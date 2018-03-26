Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds adding weapon skins, considering server region lock

In the ongoing war against lag in Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, the developers are considering a soft form of region lock to stop distant players lagging up other regions’ servers. Should the plan go ahead, Plunkers won’t be able to see and play on a server outside their region unless they’re in a squad together with someone who is in its region. This still just a potential change at this point, not decided, and still a way away.
A lot sooner, weapon skins are coming to Plunkbat. The next update will add them in two new crates, one of which requires a paid key to open. They are mostly ugly.
The devs recently started factoring ping into matchmaking to help provide stable games, which they say “has shown great results”, but now they’re considering doing more. Today’s announcement laid out one possible plan:
“One of the solutions we are considering is operating servers so that only those players who reside in that region can connect and play. These servers will be made invisible to players residing in other regions. But, at the same time, if a player in an exclusive server region forms a team with a player from another region, they can connect to and play on any of the servers available to either of them.
“Through this new approach we are aiming to provide a better gameplay experience as it will improve network issues and help with linguistic barriers. We are going to run a limited test of this approach as more detailed research and analysis should come before global application.”
Server region locks are certainly the Plunkbat feature most requested by loudmouths. Look at the comments of any Plunkpost on Steam and you’ll find it flooded with people spamming “REGION LOCK CHINA” while scapegoating Chinese players for all the game’s ills. Maybe this will make them shut up. I would certainly not take it as validation of everything loudmouths claim about China.
If PUBG Corp do go ahead with this plan, I do hope they have something in mind for players seeking modes not available in their region. Some regions don’t have the first-person mode at all and some only have FPP for select squad sizes, apparently because they don’t have enough players to support them, so people wanting them need to connect elsewhere.
Right now, cosmetic weapon skins are coming to Plunkbat. They hit the test server today and should go live on the main client later this week. They make guns look a little different, yeah? They still work the same and use the same model, but have been given makeovers. Weapon skins are equipped through the customisation menu in the same way as your starting outfit then, unlike clothes, will appear on all weapons of that type you scavenge.
Two new crates contain the initial batch of weapon skins. The Triumph Crate is in the regular pool of crates you can randomly get when trading your Plunkbucks for crates, with a 20% chance to get one, but you’ll need to buy a key with real money (or trade for one) to open it. Yup, having paid crates in the random pool still sucks. The other is the Raider Crate, which appears as an entirely separate option in the Rewards screen, costs 1200 Plunkbucks, and does not require a key to unlock it.
All of the skins I’ve received on the test servers are uglier than their defaults. The common skins in both crates look like they were painted with orange or beige matt emulsion then thrown down a hill, which is okay as a joke about scavenging and using anything at hand but not attractive. The rarer skins are pristine and far fancier but many are ugly too, with unfocused blasts of colour and pattern, splashing gold, digital camo, plasticky metal, and accents all over.
But hey, most of Plunkbat’s clothes are hideous yet some still sell for hundreds of pounds. And this AKM skin is kinda neat:
26/03/2018 at 18:41 caff says:
… and this is where Plunkbat stops for me. It’s been fun, but loot crate culture is my tipping point. I learnt from CS:GO crates that it’s fun for a while, but eventually you realise you’re spending more time collecting texture maps than you are enjoying the core mechanics of the game.
26/03/2018 at 19:30 mlcarter815 says:
The crates are far from a focus in the game. I often don’t even spend my battle points on them.
26/03/2018 at 20:14 Kyle700 says:
what a bizarre comment. Cosmetics literally don’t affect the game at all. You can actually boot up the game, and NEVER look up at the BP, and you’d be playing the exact same game.
26/03/2018 at 18:41 Drib says:
I feel like Plunkbat Co. does not know what to add to the game, so they are just slapping stuff on that they’ve seen elsewhere. Feels a little unfocused.
Plus most of the fun of weapon skins is nicking someone else’s after you knock them out. If the skins automatically apply to any gun you pick up, then you don’t even get that. Boo.
26/03/2018 at 19:28 Umberto Bongo says:
Funny, East Asia servers have been the only times where I’ve consistently placed in the top three, just due to how cautious and seemingly averse to conflict they all are.
26/03/2018 at 21:07 Mikemcn says:
The region lock movement has creepy racist underpinnings. Supposedy it’s primarily about stopping hackers/cheaters.
But my understanding is that PUBG sold better in asia than anywhere else, so of course the majority of hackers/cheaters are from asian countries. I’d much rather them prioritize ping in matchmaking and create effective anti cheat software, rather than put strict walls up between playerbases because of the loudmouths who likely have an alterior motive.
Locking them out won’t stop hacking or cheating, it’ll just change the country the hacker/cheater you run into is likely from. A fair portion of PUBG players are more upset that asian players are in their games than they are about actual foul play it seems… and that’s weird.
26/03/2018 at 21:12 mlcarter815 says:
It’s more than just underpinnings. Just listen to the open chat while waiting for a match to start.
26/03/2018 at 21:34 Churba says:
I remember, back when I started playing, I looked up a few guides just to get the lay of the land a bit, pick up a few hints. Most of them differed somewhat and even outright contradicted each other. But the one thing that was universally agreed upon was that unless you had a perverse need to hear a torrent of racial slurs and abuse before every match, the first thing you should do is mute all voice chat in the game.
26/03/2018 at 21:37 Undead Munchies says:
Everytime you say Plunkbuck or Plunkbat, I lose more braincells. Just say PUBG. And just call the currency BP or battlepoints. I understand where Plunkbat comes from although it sounds autistic. But Plunkbucks? Its BP not PB.
26/03/2018 at 21:41 Drib says:
“BP” literally stands for “Bats Plunked”. I don’t see what the issue is.
26/03/2018 at 21:42 Shadow says:
What is it with weapon skins that’s so appealing? They’re so outlandish only some kind of flamboyant gangster would use them in real life.
Are some people so desperate to feel like a special snowflake gangsta that they’ll actually fork over real money for them? There’s a whole, unfathomably large market for them, it seems, if CS:GO is any indication.
26/03/2018 at 22:40 shaneleelevin says:
Ahem…. REGION LOCK CHINA.
Why? Cheaters and Ping
I’m not alone as someone who returned the game because of a terrible online experience. It’s nice that they are willing to address these issues.
It would be GREAT if they could simply make a cheaters pool but I’m very confident that region locking the game WILL result in less cheaters, a better chance of meeting playing with people who speak my language, and a better ping in general. (Some people will certainly bypass this but, I’d rather have a smaller pool of cheaters, and I’d rather have areas that people script region locked) I hope they speed this update up so I can give it another go.
26/03/2018 at 22:43 shaneleelevin says:
and it’s worth noting that most of us have been on a russian or chinese website for non-legal gaming. So saying it’s racial to assume that piracy and cheating go hand in hand, region by region, is a little strong…
26/03/2018 at 22:57 Mikemcn says:
You’d get your smaller pool of cheaters, but you would also get fewer regular players so it would likely change nothing about your experience. There’s no reason to think Asian players cheat/hack at higher rates than european or north american players.
I’ve also encountered numerous foreign players who spoke solid english and played well with me, why kick those people out?