Sea Of Thieves makes death charge plans walk the plank

The makers of Sea Of Thieves have scrapped plans to add a ‘Death Cost’ that would make deceased pirates hand over some of their coveted gold coins to return to life. Seeing as the game has only repetitive grind and fleeting wonderful experiences with other players, as our Alec’s Sea Of Thieves review explained, the idea of adding more to grind for did not go down well with many players. After initially trying to calm clamouring crews, developers Rare have now responded with a change pirates can understand: scrapping the tax, making it walk the plank wrapped in cursed chains.

The Death Coast was listed as an upcoming feature in the version 1.0 release notes:

“This new feature has the Captain of the Ferry of the Damned deduct a small gold fee when you die. Rates are dependant on the cause of death, so the more avoidable the death, the less patience the Captain will have when we enable this feature!”

Many pirates were displeased. Mutiny not being pleasant for anyone, Rare later clarified that they had never intended to charge a Death Coast for PvP murders, “as we understand the negative impact this would have on player experience.” Unconvinced, many pirates still sat in the mess with a faraway look in their eye, idly sharpening their cutlass and hook. Rare relented.

“Letting everyone know we’ve heard the feedback and the proposed ‘Death Cost’ in #SeaOfThieves is, well, dead,” Sea Of Thieves executive producer Joe Neate tweeted yesterday. “We messed up with the messaging around this, and it’s now gone. Thanks for the honest feedback & discussion on this.”

Good-o.