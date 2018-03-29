Spec Ops: The Line is free until Saturday

Spec Ops: The Line is free over at the Humble Store right now. It’s only available for 48 hours, ending March 31st at 10am Pacific, so I advise you to go there now. Congratulations! You are hopefully now the proud owner of a game about the horrors of war. It’s hell, in case you hadn’t heard, and many people are unsure what it’s good for. Hu-ah.
Here’s wot our Alec thought back in the day.
There’s a Humble Bundle running at the moment as well, with some lovely things in it. Lovely things like the existential horror of Soma. Lovely that.
If you were worrying that Far Cry 5’s lack of political or emotional conviction might mean that ALL games about shooting masses of people had nothing to say about the context and meaning of shooting masses of people, fear not. Spec Ops: The Line, the Funny Games of the military shooter genre, is here to remind you that there might well be an ethical quandary involved in all of that gunplay.
It’s about as on the nose as a pre-prom pimple but I like Spec Ops quite a lot. It felt like a necessary game back when it came out in 2012 and it’s worth playing just for the gorgeous environments. Dubai has never looked so bizarrely beautiful, broken and drowned in sand.
The free Steam keys are available “until Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m. Pacific time – or while supplies last”. I do not know how digital supplies run out. How much internet is left? Are we running out of ro
29/03/2018 at 18:36 Spuzzell says:
It’s superb.
If you haven’t read all about it, don’t.
Just go install an excellent 3rd person shooter and let it happen.
29/03/2018 at 18:53 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Wouldn’t go as far as “excellent”, since the actual shooty bits aren’t all that viscerally satisfying (compared to something like Killing Floor per se). But yeah, for the price of free it’s absolutely worth a blind playthrough.
29/03/2018 at 19:02 GernauMorat says:
Do it. It’s a 6/10 shooter with a 9/10 plot
29/03/2018 at 20:36 jusplathemus says:
It’s one of my favourite games, and I have to agree with you there. The gameplay is good, but not great, while the stortelling, the characters/voice acting and the visuals are very, very good. Definitely worth the “price”.
29/03/2018 at 19:07 GH Moose says:
To me it’s a bog-standard 3rd person shooter with excellent concept, plot, and presentation. There’s some portions where the concept leaks into the gameplay itself that I really enjoy but don’t want to say more about because it would ruin it for new players. I will say it’s worth sticking with it even if the gameplay doesn’t do it for you because the plot/concept likely will.
29/03/2018 at 19:10 woodsey says:
Good game.
Far Cry 2 is the better videogame adaptation, though.