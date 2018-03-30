Warm-up Foxer (Where am I?)
I’m standing outside a restaurant that shares a name with a Chuck Connors movie, a brand of cigarettes, and a British paddle steamer that served during both World Wars. I can see several dinosaurs including a T. Rex and a Triceratops. I’m 80 metres from a likeness of this man. I’m in a mineral-rich landlocked land that sent a citizen into space before the UK or China. If I was to circle the globe at this latitude I’d cross the Canada-US border. I’m 500 metres from a monastery and 880 metres due north of a monument to a pop group.
Feature Foxer
This collage has a hidden theme. Decrypt the cryptic clues to flush it out.
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s warm-up foxer: I was the Icehotel (defoxed by unacom)
Last week’s hive theme: sleep (defoxed by Little_Crow)
apnea (Little_Crow)
catnap (Little_Crow)
chione (Little_Crow)
couchette (brulleks)
crib (Gothnak)
doze (Little_Crow)
duvet (Gothnak)
hypnos (Gothnak)
kip (Little_Crow)
lullaby (Gothnak)
pillow (Little_Crow)
polysomnogram (Gothnak)
r.e.m. (Little_Crow)
repose (Gothnak)
rip van winkle (Little_Crow)
sandman (Little_Crow)
siesta (AFKAMC, Little_Crow)
slumber (Little_Crow)
somnambulist (AFKAMC, Little_Crow, Gothnak)
30/03/2018 at 13:31 Gusdownnup says:
Warm-up: I think we’re here. (Link to Google Maps.)
30/03/2018 at 14:21 Zartaz says:
Looks correct, I ended with the exact same location
30/03/2018 at 14:34 Stugle says:
Nice! I would have figured out Mongolia, but after that I would have had a hard time.
BTW, I consider it fine irony that the building next door is marked simultaneously as the Central Museum of Mongolian Dinosaurs and the Lenin Museum. :)
30/03/2018 at 13:38 Gusdownnup says:
Top left: the Rolls Royce covered in birds is one of Jill Bennett’s illustrations for Roald Dahl’s Danny, the Champion of the World.
30/03/2018 at 13:46 Gusdownnup says:
Top left: the coin is a 1966 Spanish 100-peseta, made of silver, with a portrait of Franco.
And, since it’s so quiet in here, I’ll match that for an hour or two to let others rouse themselves.
30/03/2018 at 13:53 Stugle says:
Wuh? Wah? I thought this Foxer was going to go live at 9:00 Eastern?!? Damn me for sleeping in on my day off! Screw breakfast, it’s time to get to work!
30/03/2018 at 13:56 skink74 says:
The AK47 / hoe emblem is from the presedential standard of the Republic of Mozambique.
30/03/2018 at 14:26 Zartaz says:
It may be worth noting the whole of the Emblem of Mozambique is visible there, bar the Red Star at the top of the emblem and the banner at the bottom which reads “República de Moçambique” – whether this is significant or just a symptom of the collage I’m not sure yet.
30/03/2018 at 13:57 Stugle says:
Okay, the swastika insignia is the unit insignia for 5. SS Panzerdivision Wiking. Whew, I made a contribution at least.
30/03/2018 at 13:59 Stugle says:
And underneath the SS insignia is the black standard of IS.
30/03/2018 at 14:12 Stugle says:
The swastika is also known as the Sunwheel and and black standard is also known as the banner of the eagle.
30/03/2018 at 14:03 Stugle says:
I think the back of the car on the right is a Citroen 2CV (Deux Cheveaux).
30/03/2018 at 14:06 Rorschach617 says:
The motorcyclist bottom left is this guy.
link to flashbak.com
30/03/2018 at 14:30 Stugle says:
The plane top right looks a lot like a CASA C-212 Aviocar (link to en.wikipedia.org), but I have some doubt: the engines on the Aviocar images I’ve seen don’t quite match the ones in the Foxer, and I haven’t seen an image with that double door in the rear.
30/03/2018 at 14:42 Stugle says:
“The president of Mozambique, an SS-Mann, and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi get in a 2CV…”
Not sure if this counts as a Foxer theme or as the setup for a terrible joke as told by your inappropriate uncle.
30/03/2018 at 14:53 Stugle says:
Is the woman in the sliced photo Sissy Spacek?