PC Building Simulator teaches practical tech lessons

Owning a gaming-spec PC is brill. Nothing quite like it, but the first time you have to crack open a case to swap out some RAM or install a new GPU is a harrowing experience, fraught with potentially terrible and expensive outcomes.
Enter PC Building Simulator, a piece of tech-nerd edutainment software that might seem frivolous at first, but I can see it being of real use to some folk, assuming it grows beyond its initial launch via Steam Early Access today.
We’ve covered PC Building Simulator on and off for some time now, with an early prototype of the game(?) still being available for free via Itch.io. The version that rolled out onto Steam today is the first commercial iteration, containing officially licensed components from a range of big-name manufacturers, and features a basic ‘career’ mode that challenges you to incrementally upgrade your machine.
While I doubt it’ll ever go into the finer, more nerve-wracking parts of the experience (undoing overly tight internal screws, or trying to get your fingers into a barely-visible latch holding RAM into place), it does cover a lot of the fundamentals, and demystifies a lot of the process. It does help that they use nice and spacious cases with minimal cabling shown, the latter of which is a little less realistic than the former.
The developers have extensive long-term plans for PC Building Simulator yet, with a development road-map covering the key features they want to implement between now and the end of the sim’s time in Early Access. Among the more advanced tricks they want to teach are installing dual GPUs (less common nowadays, admittedly), cable management skills (my previous PC is a tangled mess of wires, admittedly) and overclocking, along with the installation of water-cooling systems.
They reckon that they’ll have all those features and more squared away in just 2-3 months, at least according to the Early Access plan on Steam. The current build of the game is out now on Steam via Early Access, and is priced at £13.50/18€/$18. As mentioned, an earlier demo version of PC Building Sim is still available free here.
27/03/2018 at 21:27 fuzzyfuzzyfungus says:
Does it include a “$2000 worth of bits mysteriously won’t POST and you are running out of things to desperately triple-check…” boss level?
27/03/2018 at 22:19 panzerkampfwagen says:
This hits too close to home.
27/03/2018 at 21:29 Evan_ says:
That sounds like a gimmick without the fun… or the reward. I believe for that price, you could buy a few boxes of last century parts, and play lego with it. An evening or two of enjoyment, and you could boot up your first genuine MSDOS or so.
27/03/2018 at 21:37 Dominic Tarason says:
Wouldn’t really apply to modern machines though, which tend to be vastly easier, yes, but also quite different in a variety of ways.
I remember the days of DMA and IRQ conflicts with horror.
27/03/2018 at 22:19 rodan32 says:
Oh man, yeah. Remember using jumper switches to configure IRQ on ISA cards? Or trying to get a VESA local bus card to seat properly on some of those DX/2 boards. Good times.
I’m a very old man, huh.
27/03/2018 at 21:33 GoatForSale says:
But I need a PC that can run VR to learn how to build a PC that can run VR.
Could be cool in an educational setting like a school I guess
27/03/2018 at 21:47 cardigait says:
Burned my first motherboard inserting an Isa Genoa sound card on a Vesa slot.
Good times, or maybe not; nowadays the worst i’ve burned is an underpowered power supply.
27/03/2018 at 22:05 Dominic Tarason says:
Back in the dark ages, before we had auto-switching power supplies, I straight up managed to blow one out by forgetting to set it to UK voltage. Lovely plume of sparks.
Managed to convince the store to take it back under warranty, too…
27/03/2018 at 23:46 Tiax says:
Similar thing happened to me.
PC wasn’t booting, for some reason the dumb 12-years old kid that I was thought “Hey, maybe the computer isn’t getting enough power !” and promptly used the red switch on the power unit, thinking that the voltage would increase by 1 or 2 volts (for some unfathomable reason).
Voltage setting actually instantly went from 220v to 110v, the power unit blew right in front of my face, my head hit the desk under which the computer was located and I was left half-stunned, frantically crawling away from a computer that was now smoking…
27/03/2018 at 22:13 kud13 says:
Does it include a feature of “drop a brand-new CPU on a carpet and bend half the pins” feature with the associated “squint for an hour with a precision screwdriver bending the pins back in shape, one by one” minigame?
Otherwise, not realistic enough.