Bit of an early roundup of the best PC gaming deals of the week this time around, what with all that very British ‘bank holiday’ stuff happening this week. Of course, that doesn’t stop discounts from happening and there’s even the odd Easter Sale thrown in, just to add to the mess of sale ranges out there.
As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.
UK & US Deals
In case you missed it, SteelSeries has partnered up with Jelly Deals to give away a big box of PC accessory goodness worth over £380. To be in with a chance of winning, head to the link below and you can enter.
Win a big box of SteelSeries gear with Jelly Deals
Time for a new Humble Indie Bundle! The 19th entry into that particular series features Superhot, Soma, Mini Metro and more, with a bunch of other games being added next week. Here’s how the whole bundle shakes out.
Pay what you want
Halcyon 6: Lightspeed Edition
Mini Metro
Rakuen
Pay more than the average
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
SOMA
Poly Bridge
More to be added next week
Pay $14 (£10) or more
SUPERHOT
Pay what you want for the Humble Indie Bundle 19
While you’re over there at Humble, you can also check out the Indie Mega Week sale, which features the tremendous Dead Cells for £11.38, Cuphead for £12.74, Hollow Knight for £7.25, They Are Billions for £16.19, and a whole bunch more.
Indie Mega Week Sale from Humble Store
Sign up for a Humble Monthly subscription in March and you’ll get yourself early unlocks of Mafia 3 with its DLC, God Eater 2: Rage Burst and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. Not only that but, of course, you’ll be getting a stack of other games at the end of the month, too. All that will cost you $12 / £10.
God Eater 2 Rage Burst, Mafia 3 with DLC and Deus Ex Mankind Divided for $12 / £10 with Humble Monthly
UK Deals
If you’re daring enough to be building a new gaming PC in this particular economic climate, you may as well save some pennies where you can. Ebuyer is currently offering £50 off this bundle of a Gigabyte AB350M-Gaming 3 motherboard, AMD Ryzen 5 1600 processor and Seidon Cooler, all for £250 today.
Gigabyte AB350M-Gaming 3 motherboard, AMD Ryzen 5 1600 processor and Seidon cooler bundle for £249.98 from Ebuyer
Over at Very, you can save about £70 off the price of a very slick looking Alienware gaming monitor. This particular model is a 24.5-inch with FreeSync, a response time of 1ms and a refresh rate of 240Hz. It’s down to £280 right now.
Alienware AW2518HF 24.5-inch 240Hz FreeSync monitor for £279.99 from Very
Since the price of graphics cards is still kind of insane (thanks Bitcoin), if you’re looking to get yourself a new setup, you might be better off going for one of those pre-built gaming PCs. At least in terms of value. At LaptopsDirect currently, you can pick up an Asus G11CD Core i5-7400 PC with 8GB of RAM and a GTX 1060, all of which will cost you £668 right now.
Asus G11CD Core i5-7400 8GB gaming desktop with GTX 1060 for £667.97 from LaptopsDirect
This set of Jabra Elite 65t ‘True Wireless Earbuds’ is one of the nicer sets out there, and is not only discounted here but also comes with a free Amazon Echo Dot, which is a bit of a nice addition. Buying the bundle is currently £5 less than buying the headphones separately.
Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds with Amazon Echo Dot for £144.99 from Amazon UK
If you happen to be an Amazon Prime member, you can currently pick up a whole range of digital movies with up to 50% off, including newer titles like Baby Driver, Get Out, Spider-Man Homecoming, and more.
Up to 50% off digital movies with Prime from Amazon UK
US Deals
Store a whole batch of data in one tiny place or expand your Nintendo Switch’s storage capacity with this 200GB Micro SDXC card, currently discounted to $69 at the moment. Nice.
SanDisk Ultra 200GB Micro SDXC card for $68.99 from Amazon US
Okay, we’re done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted. I’ll be over at Jelly Deals, scouring the world wide web for more deals. Feel free to visit, or follow us on Twitter and give us a like on Facebook.
29/03/2018 at 11:55 Harlander says:
Is that shiny neon motorbike image on the shot of the monitor from a game? If so, which?
29/03/2018 at 12:08 Tinotoin says:
I thought it looked like Distance at first…
29/03/2018 at 13:42 mgardner says:
Chuckled at this one:
“…Alienware gaming laptop. This particular model is a 24.5-inch…”
Guaranteed to melt through whatever table you put it on. So many cooling fans, it hovers.
29/03/2018 at 16:11 falcon2001 says:
You briefly mentioned Dead Cells so I figured I’d weigh in that the game has gotten significantly worse over early access; specifically with the stat rebuild of a few updates ago.
The current stat system rewards single stat builds (each stat point in a single stat is more valuable than the last) , but that also means that you’re a gigantic glass cannon, as you get HP from multistat builds. To complete the game currently it’s less about ‘have a fun Metroidvania’ and more about ‘hope you can kill everything before it touches you’.
It’s a real shame because parts of the game (the aesthetic, movement, etc) are all amazing. Combat feels good, but I’d definitely warn people away from the game currently.