Dying Light’s free Prison Heist rewards speed with loot

Dying Light, like the best of zombies, keeps on picking itself up to take a bite out of my free time. Yesterday, Techland’s cult hit zombie parkour sandbox was blessed with yet another chunky free content update, adding a lengthy new mission for 1-4 players set in Harran’s zombie-and-soldier infested prison. Players still exploring the Old Town streets might also bump into a unique Demolisher zombie mini-boss wandering about, hucking bloody great chunks of concrete at less wary players.
While advertised as a ‘new game mode’, the Harran Prison Raid is more along the lines of existing Quarantine Zone side-missions, only on a somewhat larger scale. Accessed via a boat on the edge of the Slums zone, you can now travel to the prison complex, although given the high number of rifle-equipped soldiers there, it might be best saved for after completion of the main story arc.
Up to four players are tasked with racing to the armoury at the heart of the prison complex before the alarm goes off and the loot is locked down. The more time left on the clock when you get there, the better the quality of loot left in the chests, although you still need to find time to pick the locks before making your escape.
Although this is part of Techland’s ’10 in 12′ line of Dying Light updates planned for 2018, they’re counting the map and the new super-zombie as two separate items, bringing us up to 5 of the planned 10 releases out now. A bit cheeky, but best not to look a gift zombie horse in the mouth. It’ll probably bite you.
Previous offerings have included a new human enemy faction, a handful of new weapons (including a craftable silenced pistol) and a smattering of player-character skins. If you can be bothered jumping through the extra hoops and logging into Techland’s own storefront, Gemly, you can also claim a handful of bonus items and skins in-game, though the redemption process is about three steps longer than it should be.
The Prison Heist mission and Sgt. Deathrow mini-boss should now be in the hands of all Dying Light players, included in the latest patch. The assorted Gemly skins and rewards require a little more legwork to activate.
29/03/2018 at 18:51 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Looks like I’ve got a reason to boot this up again. I can’t help but feel a bit skeptical, since the prison island portion of Dead Island was arguably worse than the urban section, but considering this game has been getting updates for 3 years I commend Techland.
29/03/2018 at 20:01 JohnGreenArt says:
Just tried this out. It’s different than the prison part of DEAD ISLAND because this is less of a location where there are missions or story, and more just a gauntlet to run to get to the loot at the end. You’ll encounter 2 or 3 sections of human enemies at the beginning, then zombies, then I think one more section with humans, and then it’s all zombies after that (I think.) There are a few arena sections with waves and a few of the heavy zombies to deal with, so you’ll encounter every zombie type throughout. It took me about a half hour to get to (presumably) the end.
Aside from human enemies dropping ammo, it seems like nobody drops loot. Zombies weren’t searchable and when they turned into little loot bags I couldn’t pick them up. The only loot to find on the way to the armory are lockpicks. With a group it might be possible to have someone take care of unlocking doors while others fight off zombies, but solo you’ve pretty much got to clear the rooms first. One thing that felt cheap is that, while you can use the “camouflage” option on downed zombies, here the effect only lasts 5 or 10 seconds. So in the base game if you’ve leveled up to the point the effect lasts fairly long, here it’s pretty useless. There’s no way to stealth through zombie infested sections.
There are pretty generous checkpoints, which is great. If you run through a section quick enough you can avoid some fights (specifically the human encounters), and if you die you don’t lose much progress (it seems like, even if you have to recover some ground, the zombies you killed don’t respawn, so a cheap death at least doesn’t punish you much.)
The weird thing is, once you start the prison assault, a timer counting up starts. It doesn’t say how long you have, just to get in an out quick. So I make it to the armory, died a few times (having not played in a few months I kept mixing up the controls), but would just respawn not far from where I was. I get into the armory and now the clock starts counting down from 30. There’s a LOT of useless loot (firecrackers, pistol ammo) if you’re already stocked on those things. Finally get into a room with hard-locked chests, that I know I won’t open in 10 seconds. I’M figuring, hey, I’ll just see what else is here, die, respawn, repeat, since deaths always respawned me nearby. NOPE. You die in that room, it sends you all the way back to the docks.
At that point I had my fill, so I didn’t check to see if the whole thing started over (if enemies respawned), but I’m guessing I wasn’t going to be able to just easily walk through the whole prison again until I got to that room.
I’m not sure if you’re supposed to exit the way you came (entering the armory seems to lock the door behind you) or if there’s another way out and more fights after that. If there ARE more fights after that, I don’t know if you get to respawn from the point of exiting the armory or if you have to start from scratch.
I also don’t know if I only had 30 seconds in the armory because it took me 30 minutes to get there. Maybe if you do it in 20 minutes you get a whole 10 minutes in the armory? Seems doubtful. I’m guessing you’re supposed to go straight for one of the locked chests, get some legendary weapon, and get out. No browsing.
Anyway, it’s not bad, and it was nice to at least have a new location to run through.