Adam is leaving for pastures new, so come work for us!

Adam is leaving us. He’s scaling the fence, clipping the barbed wire, and diving into a new job in game development. Please join me in saying congratulations to him!
CONGRATULATIONS ADAM.
I’ll say here what I said to the rest of the RPS team: I am both gutted and thrilled. Adam’s been at RPS for almost seven years – longer than I have – and has been a linchpin of the site during all that time. Aside from writing fabulous articles about strategy games, horror games, night drives and so much more, he’s also been pivotal behind the scenes. He commissions, he edits, he leads the team in my absence (and very often when I’m here) and, speaking personally, has been an important collaborator and confidant.
But I am of course also thrilled, because Adam is great and deserves this exciting opportunity. No, he can’t say yet where he’s going, but I’m sure you can start badgering him about it immediately.
All that said: I also see this as an exciting time for RPS. Adam joined after Quinns left. Who will join after Adam leaves? We’re advertising for the deputy editor position now, and I can’t wait to start talking to candidates.
Adam’s last day will be April 26th, so we’ve still got a month left to enjoy him in the halls and break room of the RPS treehouse. That also means he’ll still be at EGX Rezzed from April 13th to 15th – if you want to thank him personally for all his fine words, you’ll be able to find him hunched over a game or slumped in a chair on a stage. Until we place him upon a Viking boat filled with printed copies of his 3306 posts for us, set the lot on fire, and float him down the Thames…
28/03/2018 at 15:07 Jumpyshark says:
Big loss to RPS, but I’m equally sure that he’ll be a significant gain for the lucky developer. All the best!
28/03/2018 at 15:13 subdog says:
I became a regular reader around the time Adam came on board, and he was one of the reasons I instantly identified with the tastes here and the RPS “house style”.
The PC gaming landscape is so very different now, exploding in popularity with thousands of new games and thousands of new players who largely missed out on the platform’s foundational games. But Mr. Smith (and RPS in general) can always be counted on to approach this new and exciting era with a veteran’s perspective and an eye on the classics that got us here- without being a gatekeeping grognard about it.
Good luck to you Adam! And good luck trying to fill his shoes, RPS.
28/03/2018 at 15:19 Lord Custard Smingleigh says:
Glory and success to Adam!
28/03/2018 at 15:22 Laurentius says:
Oh wow. I like that dude. I was for the most part in agreement with his opinions about game I trule cared about. That was nice. I also liked that he retained true enthusiasm for video games longer that any other editor past or present.
All luck with new endeavours, great work for all this years for RPS.
28/03/2018 at 15:28 Someoldguy says:
Best wishes for the future, Adam.
On the one hand this is a catastrophe from which RPS will struggle to recover. On the other, it’s an ideal opportunity to sneak round to that scrappy little fanzine, equipped a full range of Nerf armament, dark clothing and balacalvas and liberate Pip (willing or no) to come back and work here.
28/03/2018 at 15:29 dogsonofawolf says:
Nooooooo!
… I mean congratulations, very happy for you. But you will also be missed.
28/03/2018 at 15:29 bcrowe says:
All the best Adam, sorry to see you go. You’ve always been part of the core of this site in my mind as long as you’ve been here. I look forward to seeing disclaimers about you having worked here in articles about whatever you work on next!
28/03/2018 at 15:41 Zorgulon says:
Good bye Adam, and best of luck with whatever’s next!
28/03/2018 at 15:47 mgardner says:
One Smith down, one to go! Just teasing, of course. Best wishes to you Adam!
28/03/2018 at 15:48 Kasper says:
He’s going to Paradox, isn’t he?
28/03/2018 at 18:05 emotionengine says:
That would be weirdly fitting. I mean not only thematically, but also because Adam’s predecessor Quintin “Quinns” SMITH also landed a job at Paradox after leaving RPS at one point, if memory serves.
28/03/2018 at 15:49 Syt says:
Oh noes. :(
28/03/2018 at 15:50 DantronLesotho says:
Congrats and good luck! You will be missed!
28/03/2018 at 15:56 Minsc_N_Boo says:
So long, and thanks for all the fish!
28/03/2018 at 16:11 Captain Narol says:
Goodbye Adam, and best wishes to you !
After Pip, that’s another historical figure of the site that is leaving, that’s getting worrying…
I hope my cherished RPS will keep its unique spirit despise all this changing of the guard and that the newcomers will mold well into the Hive Mind !
28/03/2018 at 16:15 Shinard says:
Goodbye Adam, good luck, and congrats!
28/03/2018 at 16:20 rustybroomhandle says:
The Smiths are breaking up.
28/03/2018 at 16:22 geldonyetich says:
Poo, now who am I going to heckle in oddly sympathetic tone about their lack of commitment to the Steam charts? I suppose I’m back to the man in the mirror.
28/03/2018 at 16:24 Sin Vega says:
No no, this won’t do. I disagree. Adam, you must remain.
28/03/2018 at 16:25 ColonelFlanders says:
Well that’s bittersweet. It’s great to hear that you’re going up in the world mate, but I’ll be sad to see you go. Good luck with your new job at Paradox!
28/03/2018 at 16:31 Godwhacker says:
Bye Adam, you’ll be missed- RPS seems to be a great route into games writing
28/03/2018 at 16:33 Captain Narol says:
Why does everyone assume that he’s gonna work with the cool guys from Paradox when in fact he might as well have sold his soul to the corporate devils of EA or Ubi Soft ?
Think again, Adam, there is no other places like RPS !
28/03/2018 at 16:40 Risingson says:
Adamxit! You will be missed here. At least troll or something from time to time. And serious congrats!
28/03/2018 at 16:42 YogSo says:
Oh, no :-(
I wish you success in all your future endeavors, Adam. You’ll be missed here.
28/03/2018 at 16:56 Jievo says:
Damn… RPS is an optimistic place and I should keep in that spirit, but it’s hard not to be a little upset by this. Which is silly, because I love all the rest of you guys, and so long as Brendan is here I can always trust RPS to make me laugh like an eejit, but this is sad, sad news. Where’s the petition to bring back Pip to fill these very, very large boots??
God speed, Adam, and good luck in all your future endeavours!
28/03/2018 at 17:06 R. Totale says:
Congratulations, you TRAITOR.
28/03/2018 at 17:06 Vandelay says:
Horace has spat out another and demands new blood!
Sad and unexpected news for us, but congratulations to Adam. Let’s hope that his unique voice and interest in emergent gameplay can still be heard over at his new home.
28/03/2018 at 17:23 Dorga says:
Horace giveth and Horace taketh, who are we to judjeth
28/03/2018 at 17:28 Spottswoode says:
Good luck Adam.
28/03/2018 at 17:29 I_have_no_nose_but_I_must_sneeze says:
My favourite RPS contributor – along with Alice, which is saying something in a site filled with excellent writers – is disentangling himself from the Horacemass? This gave me a jolt of sadness. I appreciate all the coverage of horrors and I even read some of the articles on strategy games though I almost never play those because I’m appalling at them. Thanks for all the phenomenal writing, Adam. I wish you all the best in your future career.
28/03/2018 at 17:32 Ninja Dodo says:
Sad to see you leave the Hivemind but best of luck in gamedev adventures!
28/03/2018 at 17:56 Bluerps says:
Because of Adam Smith’s articles about them I have played hundreds of hours of Paradox games (starting with CK2, then continuing with EU3, EU4 and Stellaris). Those were good hours, so thank you Mr Smith!
Also, thanks for all the great writing and I hope your new job goes well.
28/03/2018 at 18:00 emotionengine says:
Seven years already, wow. I still remember the day Adam came aboard as if it were yesterday. He was such a new guy back then. So, so new. I feel so old now.
This is a great loss for the site. Adam’s unique voice and brilliant writing will be sorely missed. Best wishes for your future travels and travails and remember to drop by often, Mr. Smith.
28/03/2018 at 18:13 noom says:
Have honestly loved your writing in your time on RPS Adam. Good luck with whatever you’re going on to do!
28/03/2018 at 18:19 A Gentleman and a Taffer says:
:(
All the best, Adam. You were the one that made Quinn’s leaving bearable. I hope your replacement will do the same for yours.
Best of luck! May Horace have mercy on us all
28/03/2018 at 18:25 Darth Gangrel says:
Noooo! Now we can no longer fire him.
Also, with Mr Smith gone, we only have one (Graham) Smith left and need a new word smith.
28/03/2018 at 18:42 Ragnar says:
Congratulations, Adam, and best of luck in your next endeavor!
28/03/2018 at 18:51 badmothergamer says:
Congratulations and best of luck!!
28/03/2018 at 18:53 Sleepery says:
Damn!
Thanks for all the big interesting strings of words Adam.
28/03/2018 at 19:11 Gomer_Pyle says:
Aw man, who’ll write about all the strategy games now? Who’ll give us all those great strategy game dev interviews? Who’ll give as all those great strategy game reviews?
But seriously, thanks for all the great articles, Adam, and the best of luck to you in whatever new ventures you may be partaking in.
28/03/2018 at 19:27 Jarmo says:
Thank you, Adam, for the mythically myriad articles, reviews and other items of pleasurable and illuminating reading you’ve shared with us! You will be sorely missed.
Good luck in your new job! I look forward to experiencing the results!
28/03/2018 at 19:38 mmandthetat says:
His Top 25 Horror Games was brilliant. It perfectly balanced hidden gems with paying respects to the classics, and it never caved to historical fetishization and let itself become more of a museum than a list of must-plays, like most such lists do (OK, what I mean is it didn’t have Alone in the Dark on it). It might be my favorite list of anything from any entertainment publication. I’m biased because horror’s my favorite genre, but still. I own and played the entire thing. Right on.
28/03/2018 at 19:40 Ryboflavin says:
I think we can all agree that the pinnacle of RPS was when the first commenter under Adam’s review of “Wealth of Nations” expansion for EUIV asked if he “played it with his invisible hand”. I still tell strangers in the pub about it to this day.
Truly genuine congrats Adam, consistently great writing, uncannily similar taste in games to myself and you even emailed me back when I asked you if I should buy Age of Wonders 3 or Warlock 2 to keep me occupied over a bank holiday weekend. Top man.
28/03/2018 at 19:46 Rhygadon says:
Oh dammit. I mean, I’d sort of guessed something like this was in the wind, as his posts dropped in frequency over recent months. But this is really sad. I’ve been reading RPS since Year One, and have great fondness for the whole crew, but Adam’s is the voice that comes through most strongly for me. He’s got that reflectiveness, that eagerness to talk about the meaning of games and the experience of gaming, that makes articles interesting even when they’re about a game you know you’ll never play.
I just wrote another few paragraphs lamenting other voices that I miss, then thought the better of it and deleted them. It seemed impolite, and wouldn’t do anyone any good. But let me just say that in the last year I’ve been sad to see the site increasingly given over to articles that “focus on the game at hand”, in a way that’s still smart but not as surprising or enchanting as I’d come to expect from this place.
RPS has a long and rather astonishing track record of losing irreplaceable voices and then somehow coming out even stronger, so I know I’ve got to just trust John and Graham and the rest of the team. But I do hope they’re looking for essayists, not just topical-feature writers.
And, Adam: thanks for everything, and best of luck. You’ll be missed.