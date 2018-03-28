Dragon Quest XI is bringing the grandpa of JRPGs to PC

There are few games more influential on the JRPG genre than the Dragon Quest series. Classic all-ages tales of swords and sorcery adventure, held together with traditional turn-based combat in a world of charming monster & character designs from Dragon Ball artist Akira Toriyama.
While a pair of spinoffs have made the jump already (Dragon Quest Heroes 1 & 2, which I still insist are two of the best Dynasty Warriors-derivatives), today’s announcement from Square Enix marks the first time in the series’ 32-year history that a core game has come to PC. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of An Elusive Age is due out this September 4th.
On top of a more traditional trailer introducing the cast, Square-Enix have also released the chunk of gameplay footage above, opening in classic Dragon Quest fashion: Wandering around a field, bopping the most adorable slimes you ever will see.
It all looks rather lovely, and there are no random encounters, just visible wandering monster-markers on the overworld. While on horseback you can gallop to knock enemies out of the way, should you not feel up to fighting them. Most interesting, though, is that there are seemingly two different combat engines which you can switch between at will.
The gameplay footage opens using the Classic Combat mode, where you just pick your attacks from a menu and assign targets, but after switching to Free-Form Fighting mode, the player and enemies gain the ability to roam in real-time, although combat actions still seem to be turn-based. I can imagine this looking messy but impressive once a full party has been assembled.
Dragon Quest’s appeal has always been in its comfortable nature. It’s so straightforward, it’s almost silly, like a big fluffy videogame sweater that you’ve had for donkey’s years. Sure, it may be a bit stretched and faded, but nothing else fits quite right. These aren’t especially intense or demanding games, but they are satisfying.
While the series has evolved over time, even initially strange decisions (such as going with all-British voice casts as of Dragon Quest 8 onwards, including cockney barbarians and a long line of Welsh healers) have become just part of the experience. While Final Fantasy has reinvented itself a half-dozen times over, Dragon Quest remains unmistakably Dragon Quest at a glance, no matter how advanced the technology supporting it becomes.
Dragon Quest XI will be arriving on PC this September 4th, launching alongside the PS4 version. No Stream store page is up yet for the game, but you can read a little more on the official site here.
28/03/2018 at 17:27 suibhne says:
My only foray into the series was DQ8, on PS2, but I found it delightful. Yes, it’s utterly mainstream, but it features such good humor, congeniality, and gameplay flow that I really couldn’t complain. Granted, I shelved it after ~40 hours, recognizing I’d have to at least double that time commitment if I wanted to finish the game, but I never regretted picking it up.
I’m definitely not in the game’s target audience anymore. My time limitations mean that I go for smaller chunks of gaming (Breath of the Wild notwithstanding). But this still seems like great news to me.
28/03/2018 at 17:55 I Got Pineapples says:
I actually kind of disagree with the whole ‘comfortable nature’ thing beyond the returning bits and bobs. It has, for the most part, been a series that hasn’t been afraid to experiment, albeit with many of it’s experiments being taken up and made mainstream afterward, making them seem less experimental . Yuji Horii makes a point of significantly screwing with the formula in some way or another with each game has notably cancelled entries a fair way into development because ideas he’s had have shown up in other games.
Consider for example 4’s episodic structure or 5’s following one character through their entire life arc or the original playstation version of VII’s 12 freaking hours before you even encounter a monster. Or 3’s essentially mapping out the entire structure of JRPG’s (And honestly, a lot of more modern WRPG’s) henceforth.
28/03/2018 at 18:21 Kamestos says:
About DQHeroes being the best Musou-like, allow me to respectfully disagree. Musou games deliver the fantasy of destroying hundreds of peons with one strike, and the RPG side of DQH made the enemy have far too many HP. So the flow of the action was really different, and imo less fun.
28/03/2018 at 19:18 Dominic Tarason says:
I guess I always considered them interesting counterparts to One Piece Warriors 3, which is the ultimate example of just dropping you into a map with thousands of expendable baddies and letting you cut loose.
DQ Heroes feels like a proper hybrid of Warriors style combat and classic Dragon Quest mechanics, at least to me.
28/03/2018 at 18:28 Jokerme says:
Wasn’t this game released last year in Japan? Am I remembering another game?
28/03/2018 at 19:16 Dominic Tarason says:
Last summer, yes. Dragon Quest games are seldom localized, and the process tends to take forever.
28/03/2018 at 19:19 ramshackabooba says:
Excellent! I don’t play handhelds so I haven’t played DQ since DQ8 in the PS2 so long ago (and I loved it).