Murderous pet friends are the real meaning of Far Cry 5

There are many reasons why Far Cry 5 has wormed its way into my cold heart far more than I’d ever expected, but foremost among them are its recruitable animal followers. Why have a crack-shot sniper or rocket-spewing airplane pilot watching your back, when you can have a tame bear and unnaturally loyal cougar by your side instead? Sure, there’s a cute dog, but screw that guy – Peaches the mountain lion and Cheesburger the grizzly are the best friends an anonymous law-enforcer on a one-person crusade to rid Montana of murderous cultists could have.
Peaches the cougar and Cheesburger the bear are unlocked by completing specific setpiece missions, at which point they can follow you anywhere, unless you’re in a vehicle. (They’ll try to keep pace with a car but resort to magic teleportation for an aircraft). They will also fight for you. They are breathtakingly lethal. They are absolutely adorable.
Thanks to these guys, I’ve survived some significant skirmishes without firing a shot – I hang back on a hillside and tell them where to go and who to maul. They’re a blunt instrument of sheer muscle mass, sure, but watch Cheesburger roll around his back to put out the flames when someone lobs a molatov at him and you’ll realise they have brains as well as brawn. They’ll also help themselves to a lovely snack of cow or bison guts if they’re stood near a slaughtered animal during a quiet moment.
They’re even capable of enjoying a lovely campire singalong, soulful creatures that they are:
(Bass provided by the perpetual background sound of distant gunfire).
They are the sweetest pets anyone could have. I love them more than I love my own child. Don’t tell me your heart doesn’t melt when you watch this:
(Soundtrack from boundlessly enthusiastic BBC kids’ animal education show My Pet & Me).
There is a dedicated ‘pet’ button if you want to show these animals your love. This is everything I’ve ever wanted.
31/03/2018 at 14:19 Alistair says:
This comes from Far Cry Primal. And in Origins you can pet your eagle and passing cats. Hopefully all Ubigames will have pets to play with now.
31/03/2018 at 15:54 Stellar Duck says:
In AssCreed 3 you could pet dogs, cows and so on.
I have a collection of me petting all the animals in that game on my Steam profile.
31/03/2018 at 15:01 particlese says:
Oh, neat! Pets outside of mmos do seem to need a good shot of diversity. Hats off to Ubi for taking the change there and for giving the bears, cougars, eagles, sea cucumbers (?), and dogs of war dedicated pat buttons while they were at it.
31/03/2018 at 15:14 Ben King says:
My GF and I will still occasionally reach over to give head scritches to one or another of the cats on the couch and affectionately grumble “Tuushie” in our best Caveman/ Adam Jensen imitation.
31/03/2018 at 17:07 onodera says:
Do you say “nee, nee” when you fill their food bowl?
31/03/2018 at 16:34 ukpanik says:
The Joy, importance and real meaning of murderous pet friends of Far Cry 5 and why it dominates the charts.
31/03/2018 at 16:45 Aerothorn says:
As long as you don’t make Far Cry 5 game of the year, Alec. Don’t go there. Don’t become one of them.
31/03/2018 at 17:05 onodera says:
More importantly, can you ride them into battle?