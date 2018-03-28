Rainbow Six Siege overhauling recoil to fix accuracy

From the playground to Uplay, one persistent problem of simulated cartoon violence is baddies refusing to fall down dead no matter how accurately you shout “Bang bang!” at them. Video games can mediate these negotiations of “I got you!” “Nuh uh you didn’t!” but lag and glitches often mean it’s still a little fuzzy. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege intends to remove one of its little dead/notdead quirks by fixing weapon sight alignment issues within its recoil system that mean players can sometimes miss targets even if the crosshair is right over a face – or hit when it isn’t. Ubisoft have been working on this for a while, and a new solution hits the test servers today.
“Our recoil system currently has a flaw, primarily affecting fully automatic weapons, that occasionally causes bullets to diverge from where the reticle is pointing,” Ubisoft said in yesterday’s blog post. So they’re fixing it. “The goal is to offer a clean, tight shooting system that does not cheat players out of a great show of skill, or on the contrary, register a headshot when the player is aiming at the torso.”
Ubisoft trialled a possible solution on the test server last year, which didn’t make it to the main game, but now they think they’ve really cracked it. They go on to explain that their solution meant they had to re-make all recoils under the new system, which they’ve spent a long time getting right.
“With this new direction, we have made an effort to ensure that each weapon feels as close to the original recoil as possible. We have worked hard at trying to match the unique shooting feel of Siege by firing tens of thousands of bullets and switching back and forth between the two systems, alternating between the two and iterating to bring the new recoils closer to their live counterpart.”
The test server will open with the new recoil system today, along with some nerfs to Lion’s scan.
Here, this video shows the before/after of bang bang:
28/03/2018 at 11:43 johannsebastianbach says:
So to summarize: they are dumbing down the mechanic to CoD levels instead of increasing the skill required with a CS like recoil system?
So by “The goal is to offer a clean, tight shooting system that does not cheat players out of a great show of skill” they mean “The intent is to provide players with a sense of pride and accomplishment”?
I’ll never get Ubisoft …
28/03/2018 at 12:04 Flappybat says:
Aren’t you making a big assumption there? The recoil could push the aim around exactly like before but now the visual of the reticle lines up.
28/03/2018 at 12:10 johannsebastianbach says:
Yeah, so now the bullet goes where your crosshair is which in my eyes means there’s way less skill involved compared to the previous system where you had to account for recoil and inaccuracy yourself.
At least this is how I understood the article and the video. I don’t play Rainbow Six myself, so maybe someone who does can shed some light on this matter?
28/03/2018 at 12:30 grundus says:
But if it’s random spread around the reticle of a randomly recoiling weapon, how can you “account for the recoil and inaccuracy yourself”? If you mean “don’t spray and pray”, that’s a) not the same as using skill to account for recoil and inaccuracy and b) still not removing the random inaccuracy. The way I see it, this is just a concession to make gameplay better at the expense of realism and if it’s something the vast majority of players want, why not give it to them? I’m assuming that’s the case, though.
28/03/2018 at 12:40 Borreh says:
They said nothing about leaving realism out, in fact they stated the opposite. They have a flaw in the spread calculating system that causes random shots to diverge wildly from where they should go according to their spread calculations. In other words they have an error in code and they’re fixing a bug that causes weapon spread to be unreliable – Which IS an issue in Siege every player knows abbout. Please read the article carefuly before commenting instead of making “hurr durr dumbing down” assumptions from the go.
28/03/2018 at 12:44 Walsh says:
Uh, this is more realistic. Once an optic is ranged in, bullets tend to go where it’s pointed. They may diverge noticeably at a hundred yards or so because of various factors but it definitely wouldn’t be noticeable at that close range in the video.
28/03/2018 at 13:46 Chewbacca says:
CS:GO’s recoil system is just completely fucked up. Why would a shot ever go 1 m above the point where I pointing my weapon at? Recoil rocks up the weapon but shots still go there where you aim the weapon at. I would agree that CS:GO’s system requires more skill because you need to learn every recoil pattern but it just makes no sense. In R6, you still need to learn to compensate the recoil for every weapon but you get direct visual feedback of where your weapons is going to shoot.