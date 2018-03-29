Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered smashing out soon

I’ll never forget that magical summer of 2009 when everyone went around smashing buildings to pieces with an ostrich-shaped hammer. Well, the noughties are back in fashion, baby, and Red Faction Guerrilla is back too. Volition’s smashtastic shooter is being snazzed up a little for a re-release as the new Re-Mars-tered edition, publishers THQ Nordic announced today. They put the hyphens there to highlight the wordplay, not me. Re-Mars-tered will have fancier graphics and, they tell me, will come as a free upgrade for people who own the original on Steam.

Red Faction Guerrilla is, I’m told, a third-person shooter about revolution on a Martian mining colony. I don’t remember much of that because I was too busy smashing levels to pieces. While the first Red Factions had destructible terrain, Guerrilla goes for destructible buildings instead, letting us drive through buildings, blow up bridges, demolish houses with a mech, and generally be a chuffing nuisance. See Karen Gillan’s review for more on all that.

THQ Nordic explain that the Re-Mars-tered Edition will boast “heavily reworked textures and graphic features adding for example specular maps,” improved shadow rendering and lighting, reworked shaders and postprocessing, and native 4K resolution support.

All this is coming our way as a side-effect of them releasing the game on Xbone and PS4. While their official announcement doesn’t mention it, I did ask their PR peeps and they did tell me it’s a free upgrade for existing Steam owners.

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered is due to launch by the end of June.

THQ Nordic have been fairly responsible stewards since buying THQ’s name (they were formerly Nordic Games) and many of their games as the publisher collapsed. They’ve patched Guerrilla a fair few times and most recently in February, have been fixing and improving Titan Quest for years and released a new expansion, have finally got Darksiders 3 started and touched the old games up a little, and generally done their best to pretend they are THQ. They don’t have the same eye for new games but they are taking care of the old.

See you, space asshole.