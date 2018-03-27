6 exciting VR games we saw at GDC

The blessed boys and girls of Valve were showing off some VR games for the upcoming Vive Pro at the Game Developers Conference last week. They were encamped near the press room in a large chamber split up into little shacks, each running a game such as the robot-avoiding comedy stealth of Budget Cuts, or the sunbathing relaxation of Vacation Simulator. I went on a rapidfire journey through this shantytown of virtual reality, jacking into game after game, each lasting about 20 minutes. The results: this round-up, and an intense visual migraine that rendered me incapable of reading for a full 5 minutes. I’m being serious. I thought I was having a stroke.
But enough about visual anomalies that float around the inside of your eye like a terrifying optical aurora, let’s talk videogames. Here are the strange worlds I entered and all the ways in which I tried to undermine the developers from inside their own game. Sorry, VR fans!
Museum of Other Realities
An otherworldly art gallery, in which I was guided by one of the curators. He tried his best to herd me in the correct direction while chatting about the artists on display. Look at this monochrome sculpture of hard-working human, he’d say. And here’s a colourful explosion of floating bubbles. And over here, a wide landscape which you can enter by shrinking down to the size of an art-loving rat. But I was only half listening, hopping about using the handheld controllers to warp instantly from one art piece to another, zapping around like a caffeinated Nightcrawler as my poor guide tried to keep me in sight.
“What’s this!” I’d ask, now several feet from where he stood. Oh, that’s by Liz Edwards who –
Boop.
What’s this! That’s a Danny Bittman piece that –
Boop. And I was off again. But only because it was such a wonderful building, full of multi-dimensional madness and portals to impossible scenery. My time ran out before we reached “the Ghoul room”, which upset me.
Verdict: Better than the Guggenheim.
Budget Cuts – Neat Corporation
A stealth and knife-throwing game about defeating your corporate robo-masters. Over the years, your office has been slowly laying off all its human employees, replacing them with lovable Portal-esque androids. As the last human on payroll, you must get to the bottom of this. I took on this mission with all the seriousness it deserved, by picking up a broomstick early in the demo and clinging to it it everywhere I went.
Unfortunately, my fumbling hands are not used to VR controls and I ended up stumbling around, flailing the broom at all my quiet robot colleagues, like some drunk janitor. I placed a clipboard and a nameplate atop a secretary bot’s head and asked it to stay very still as I took a swing at the objects, envisioning a moment of William Tell accuracy and triumph. The result was imperfect and the secretary bot soon lay sprawled on the floor. Shortly afterwards, I was murdered by a robot with a revolver.
Verdict: I deserved to be fired.
Vacation Simulator – Owlchemy Labs
A blissful holiday from dread reality. This demo sent me to a beach with the purpose of being far from any work, and I imagined this as a kind of unpaid leave from the office I’d just been ejected from in Budget Cuts. Imagine my shock when there were also robots on the beach. But Owlchemy’s bots are happy TV-faced droids with friendly smiles and can-do attitudes. When you wave at them, they speak.
I warped about the beach, splashing in the water with inflatables and building lacklustre sandcastles. But what’s this? Underneath a sapphire blue cascade of water hides a little hermit crab. I spent the remainder of my holiday ignoring the pleas of attention from the bots and instead buying toy seashells from a vending machine as gifts for my new best friend the hermit crab. Then the robots had a party and the crab started dancing. I was very very happy in this world and deeply yearn to return there.
Verdict: Best aquatic life in show
Creed: Rise to Glory – Survios
A deeply physical arm-swinging VR fighting game from the makers of Raw Data. I am writing this appraisal two days after having boxed a giant man in the face multiple times, and my back and shoulders are still aching. I couldn’t bring myself to muck around in this one because the developers demo-ing it were very determined that I should become a real boxer, with arms and everything, and they gave me precise instructions so that I would not let them down by eg trying to lick my opponent. So I just concentrated on landing blows on his left temple.
He was a hulking powerhouse with more abs than teeth. It was surprisingly difficult. This isn’t a light spot of shadow boxing. You have to throw fists fast and hard for them to “land”. When I came out of the game, puffing and wide-eyed, the organisers gave me a sweat rag and looked at me with the serious concern of a mother.
Verdict: Harder than Tekken
Mi Hiepa Sports
Oh no, more exercise. Here they strapped motion detectors to my shins and told me everything was going to be OK. I put on special shoes too, because I was directed to do so by a man with an authoritative voice. Inside this sporty demo, the only visible part of my body was from the knees down, and this made me feel like a leggy ghost. Then the footballs came. They popped out of some cannons, leisurely bounding towards my spectre feet. I did as I was instructed and kicked them at the highlighted mini-goals. 30% of my kicks were accurate. “Amazing!” I thought. “Just like my real feet.”
Verdict: Easier than Football Manager
Boneworks – Stress Level Zero
An impressive physics-heavy firing range from the Hover Junkers folks. I couldn’t get an in-game screenshot, so here’s one I found depicting one of the developers with a shotgun, which fits the mood. This was really more of a tech demo showing off some of the features for their upcoming shooter Hall of the Machine King. I was confronted with a shooting range, where I sampled several of the world’s finest firearms. I inspected a 9mm pistol so closely that my handheld controller tapped against my headset in the real world, a fragile reminder of the horrible meatspace waiting to embrace me once all this was over. I shot some guns, giddily, and discovered the ability to slow down time.
At this juncture it felt only right to watch the shells as they erupted out of my submachine gun, Matrix-style, popping out and flying softly away in time with the slowed “whomp whomp whomp” of the firing mechanism. I tried to eat the floating bullet cases by catching them in my mouth. It didn’t work. My mouth is not in the game, and the bullet cases are not real.
Verdict: Still hungry
Final summary:
VR is as impressive as it has been for a while. Between the possibility of becoming a slow motion action hero, a wine-sipping museum visitor, or a sun-bathing holiday-maker, I liked the museum and its Strangethink-like galleries the best of all. But the old doubts remain. The Vive Pro will yet again be an expensive piece of kit at $799. A headset for only the most enthusiastic enthusiasts, and not for the likes of non-committal hobbyists such as I.
There is also still that out-of-body VR sickness you get from moving around in-game while your body remains stationary. That didn’t affect me in the games that used a “warping” technique to move around, like Budget Cuts or Vacation Simulator. But others (like a sci-fi shooter I didn’t write about because I forgot to take notes on it) stuck dogmatically to letting you wander around in an old-fashioned “twin stick” first-person shooter way – a vomit-inviting prospect. I’ll put my eye problem down to being an infrequent user of VR headsets suddenly exposed to two hours of wildly different virtual tours, but even still, VR this good still seems to me a niche for those wealthy enough to afford it and healthy enough not to feel unwell while using it. A pity, because these strange lands are exciting to explore, even if it’s just for 20 minutes.
27/03/2018 at 17:48 K_Sezegedin says:
“stuck dogmatically to letting you wander around in an old-fashioned “twin stick” first-person shooter way..”
Took awhile for VR Devs to realize they could and should do artificial free locomotion in their games.
If there’s a dogma its teleportation which all early titles stuck to lest anyone feel woozy.
Best approach is to have options for both schemes, but if a title had only tele movement these days it better have a compelling gameplay reason for such lest it be flogged up and down by the community.
27/03/2018 at 19:31 Vandelay says:
Yes. I’m fortunate enough that old school controller controls in VR have only a minor effect on my belly, so will always use it when available (only time I’ve really experienced VR sickness has been with the Albino Lullaby and when there has been frame drops). It is still the best means of moving around a large environment.
I know some struggle, but those that don’t should have the option.
27/03/2018 at 17:55 Drib says:
“A pity, because these strange lands are exciting to explore, even if it’s just for 20 minutes.”
My issue with VR (Rift, for clarity) is that most VR lands are exciting to explore for about twenty minutes. Then you get bored with the janky controls and lackluster graphics and having this stupid headset clinging around your face.
There are exceptions, a few rare gems in the pile of shovelware crap for VR. But mostly? Mostly it’s just amusing novelties until you remember why you put the thing aside to never be used in the first place.
27/03/2018 at 17:55 Drib says:
That said, the vacation thing sounds like a fun diversion, and I agree with taking a liking to a little virtual crab.
27/03/2018 at 18:37 geldonyetich says:
Janky controls and lackluster graphics are something both within the power of a good VR software developer to overcome. However, as a relatively new medium, it seems we don’t have a whole lot of expertese out there to tackle it.
I think a large part of that is developers having to wrap their head around a whole new kind of interactive medium. Games like, “I Expect You To Die” and “Job Simulator” are good examples of this, making some of the best possible use of VR and touch interfaces as an environment exploration tool, albeit one still tethered to a small area.
Robo Recall proves that is definitely possible to have excellent controls and graphics on VR. Fallout 4 VR and Skyrim VR proves it’s possible to have expansive lands. What we’ve yet to get is a VR game that does an overwhelmingly good job of bringing controls, graphics, and expansive lands together. But this omission seems wholly a matter of ships passing eachother in the night; we’ve proof it’s definitely possible even in current-gen technology, but game development is ever a matter of near misses at perfection.
27/03/2018 at 19:28 Drib says:
Robo Recall was quite fun, with tight controls and decent graphics. See also SUPERHOT VR which was good (and everyone lauds it).
But yeah, like I said. A few gems in a pile of garbage. It CAN be done, but I feel like it requires a ton of money or a particular type of gameplay, and most VR titles just don’t do it right.
Which is a pity, because done correctly VR can be an excellent way of interacting with a game world.
27/03/2018 at 18:30 FredSaberhagen says:
Definitely stoked to try the updated budget cuts after valve hired that kid and put a bunch of resources into it. Hiding from robots and chucking knives at them was a good time. Also hiding a robot body in a conveniently placed dumpster lol
27/03/2018 at 18:48 Seyda Neen says:
Yeah, I’m really glad to hear that’s still being worked on.
27/03/2018 at 18:32 Rick Dangerous says:
I was not aware of the new game by stress level zero. Looking forward to more info on that one. Their last duck shooting game was an awesome freaky thing that sent me back to nostalgia land and my childhood nightmares. Can’t wait for more crazy stuff like that!
27/03/2018 at 19:11 Don Reba says:
Did Camouflaj not make an appearance? I thought they had three VR games in development.
27/03/2018 at 19:55 Mungrul says:
A shame we don’t see more VR coverage on RPS, as there’s been some great games released recently.
Sairento VR takes Superhot’s cue and runs / slides / double-jumps / wall-runs with it, turning you into a ninja badass. The levels are short, sharp and fun-packed (as well as being very vertical), which I’m beginning to appreciate seems to be the best form for VR game levels.
Spring Vector is a full-on, full-fat, well-formed, skill-based workout of a game with a unique and compelling movement system.
And the free weekend for Rebellion’s Battle Zone just came & went and convinced me to buy it. Again, that’s a proper game with the action served up in easily-digested chunks and rogue-like trappings.
VR’s getting there, and developers are certainly finding their feet now.