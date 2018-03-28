Mark Of The Ninja: Remastered sneaking onto PC too

Swell side-scrolling stealth game Mark Of The Ninja is being snazzed up for the release of a ‘Remastered’ edition. The game is largely hidden in the shadows for now, but developers Klei Entertainment say it “will feature fully redone 4K visuals for both gameplay and cutscenes along with enhanced audio and new particle effects”. Having announced Mark Of The Ninja: Remastered for Nintendo Switch last week, Klei last night confirmed that yup, it is coming to PC too. Here, see this cinematic trailer.
As I said, the game’s cloaked in shadows. But it’s building on solid foundations – one of the best stealth games, our Adam will tell you:
“Mark of the Ninja is so brilliantly designed that, fittingly, its quiet revolution could almost go unnoticed. It’s a side-scrolling stealth game that allows for lethal, non-lethal and unseen approaches to its levels, and while the seamless nature of control, information and interface seem like they might have been refined for a generation or more, the game seems to have crept into the world fully-formed. Some of the ideas, such as the visible audio cues and lines of sight, have precedent in other stealth games, notably Metal Gear Solid, but Klei have reinvented or elaborated on every inspiration.”
Mark Of The Ninja was first released in 2012. Yes, this new release will also include the new character and bits from 2013’s Special Edition. No, I do not know if Klei will offer it as paid upgrade for current owners, or give a discount, or anything. I wouldn’t be surprised if they do make it cheaper for current ninjas, as they tend to do right by people.
The Switch edition of Mark Of The Ninja: Remastered is due at the end of 2018, some time from October onwards, so I imagine it’ll be on PC around or after then.
28/03/2018 at 14:40 internisus says:
Glad to hear it! I played through almost the entire thing years ago, but I lost my save file in an infuriating Steam Cloud mishap. This will be just the push I need to give it another go.
28/03/2018 at 16:08 Solidstate89 says:
Such an unbelievably good stealth game. The mechanics are so tight and so well done that you can’t possibly blame anything but yourself if you screw up. I don’t really follow Switch news so this is the first I’ve heard of a remaster and I’m quite excited about this.
28/03/2018 at 18:42 Michael Fogg says:
I live and breathe stealth, but couldn’t get into this one. This is stealth interpreted as platforming around shifting guard’s vision cones. Less about reading and exploiting you environment and systems.
28/03/2018 at 16:25 Petethegoat says:
Looking forward to buying this on switch, I loved it when it first came out.
28/03/2018 at 18:21 A Gentleman and a Taffer says:
Same. Need Invisible Inc on there too, would be ideal and it’s (ahem) Klei’s best game (still love you, MotN!)
28/03/2018 at 18:03 NoImFartacus says:
I can’t wait for The Remark of the Ninja.
28/03/2018 at 18:22 A Gentleman and a Taffer says:
“HI-YA!”