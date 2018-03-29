Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered smashing out soon

I’ll never forget that magical summer of 2009 when everyone went around smashing buildings to pieces with an ostrich-shaped hammer. Well, the noughties are back in fashion, baby, and Red Faction Guerrilla is back too. Volition’s smashtastic shooter is being snazzed up a little for a re-release as the new Re-Mars-tered edition, publishers THQ Nordic announced today. They put the hyphens there to highlight the wordplay, not me. Re-Mars-tered will have fancier graphics and, they tell me, will come as a free upgrade for people who own the original on Steam.
Red Faction Guerrilla is, I’m told, a third-person shooter about revolution on a Martian mining colony. I don’t remember much of that because I was too busy smashing levels to pieces. While the first Red Factions had destructible terrain, Guerrilla goes for destructible buildings instead, letting us drive through buildings, blow up bridges, demolish houses with a mech, and generally be a chuffing nuisance. See Karen Gillan’s review for more on all that.
THQ Nordic explain that the Re-Mars-tered Edition will boast “heavily reworked textures and graphic features adding for example specular maps,” improved shadow rendering and lighting, reworked shaders and postprocessing, and native 4K resolution support.
All this is coming our way as a side-effect of them releasing the game on Xbone and PS4. While their official announcement doesn’t mention it, I did ask their PR peeps and they did tell me it’s a free upgrade for existing Steam owners.
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered is due to launch by the end of June.
THQ Nordic have been fairly responsible stewards since buying THQ’s name (they were formerly Nordic Games) and many of their games as the publisher collapsed. They’ve patched Guerrilla a fair few times and most recently in February, have been fixing and improving Titan Quest for years and released a new expansion, have finally got Darksiders 3 started and touched the old games up a little, and generally done their best to pretend they are THQ. They don’t have the same eye for new games but they are taking care of the old.
See you, space asshole.
29/03/2018 at 15:35 SBLux says:
I just finished re-playing this about a week ago. It’s a great game that I think never really got the attention it deserve. To this day no other game has matched the destruction physics and the last mission on hard mode is specatcular.
29/03/2018 at 15:51 Neurotic says:
Absolutely agree. In fact, Volition specifically designed it in response to the criticism of Red Faction 2 that it didn’t make enough use of the Geo-Mod engine. Guerrilla had an almost 6-year development process, in which the first thing they did was refine and improve the engine into Geo-Mod 2.0. They sacrificed the ability to damage a level’s border geometry (i.e. walls and floor), and added in stress-based physics simulation for the building collapses, and ragdoll physics for the enemies and clutter. Plus, they worked on the MP from the start, which certainly helped sales I think. Highlight of the series for me, ol’ Guerrilla. I always describe it to people as ‘GTA Mars’. :D
29/03/2018 at 15:36 Rich says:
Nice. This has been sitting unplayed in the Steam library for forever. I’ll have to give it a go once the upgrade comes along.
29/03/2018 at 16:31 Donkeyfumbler says:
Exactly the same (though I’m not really sure why it is still in my unplayed list tbh). This will be the spur to finally install it I guess.
29/03/2018 at 15:59 Drib says:
This game was tremendous fun back on the 360. I also own it on PC, and it still holds up pretty well.
I was all set to get all huffy and mad about a remastered rerelease cashgrab, but then the article says it’s a free upgrade for PC.
Well, nice work, THQ Nordic. A+.
29/03/2018 at 16:01 Kollega says:
Red Faction: Guerrilla is one of the most successful implementations of destructo-physics that I’ve been witness to in all of gaming. I admit that I don’t have the campaign completed on Steam right now… but only because I completed it before, twice. A free upgrade to a remastered version may be a reason to start it for the fourth time.
Besides me going back to RF:G, this is really good news for three reasons. One: most importantly, it may revive the game’s multiplayer, at least for some time… and multiplayer was incredibly fun in RF:G. Two: it shows that THQ Nordic have actual interest in the franchise beyond selling copies of what already exists – and while them recently buying out Deep Silver is not a very good thing overall, the (deep) silver lining for that is that we may get a new entry in the series from Volition now. Maybe. Three: I’m honestly thinking the game will do nicely with less-muddy textures and new graphical frippery. Its overall neat depiction of Mars was always kind of undercut by middling visuals.
29/03/2018 at 16:07 HiroTheProtagonist says:
On the one hand, I liked RF:G a lot back in the day, but it doesn’t help that this feels a lot like publishers are just trying to wring pennies from their back catalogs. This is probably the 3rd or 4th remaster announcement I’ve seen this week.
29/03/2018 at 16:17 mitrovarr says:
At least it’s a good game that deserved more attention and probably needed the graphical update. I played this one through and liked it a lot. Best of the Red Faction games by a mile.
29/03/2018 at 16:44 mruuh says:
Sure, but why couldn’t they just make a new game instead? It’s been many years since I played this game, but I do not recall its setting, story or characters as anything memorable, or even above average.
The physics model was the memorable part. That is IMHO what should be updated, given a face-lift and shown off in a new, fresh game.
29/03/2018 at 16:19 Vinraith says:
“See Karen Gillan’s review for more on all that.”
Thank you for that, Alice.
29/03/2018 at 16:50 tomimt says:
Guerilla is the only game in the series I liked and finished. The first two games I never could get into and Armageddon was just boring, so I dropped that pretty quickly.