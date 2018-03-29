Podcast: The GDC special (with bonus Far Cry 5 chat)

♪♫ When you go to San Fraaaanciscooo, be sure to wear a lanyard with ‘Media’ inscribed on it round youuur nnnneck ♪♫ That’s what Adam, John and Brendan sang to each other as they gleefully skipped through the streets of California’s tram-infested hill city. The crew were in town for the yearly Game Developer’s Conference where they spoke to developers, played games, and gambled on the results of the annual awards show. Now they’re back and ready to tell you all about their Stateside adventures on the latest RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show.

Adam had a good time chatting to the developer of Civilization IV, Soren Johnson, about his upcoming 4X game. John spoke to loads of developers, including Paul Neurath, the creator of Ultima Underworld II and its spiritual successor, Underworld Ascendant. Meanwhile, Brendan was hiding behind the black curtain during the awards ceremony at the Independent Games Festival, where he quizzed Tim Schafer and other award winners about their favourite games and most respected developers. None of these people actually feature in the podcast, but look at all the names we’ve dropped. Until those interviews are written up you’ll just have to accept this paraphrased reportage.

And the pod squad must be hankering to return to the US, because John and Brendan have also been playing Far Cry 5. Brendan thinks its a bit dull, but John appreciates being able to shoot down a giant statue from an airplane. That’s not dull at all!

