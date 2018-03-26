Deadly Premonition director’s The Good Life returns to crowdfunding

Part of the reason I’m not a betting man is because I’m terrible at predicting odds. I figured The Good Life was a sure thing when it last surfaced: A unique premise from the quirky director of a cult hit game, with a satisfying chunky art style, a solid (or so I thought) pitch video and the most important thing of all for instant internet success: Kitties. Tons of the fuzzy little friends.
When the original funding drive on Fig tanked, I felt let down. Thankfully, Suehiro ‘Swery65’ Hidetaka and his crew aren’t so easily dissuaded, and they’ve officially re-launched their attempt to fund The Good Life: Now with extra dogs.
If you missed its first crowdfunding drive, then you missed out on a beautiful concept: The Good Life is a life sim/murder mystery adventure set in an idyllic English village. Playing as Naomi, an American photo-journalist deep in debt, you’ve got to balance solving the crime (a grisly, seemingly ritualistic murder of a young woman) with paying your way through photography or odd jobs. Oh, and everyone in the town magically transforms into cats (and now dogs, in this new and revised edition) at night. Because that’s normal.
Plus, it’s from the director of Deadly Premonition, which – technical jank aside – was a game absolutely bubbling with genuinely clever ideas and oddly on-point writing.
This time, the project page is much clearer about what’s being offered, and is also asking for less money up-front, explaining that there are third-party investors interested in the project, but their involvement with the game hinges on whether Swery and his team can raise a base-line amount of funding for the game. In order to appeal to a wider audience, the townsfolk now turn into a mixture of cats and dogs (each with their own unique abilities) by night, and your initial transformation will allow you to pick which of the two to start as, although it sounds like the ability to switch may become a key gameplay element.
Oddly, this time round they’ve chosen to run the Kickstarter for the game direct from Japan, meaning that they’ve got a target funding goal of just under 5 million Yen. That sounds like a lot, but it works out to roughly £450,000, which is a very small budget for any halfway ambitious game, and probably a drop in the ocean compared to what they’ve already spent on this project, considering that there’s two Japanese studios involved, plus a relatively well-known director.
You can read a lot more about the project on the Kickstarter page here, which includes breakdowns of exactly what the core gameplay loop involves, as well as plenty more animated GIFs giving an extended peek at the game. The basic ‘get a copy of the game when it’s done’ tier of funding is priced at 3000 Yen, which is almost exactly £20, although at the time of writing there are still some Early Bird packs available for a little less. While I’m a little sad to see the project demystified like this, it should hopefully lead to the game being produced, which is all I could really ask for at this point.
26/03/2018 at 21:39 Babymech says:
The internet is tired of cats always stomping around, making too much noise and driving us crazy.
26/03/2018 at 21:48 balinor says:
It really does sound like a fascinating concept for a game, unfortunately Inxile has killed any interest I ever had in kickstarter so I’ll pass until/if it gets released.
26/03/2018 at 22:12 Dominic Tarason says:
Of all the negative examples, Inxile seem an odd pick? They’re two for two on successful, well reviewed crowdfunded RPGs now, and I’ve heard good things about The Bard’s Tale 4.
26/03/2018 at 22:27 balinor says:
Wasteland 2 wasn’t a terrible game although it did have it’s problems, to me it never actually felt like a continuation of Wasteland.
Bard’s Tale is stuck trying to appeal to a modern audience and everyone I have spoken to playing the alpha have commented that it is not a Bard’s Tale game. Now it may turn out to be a great dungeon crawler, but I paid for a new BT game, not a new modern dungeon crawler.
Inxile are pretty crap at communication I think and they just haven’t done a good job with the two projects I have backed, as such, I wont back any more.
26/03/2018 at 22:40 Someoldguy says:
I was ok with Wasteland 2, but you’re right it felt more like Fallout Tactics 2 than a continuation of Wasteland.
The article that popped up today about Bard’s Tale is ringing all sorts of alarm bells for me, too. A more casual experience with tones of Hearthstone? What? I accept they couldn’t possibly reproduce a text interface where fighting 99 berserkers, 99 berserkers, 99 berserkers and 99 berserkers was a thing and took about 5 minutes for a single turn to play out, but still. I’m pretty sure that wasn’t what I planned on backing. We’ll just have to see what changes between Backer’s Alpha and shipping. link to arstechnica.com
26/03/2018 at 21:50 megazver says:
The ‘original Kickstarter’ was on Fig, not Kickstarter.
26/03/2018 at 22:11 Dominic Tarason says:
Somehow, I had it as Fig in my notes here but just kept writing Kickstarter. My brain is having One Of those Days
26/03/2018 at 22:33 Someoldguy says:
I guess I’m not the target audience for this. I’ve had no problem playing female protagonists in games like Tomb Raider, Life is Strange and The Sims, including taking photographs in the last two. I’m also a bit of a sucker for daily economic management. Yet this title just leaves me cold in the way it is presented.
– The art style is too pastel and the characters, including the player, too polygonal. Leading to:
– There’s nothing in those screenshots that makes me think “That’s beautiful. I want to capture that image in a photo”.
– That’s supposed to be an UK town? Maybe if you know very little about the UK and have set your game in the 1930’s. Perhaps the town coming from an alternative 1930 where roads are paved like that and there are hardly any vehicles is the big mystery? But then the clothing is anachronistic.
– You all turn into cats and dogs? Um. Okaaaay.
– Circle-strafing sheep?
It may turn out to be a cracker of a game, but the way it looks now, I just can’t back it.
26/03/2018 at 22:34 indigozeal says:
Backed! I miss the option the old campaign had to pledge a little more for extra sheep in my yard, though.
26/03/2018 at 23:06 Thulsa Hex says:
It was a little depressing watching the way this went the first time, not least because Swery’s twitter mentions were full of “fans” claiming that they wanted to back the game but couldn’t, “morally,” because Tim Schafer is a “crook.” Swery responded to a few of those comments in good faith, which had me wondering how aware he was/is of all that crap. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Japanese dev comment on industry toxicity, so I sometimes wonder how much of that stuff leaks over to their side of the world.
Anyway, I’d love to see this succeed. Deadly Premonition is a delightful (if seriously-janky) curiosity. I loved the oddball small-town Pacific Northwest vibe, and hope they manage something similar with this English setting!