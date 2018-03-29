Bit of an early roundup of the best PC gaming deals of the week this time around, what with all that very British ‘bank holiday’ stuff happening this week. Of course, that doesn’t stop discounts from happening and there’s even the odd Easter Sale thrown in, just to add to the mess of sale ranges out there.

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

In case you missed it, SteelSeries has partnered up with Jelly Deals to give away a big box of PC accessory goodness worth over £380. To be in with a chance of winning, head to the link below and you can enter.

Win a big box of SteelSeries gear with Jelly Deals

Time for a new Humble Indie Bundle! The 19th entry into that particular series features Superhot, Soma, Mini Metro and more, with a bunch of other games being added next week. Here’s how the whole bundle shakes out.

Pay what you want

Halcyon 6: Lightspeed Edition

Mini Metro

Rakuen

Pay more than the average

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

SOMA

Poly Bridge

More to be added next week

Pay $14 (£10) or more

SUPERHOT

Pay what you want for the Humble Indie Bundle 19

While you’re over there at Humble, you can also check out the Indie Mega Week sale, which features the tremendous Dead Cells for £11.38, Cuphead for £12.74, Hollow Knight for £7.25, They Are Billions for £16.19, and a whole bunch more.

Indie Mega Week Sale from Humble Store

Sign up for a Humble Monthly subscription in March and you’ll get yourself early unlocks of Mafia 3 with its DLC, God Eater 2: Rage Burst and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. Not only that but, of course, you’ll be getting a stack of other games at the end of the month, too. All that will cost you $12 / £10.

God Eater 2 Rage Burst, Mafia 3 with DLC and Deus Ex Mankind Divided for $12 / £10 with Humble Monthly

UK Deals

If you’re daring enough to be building a new gaming PC in this particular economic climate, you may as well save some pennies where you can. Ebuyer is currently offering £50 off this bundle of a Gigabyte AB350M-Gaming 3 motherboard, AMD Ryzen 5 1600 processor and Seidon Cooler, all for £250 today.

Gigabyte AB350M-Gaming 3 motherboard, AMD Ryzen 5 1600 processor and Seidon cooler bundle for £249.98 from Ebuyer

Over at Very, you can save about £70 off the price of a very slick looking Alienware gaming monitor. This particular model is a 24.5-inch with FreeSync, a response time of 1ms and a refresh rate of 240Hz. It’s down to £280 right now.

Alienware AW2518HF 24.5-inch 240Hz FreeSync monitor for £279.99 from Very

Since the price of graphics cards is still kind of insane (thanks Bitcoin), if you’re looking to get yourself a new setup, you might be better off going for one of those pre-built gaming PCs. At least in terms of value. At LaptopsDirect currently, you can pick up an Asus G11CD Core i5-7400 PC with 8GB of RAM and a GTX 1060, all of which will cost you £668 right now.

Asus G11CD Core i5-7400 8GB gaming desktop with GTX 1060 for £667.97 from LaptopsDirect

This set of Jabra Elite 65t ‘True Wireless Earbuds’ is one of the nicer sets out there, and is not only discounted here but also comes with a free Amazon Echo Dot, which is a bit of a nice addition. Buying the bundle is currently £5 less than buying the headphones separately.

Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds with Amazon Echo Dot for £144.99 from Amazon UK

If you happen to be an Amazon Prime member, you can currently pick up a whole range of digital movies with up to 50% off, including newer titles like Baby Driver, Get Out, Spider-Man Homecoming, and more.

Up to 50% off digital movies with Prime from Amazon UK

US Deals

Store a whole batch of data in one tiny place or expand your Nintendo Switch’s storage capacity with this 200GB Micro SDXC card, currently discounted to $69 at the moment. Nice.

SanDisk Ultra 200GB Micro SDXC card for $68.99 from Amazon US

Okay, we’re done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted. I’ll be over at Jelly Deals, scouring the world wide web for more deals. Feel free to visit, or follow us on Twitter and give us a like on Facebook.

Did you know that Jelly Deals has launched a newsletter? It lets us bring the best deals directly to you each day. Subscribe here, if that seems like your kind of thing.