Far Cry 5’s Montana is my favourite Far Cry setting yet

Whenever I talk to anyone I know about Far Cry 5, all I hear is frustration. Frustration at the embarrassing and cowardly storytelling (I agree). Frustration at the weirdly functional crafting, shopping and perk unlock systems (I agree). Frustration that there aren’t many mountains to basejump off (I agree). Frustration at how the near-constant arrival of roadside enemies, sometimes in all-seeing helicopters, is deleterious to playing it as a stealth game (I agree). Hell, I agree with every single criticism I’ve heard or read.
But I’m having a fantastic time. I don’t mean this in a straightforward “lol but the guns are fun” way – fundamentally, Far Cry’s setting and pace clicks with me in a way the even more outlandish 3 & 4 never did.
Superficially, this is more of the same, but in a forested part of America rather than Indonesia or Nepal. Which is to say, a sandbox warzone in which you broadly have the choice of all-out action or stealth and often get told what to do by obnoxious characters. Far Cries 3 & 4 are perhaps the most warmly-received examplars of the Ubimap to date – icons everywhere, activities everywhere, never the faintest risk of having nothing to do.
They both drove me spare. 4 less so than 3, partly because it avoided the same disastrously-executed satire of white saviourbro tropes, but it retained the same grating sense of sugar-high mania, of extreme unreality and excessive mugging to camera. I felt too much that I was in a playground rather than a place, and even the animal hunting to build more capacious wallets systems that enraptured many was too obviously a dopamine hook.
I expected the same again, but it turns out I’m hooked on Far Cry 5’s woodland mayhem in a way I was not on Far Cry 3’s tropical beaches or Far Cry 4’s Himalayan spires, primarily because it reminds me variously of Twin Peaks and STALKER. You’re gonna have to hear me out here.
Glossed-over socio-politics aside, in some quarters there’s been a feeling that Montana isn’t the richest setting for a Far Cry game, given it’s a lot more uniform and a lot less mountainous than the Nepalese and Indonesian environments used in 4 and 3 respectively. This is exactly why it’s working for me.
It doesn’t feel quite so much like a theme park – the narrowed focus means there’s a greater sense of internal cohesion to its farms and factories and trailer parks and churches and police offices. It can also do a quiet, moonlit road or sparkling lake par excellence.
Essentially, this is a superior place for the simple act of looking around, whereas 3 and 4’s environments I found acted solely as facilitators for hijinx.
Clearly, most actions I might take in this place are wholesale cartoonish and, unless I spend every moment crouched, the game rains angry men on me on such a frequent basis that taking a lovely walk in the woods is entirely impossible, but nonetheless I find that the look and feel of the environments is at least within touching distance of something like reality (the same cannot be said for its people or politics).
And man, smell those trees. Far Cry 5 does good trees, towering and noble, remarkably effective agents in giving the whole game a sense of scale. Helicopter rides over them – which are about as untroubled by enemies as you can be in this game – are blissful affairs, strongly evoking a Lynch-eye view of Washington State. Hence, I couldn’t resist knocking up this:
When I traversed by air or tyre over FC3 or 4’s world, I did so looking for specific objectives, for forts or side-missions or anything else that might fill my purse or increase my rank. I didn’t care about what I was looking at if it wasn’t an icon. When I explore in FC5, I actively steer clear of trouble (easier said than done, admittedly) – I do it to see this woodland world laid out before me so beautifully. The size of it takes my breath away.
It’s not just the trees, either – it’s the way a huge lake or iron bridge will suddenly appear between their endless expanse of green and brown, or the wilderness unexpectedly giving way to fleeting civilization, or the deer scattering when I fly in low. Best of all, the helicopter doesn’t seem to run out of fuel, so I can do this for ages.
I do wonder how Ubisoft’s artists feel, creating such a remarkable landscape, only to have it filled with shouting and murder. On land, when I toggle crouch on or off, I switch between two different games – one sedate and moody, the other unending chaos. The most vital unlockable skill for me has been the one that increases crouch speed – now I can see more of the world while still able to make my own decisions about whether I want trouble or not.
There is so much more ambience to this Far Cry if one can resist the chaos. I noodle about, sometimes wandering through dark woods rescuing a prisoner here or delving into a subterranean bunker there, sometimes dodging bears and cougars on the sunlit hillsides. Sometimes I stumble into some significant structure or encampment that looks simultaneously filmic-familiar and deeply strange, and then things kick off with what can be massive setpiece fights.
This is where the Stalker comparison comes in. I was always conscious in that game that I was being pushed in specific directions and triggered specific scripts, but it felt nonetheless like my own personal voyage of discovery and a horror, in a world that kept on turning whether I was there or not. Far Cry 5’s bellowing attitude couldn’t be more different to Stalker’s maudlin introspection, but something of that sense of being pleasantly lost in a dangerous place remains.
There’s plenty to undermine it, naturally. There’s the aforementioned excessive frequency of new enemies arriving from road or sky, ensuring every junction becomes a slaughterhouse. There’re forced capture sequences and cutscenes that can drag me back into the cowardly vacuum of the plot if the game decides I’ve idled too long. There’s something weirdly functional, even unfinished-feeling, about looting and shopping, which can leave me feeling restless about whether I’ve got everything I need or not.
But I keep finding myself running through those wonderful and strange woods with my selection of silenced weapons and my pet mountain lion by my side, and I feel so content.
28/03/2018 at 21:37 LennyLeonardUK says:
‘There is so much more ambience to this Far Cry if one can resist the chaos’.
And therein lies the problem with this game I am afraid. Avoiding the chaos in this game is akin to avoiding sand at Bombay beach.
I have been playing Far Cry 5 for around 5 or 6 hours now and I have been left hugely disappointed. The setting is fine and even the story seems passable for your typical modern open world shooter. But what lets the game down most of all is it’s relentless pursuit of entertainment. The game seems scared that the player may lose interest if they aren’t shooting something for more than 10 seconds.
Constant encounters with both wildlife and bad guys have sapped all my enjoyment from the game. The simple act of exploring the world at your own pace (something I came to love about the original STALKER funnily enough) is part of what makes this type of game special to me. But the game seems to go out of it’s way to stop you from doing so. Instead we are left with what feels like a Call Of Duty campaign stretched over 50 hours of gameplay.
28/03/2018 at 22:11 khamul says:
Lots of people have said lots of snarky things about Skyrim – but the thing is, right now, after how many years, I still want to go back and play it a bit more.
And one of the reasons for that is the pacing, which they got just right. There’s fights out there, in the wilds, for sure. But there’s also plenty of chances to just explore, and enjoy the beauty of the world they made.
Yeah, you know what? I’m gonna go play it again.
28/03/2018 at 23:44 Elric666 says:
You’re still playing Skyrim?
28/03/2018 at 22:31 Zenicetus says:
I know it’s a different studio, but since it’s under the same Ubi umbrella, it’s interesting that this is designed so differently from Assassin’s Creed Origins.
In that game, the player character isn’t constantly attacked unless you intentionally get too close to a garrison or thieves den, and it’s easy enough to avoid the few hunters that are after you. You can spend as much time as you want just exploring, enjoying the setting, and doing a little tomb raiding on the side. When you’re ready for some action there is plenty of it available, but it’s your choice most of the time. It’s a great balance.
I guess the timing wasn’t right to gauge the AC Origins reception in the market, and then balance FC 5 to allow a little more exploration. Or else they felt the FC fans wanted this much constant action? Anyway, it’s a shame, and it’s keeping me from buying it for now.
28/03/2018 at 21:40 The Regulator Guy says:
“Cowardly storytelling” seems a rather harsh way of saying “storytelling that’s not what I wanted.”
28/03/2018 at 21:47 HiroTheProtagonist says:
There’s something to be said against a story that clearly wants to unload with both barrels at a certain group, but holds back purely because it might offend a market segment.
Beyond that, I can agree with Alec here. There’s something to be said for a game world that lets you meander and poke around. I had a similar experience with GTA IV, where I’d ignore the phone calls and general prompting of the game world to continue on missions to just wander through the city streets, looking for the neat little nooks and crannies and experimenting with the physics engine. Despite the somewhat badly-aged visuals, there’s a certain weight to that world, and exploring on foot really makes you see the detail put into everything, and the ambiance is probably the closest I’ve felt to a truly major city in a video game.
29/03/2018 at 00:34 funky_mollusk says:
Yes. So maybe you could gather that that was not what was meant by that statement.
28/03/2018 at 21:59 Werthead says:
One of the best things about the original Far Cry was stealthily reconning enemy bases, marking enemies on the map with your magic binoculars and spending quite a lot of time stealthing through the jungle before firing a single shot (at which point all hell invariably broke loose). None of the other games seem to have made this work as well, despite the original not having any kind of stealth kill or silent takedown mechanic.
Something that I’d also like to see would be a comparison between FC5 and Just Cause 3. My sense is that Just Cause took a long look at what Far Cry was doing and just took it to eleven: absolutely massive worlds (much larger than any of the FCs) filled with lots of stuff to blow up, rebels to lead into battle, bases to destroy, far more vehicles, more intense combat, all done much more tongue in cheek (FC1, 3 and 4 all had some fairly notable comedy stylings, but nothing lik Just Cause) and with an emphasis on fun. Although I enjoyed FC3 and 4, 4 in particular felt a bit anaemic compared to JC2, and given how much better JC3 was, I’m wondering what more FC5 has to offer, especially since the story sounds bobbins.
28/03/2018 at 22:27 onodera says:
> given how much better JC3 was, I’m wondering what more FC5 has to offer, especially since the story sounds bobbins.
Hopefully, stealth and enemies that do not literally respawn behind your back.
28/03/2018 at 22:57 fish99 says:
That’s exactly how I played FC3&4 though, as a recon/stealth game, something you couldn’t do in Just Cause (at least AFAICR).
28/03/2018 at 22:48 robotslave says:
I suppose this is fair if you’ve never been to Montana, but for those of us familiar with the place, holy crap did they ever miss the mark.
Most of Montana is grassland or scrub, not forest.
Its poor rural people do not have southern accents.
Something like 7% of the population (and a higher percentage of the poor, rural population) is Native American. These people have been completely erased from the game.
The poor, rural people in Montana don’t complain about “liberals.” They complain about Californians, who are often conservatives, buying up ranches as vacation homes.
It’s as if the dev team took a week’s research-vacation in or just outside Glacier National Park, mistook some motor-camping tourists from the South for locals, then went home to San Francisco and never looked up from their desks again.
I suppose they got the Meth problem approximately right, at least, so that’s something. They whiffed on the heroin problem, though, unless a lot of those bodies strewn all over the place as set dressing are meant to be nodded-out junkies rather than corpses.
29/03/2018 at 00:16 brgillespie says:
Fair enough, but the game seems set in a single county within Montana, so the devs wisely chose to represent the picturesque part of the state.
After all, if somebody makes a game set in Colorado, they would never use our state’s eastern plains as the game’s setting.
28/03/2018 at 23:32 Spuzzell says:
I enjoyed Far Cry 3 and 4, but I’m waiting for what I believe to be the inevitable patch that dials down the constant attacking of the player by human and beast before I buy into Far Cry 5.
It just sounds far too one note as things stand.
29/03/2018 at 00:27 Hyena Grin says:
The game is a lot of fun, and in my opinion is doing a lot of things very well.
But yes, I also think a patch to tone things down is inevitable (or at least, should be…) because it’s almost like someone in a position of power played the game five minutes to midnight before launch and panicked, making the devs turn the volume up to eleven. It’s crazy.