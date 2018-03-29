Jurassic World Evolution hatches on June 12th

After building rollercoasters in Planet Coaster, the next park management game from Frontier Developments will focus on the wildest ride of all: life. Today they announced that Jurassic World Evolution will launch on June 12, days after the next movie comes out. Evolution will have players build their own tropical dinoparks, trying to keep tourists happy so your business turns a profit while keeping dinosaurs happy so they don’t break out and devour tourists. Life, I’m sure Jeff Goldblum will remind us in his role as the in-game advisor, finds a way. For now, have a watch of 20 minutes of gameplay:
That’s certainly prettier than I was expecting.
This is very much a Jurassic World game rather than a Jurassic Park one because, once you’ve got things rolling, you’ll be able to “bioengineer” new dinosaurs. And hopefully name them after your mates.
When those dinosaurs do break out and start devouring tourists, I believe players should suffer consequences. When a park fails in the movies, the chain shuts down for a few years then pops up with a change of management and a new name; the game should do the same. Take a hint from Robert Yang’s spanking game Hurt Me Plenty and lock the game so players cannot open a new park until the heat has cooled off.
“Alice,” I’m sure you’re thinking, “locking players out of a game that costs forty-five chuffing pounds because some imaginary tourists died is nothing – let’s see real consequences.” I hear your thoughts, ever since The Accident, and I agree with you. That’s why those forty-five chuffing pounds should also get you a peripheral to simulate a dinosaur attack. Resembling a coffee can full of mechanised knives, it will take an unknown quantity of flesh and/or blood and leave a cool-ass scar bound to impress the babes as you explain “Yeah, got that sucker after a raptor jumped the fence.”
Jurassic World Evolution will cost £45/€55/$55 when it hits Steam on June 12.
Maybe you’d like to read our Alec’s Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis retrospective for some old dinopark thoughts?
29/03/2018 at 18:52 Blackcompany says:
Calling it now: pretty to look at, zero depth and a bare minimum of interactivity, with nearly zero actual agency.
In other words, a Frontier screen shot generator.
Don’t give these people your money. They are a free to play mobile developer trying and utterly failing to punch above their weight class.
29/03/2018 at 19:53 JohnnyG says:
Are you serious?!?!?! Frontier developed all of the Elite series, some of the most successful and iconic PC games made, and this game looks FANTASTIC. Did you even watch the video? I only ask because your post smacks of ignorance.
29/03/2018 at 20:24 Blackcompany says:
Three years in, buyers of the Elite Dangerous are still waiting for it to be a game. Frontier have not even attempted to deliver on promises made regarding that title, instead choosing to pile on low effort RNG grind.
I don’t care who they WERE. I care who they ARE now.
29/03/2018 at 20:29 ColonelFlanders says:
As a Planet Coaster Early Birder I’m in full agreement with you, your post doesn’t smack of ignorance at all. Planet Coaster has been designed by some of the best people in the entire business – the rides look and sound INCREDIBLE, the graphics all over are just beautiful, and it all comes together in this charming and pretty little sandboxer. There just isn’t enough game in there. People like me cried out on the forums for some management, and they just give you tickboxes and busywork.
I must admit with all of this that I have no idea how to make management fun, but I do know Frontier don’t either. Prison Architect, Dwarf Fortress are prime examples of how to make it work
29/03/2018 at 20:36 SunburyStudios says:
That is a ridiculous claim. They made Planet Coaster quite possibly the most insane park builder of all time, depending on what your desires are. But there is no denying that the game is brilliant.
29/03/2018 at 18:55 Clavus says:
Really looking forward to this game. They seem to have nailed all the things that made JPOG great, and hopefully they also improved the parts where JPOG fell a bit flat, for example in the late-game when you didn’t have a lot to do.
29/03/2018 at 19:40 Jerppa says:
That is one big pile of shit.
29/03/2018 at 20:30 ColonelFlanders says:
Well; who’s hungry?
29/03/2018 at 20:15 Blowfeld81 says:
Might be worth picking up at christmas sale, for maybe 20 or 30€;
29/03/2018 at 20:37 Jievo says:
Forever waiting for a true Zoo Tycoon successor, but ZT2 modded to the hilt looks like it’ll remain the go-to for years to come. I have no doubts that this will be as shallow, anti-educational and empty-headed as they come. But still, fingers and toes crossed for a modern zoo/dino management sim that has an interest in being informed, intelligent and charming rather than just bombastic spectacle.
29/03/2018 at 20:42 N'Al says: