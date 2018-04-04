SpyParty sneaks into Steam Early Access next week

The fascinating 1v1 sniper vs. spy game SpyParty will enter Steam Early Access on April 12th, creator Chris Hecker has announced, bringing it to a a wider audience after years of coveted betas and its own early access scheme. SpyParty players have developed devious tricks of deception and detection over these years, so I’ll be fascinated to see what happens as fumbling newbies arrive, myself included. I’m Maxwell Smart and everyone else is Agent 99. You’re Vasily Zaytsev and I’m one of those goons who can’t even hit the A Team van driving straight towards them.
SpyParty pits one spy against one sniper. The spy is at a party surrounded by unwitting NPCs, who provide vital cover as the spy goes about conducting espionage. Spies have several objectives to complete–bugging conversations, seducing targets, swapping objects, and other such spy business–while the sniper simply needs to kill the spy. Watching from a distant point, the sniper has one single shot to stop the spy. All of which leads to the spy trying to act like an NPC, picking moments carefully and faking out the sniper, while the gunman watches for tells.
To get a sense of the game’s trickery, read Hecker’s analysis of one “perfect” round way back in 2012. And this was six years ago – who knows how clever people are now? I intend to find out by collecting holes in my face.
SpyParty is coming to Steam Early Access on April 12th. The planned Mac version is on hold due to “a few technical snags” but Hecker plans to revisit it after the Early Access launch.
Oh, and for people already spying, six new maps hit the game on Monday, as shown in the new trailer below. The game really has become quite pretty since its early days, thanks to the work of artist John Cimino. Dearest Pip talked with Hecker about its character designs a few years back.
04/04/2018 at 13:12 caff says:
Oh brilliant! Looking forward to this.
04/04/2018 at 13:57 Massenstein says:
I’ve been really, really longing for a multiplayer experience like this – a battle of small-scale planning and decisions instead of twitchy mouse movement or huge armies.
AssCreed: Brotherhood had a really nice concept that for the most part also worked magnificently, and I just can’t understand why more people haven’t tried doing something similar. I guess The Ship sort of tried but it fell apart for other reasons. Between asscreed, the ship and spy party, are there any other games utilizing this kind of multiplayer stealth skullduggery?
04/04/2018 at 15:16 beawereofthedog says:
There’s a kind of a spiritual sequel to The Ship being made by the same devs. Actually it has been recently covered on RPS.
Link to RPS article
04/04/2018 at 19:01 poliovaccine says:
Thanks for linking that, I’d had that in mind but had forgotten it, and couldn’t even remember enough about The Ship to Google it effectively (I was thinking it had been called Spy Ship). The Ship is another rare multiplayer idea I’m actually super into, but I missed the… train… on that one, so to speak – so when I originally saw that RPS writeup about there being a spiritual successor to it, I had high hopes off the bat. For some reason, these sorts of concepts always make me weirdly optimistic.
I think I just like the idea of deceit and disguise way better for multiplayer than shootyfaced action, judging by the fact that some of the only multiplayer I’ve done in years has been the MP hacking games in the first Watch Dogs (and I think the other 6% of the times is pretty well covered by Rainbow Six Vegas 2). I feel like videogame Hide and Seek is ultimately just more fun and interesting than videogame Rock Fight, in so many words.
04/04/2018 at 16:00 Toboshi says:
Chris Hecker actually has a list of a bunch of these games on the SpyParty developer blog. It might be worth a look. link to spyparty.com
04/04/2018 at 16:06 Zorgulon says:
I’m another one who fondly remembers the multiplayer in AC:Brotherhood – specifically the always sadly less popular ruleset (Wanted?) that got rid of the gadgets and relied purely on being able to mimic NPCs while tracking your target. I felt the poison, morph and other such abilities encouraged too much running around compared with the careful stalking that I found so engaging.
I’ve been lowkey interested in Spy Party for years now, glad it’s finally (almost) out.
04/04/2018 at 18:49 poliovaccine says:
Gwuhhh, how have I never heard of this before? This is so far up my alley it can’t get back down again!
Also, I briefly confused “Chris Hecker” with “Tim Hecker” (of Ravedeath 1972) and for a minute there I was super impressed at the guy’s eclecticism and wondered why they didn’t mention that whole branch of his career, haha.. then I realized they are two different guys, which is probably how their style got so eclectic (harr)..
04/04/2018 at 20:50 Gomer_Pyle says:
A Get Smart reference on RPS? I never thought I’d see that here!