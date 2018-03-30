Warm-up Foxer (Where am I?)

I’m standing outside a restaurant that shares a name with a Chuck Connors movie, a brand of cigarettes, and a British paddle steamer that served during both World Wars. I can see several dinosaurs including a T. Rex and a Triceratops. I’m 80 metres from a likeness of this man. I’m in a mineral-rich landlocked land that sent a citizen into space before the UK or China. If I was to circle the globe at this latitude I’d cross the Canada-US border. I’m 500 metres from a monastery and 880 metres due north of a monument to a pop group.

Feature Foxer

This collage has a hidden theme. Decrypt the cryptic clues to flush it out.

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s warm-up foxer: I was the Icehotel (defoxed by unacom)

Last week’s hive theme: sleep (defoxed by Little_Crow)

apnea (Little_Crow)

catnap (Little_Crow)

chione (Little_Crow)

couchette (brulleks)

crib (Gothnak)

doze (Little_Crow)

duvet (Gothnak)

hypnos (Gothnak)

kip (Little_Crow)

lullaby (Gothnak)

pillow (Little_Crow)

polysomnogram (Gothnak)

r.e.m. (Little_Crow)

repose (Gothnak)

rip van winkle (Little_Crow)

sandman (Little_Crow)

siesta (AFKAMC, Little_Crow)

slumber (Little_Crow)

somnambulist (AFKAMC, Little_Crow, Gothnak)