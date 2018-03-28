Final Fantasy XV mod makes car radio play your music

It was a good day when the director of Final Fantasy XV told us modding would be supported for the PC version of the regal road trip JRPG. Since then we’ve had some plain costumes, as well as some much-needed graphical aid. But now someone has made a mod that lets you import your own music to the car radio. The Regalia’s radio normally just plays old Final Fantasy soundtracks you find on your travels, but now you can throw anything into the disk tray. Here’s how to do it, along with some suggestions for a classic road trip.

You can download the mod on NexusMods, where creator LukeLC explains how to replace the original tracks with songs of your own (you can also export the existing soundtrack songs as MP3s, if you’re into that). I recommend backing up the original music files before you do any of this, even though the program will do that for you. As ever, read the modder’s instructions carefully.

One downside is that the name of the track will still be displayed as the original. I replaced the Prelude from the Final Fantasy I soundtrack with Hall of the Mountain King to see if it all works as advertised (it does) but when I skipped to that track while cruising around Duscae, it still reads “Prelude” while cymbals crash and stringed instruments go wild. Never mind.

Anyway, now that you know how it’s done you might need some ideas for your wild stag party playlist. Here’s some songs that fit.

One Piece at a Time – Johnny Cash

A nice song about a car enthusiast. The Regalia is not as, uh, classically engineered as the vehicle in this folk song. But it does have a similar rustic charm once you drive headlong into a highway barrier a few times.

Rocky Road To Dublin – Dubliners

A pleasant song about a man going to Dublin alone, getting on a boat with some pigs, and getting into a fight with some blokes from Liverpool. But don’t worry, some fellas from Galway were standing nearby and joined in the brawl. Male bonding! National solidarity! Thematically appropriate! Lads lads lads!

Settle Down – Kimbra

Noctis is off to get married, but he keeps getting into fights. The Princess Lunafreya needs a man who won’t go swanning off with his buddies every weekend for a spot of fishing and world-saving. That’s not a healthy relationship. Settle down, Noct.

Critical Hit – Ghost Mice

Song for nerds. Imagine it has been added to the playlist by Prompto while no one was looking.

The Boys Are Back In Town – Thin Lizzy

They were asking if you’ve been around /

How you was, where you could be found /

Because you sell potions.

King of the Road – Roger Miller

Noctis is a rich member of the monarchy on a road trip towards his arranged marriage. He would enjoy this song about a travelling hobo. But only ironically.

The Killers – Mr Brightside

It’s four lads in a car, who are we kidding.

The Passenger – Iggy Pop

One of the game’s most notable features is being able to hand over the terrible driving controls to bespectacled chef boy Ignis, and just sit back looking at scenery. This song will allow you to appreciate the creeping spectre of automation even further.

Once in a Lifetime – Talking Heads

And you may ask yourself /

where is that large automobile? /

And you may say to yourself /

Oh, it’s over there /

It has a permanent waypoint marker /

I don’t know how I missed it.