let’s face it, inflicting death & pain to other humans is a big part of the joy of gaming. FPS without screams of agony aren’t nearly as appealing as FPS which gets that.
26/03/2018 at 21:46 Wednesday says:
Is Tolva any good?
Wasn’t so hot on Sir.
26/03/2018 at 22:14 Person of Interest says:
I didn’t try Sir, but I did finish Tölva last year, and in that sense it’s remarkable because I rarely bother to finish a game.
Hard to call it “good”: its gunplay, teammate and enemy AI, and performance are all meh, bordering on bad. But it has plenty of mysterious things to investigate and little systems to master, which was satisfying and why I kept coming back to it. The story snippets intrigued me, and there are pleasing graphics and sound flourishes such as the dropships and robot chatter, and other foreign bleeps and bloops.
Tölva has a soul, and a feel, that more than make up for the fact that it’s objectively bad as a game. In that sense, I draw a line directly to it from S.T.A.L.K.E.R.
26/03/2018 at 22:35 Avioto says:
I thought the gunplay was better than most shooters these days. Every gun feels and sounds unique. As far as modern games go, I would only put Destiny 1/2’s gunplay above Signal’s. PCGamer wrote a pretty interesting article about it in my opinion. link to pcgamer.com
It’s surprisingly rare to find good gunplay in shooters these days.
26/03/2018 at 23:13 Person of Interest says:
Oddly enough, Destiny 2 has my least-favorite gunplay in ages. :)
But I agree with the Cheery RPS Fanzine’s take on the lovely audiovisual gun effects. My complaint is the combat cycle consisted of shooting a bit, then running in circles around a rock while all four of my health and ammo meters recharged. Maybe there’s another way to play, but I settled on that technique after some trial and error.