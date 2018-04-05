Grab historical sandbox Crusader Kings II free today

It’s good to be king, and even better when you’re not paying a penny for it. Today, Paradox are giving away the base version of their enormously enduring historical simulation sandbox Crusader Kings II, completely free. Grab it on Steam here, and you get to keep it forever, no strings attached, although the temptation of collecting over a dozen major expansions is now open to you.
For newcomers, don’t be put off by the initially dry-looking interface and the Grand Strategy aesthetic of the game. Crusader Kings II has more in common with The Sims than Europa Universalis. Pick a single historical figure to control, great or small, and live out their life of scheming, plotting, ill-considered romance and backstabbing. If you die? No problem, just switch control to your next of kin, or an entirely different character. There are no real victory or failure states, as entropy will naturally splinter even the greatest of empires, and every leader (no matter how mighty) must eventually die, so just enjoy the ride and don’t sweat the details.
Much of the joy of Crusader Kings II is rolling with the punches and riding the tide of history, creating your own legacy, roleplaying as much or as little as you please. There are countless after-action reports and Let’s Plays of the game, although one I feel especially captures the spirit of the game at its best is Thanqol’s Flamboyant Schemers. Playing as an inconsequential minor count in the at-the-time inconsequential state of Denmark, it charts a long and bizarre saga of ambition, failure and eventual glory claimed against improbable odds. RPS’s own Adam chronicled his own past life as an Iberian poet in his diary series beginning here. Here’s an excerpt:
Murder is a terrible way to prove oneself, especially to a father who does not seem to understand that there are other ways of existence. It was not enough to leave me to my learning for until I had fought and survived, he saw no reason to believe I was a man at all. To make matters worse, although my wives were fine women I had no children until my thirtieth year while Mohammad, my brother and my betrayer, had three fine sons already.
It was before the birth of my first son, before I had created a life, that I first killed a man. In the cold of 1068 I had travelled to the mountains in order to oversee construction of a fort. Meanwhile, my father undertook a great pilgrimage and, perhaps believing that the Emirate would be weakened in his absence, the Christians attacked. They have long desired to ‘liberate’ these lands, though they have no historic claim to them, and the worst of them, mad King Sancho of Castille, marched on the small Sheikhdom of
AragornAragon (ahem) in the north.
Accompanying this giveaway is a major sale on every expansion released for the game, and there are a lot of them, each adding some major gameplay mechanic, event or civilization to the mix. All of these major expansions can be bought together via this bundle on Steam, which will set you back around £55/$70 if you only own the base game itself. This isn’t even counting the multitude of minor aesthetic DLC packs, adding historically accurate portraits to characters, models to military units and music for various factions and eras. As expansive as the base game is by itself, Crusader Kings II can grow into a habit capable of draining a king’s treasury dry.
You can grab Crusader Kings II here. The game will be free from now until Saturday, 10am Pacific time and if you grab it before then, you keep it forever.
05/04/2018 at 19:47 pizzapicante27 says:
70dls for a complete version of this game, and thats WITH a 50% discount.
Man, this game has gotten REALLY expensive.
05/04/2018 at 20:03 ulix says:
You can get the complete gameplay experience with the major 14 DLCs, the rest is cosmetic fluff.
14 DLCs is still a lot, but depending on which character you play you don’t actually need all 14 for a full experience.
If you start out playing European Christians (which is how the game started) you really don’t need the Rajas of India, Old Gods or Sword of Islam DLC.
05/04/2018 at 20:49 klops says:
That’s a strange way to think. The game is free. You don’t need to buy every DLC for it. In fact you don’t need to buy any DLC for it and it still is very good.
05/04/2018 at 19:48 napoleonic says:
For all you new players, a tip: your first few games should be as the Count of Dublin in 1066. It’s easy mode: no pressure, lots of time to get used to the mechanics.
05/04/2018 at 21:27 Sin Vega says:
Coward! Dive into northern Spain. Fume as your imbecile neighbours weaken you with petty feuds and periodically invite the wrath of every Muslim in Africa upon you on. Sputter as the Pope rewards “good christians” in norway or Wales or whatever while you’re singlehandedly keeping a million pissed off jihadis back for free. Be proud of the mighty achievement of uniting, what, 7 provinces in 100 years. Vow to destroy the Earth as you finally tip the scales and consolidate enough to unite Spain, only for France, who you were allied with not 3 years ago, to bastard their way in from the North with their gigantic superpower-backed army while the Pope looks the other way again.
Also if you play as a Spanish ruler you might be able to wangle basque culture, so you can have women inherit as equals.
Or you can pick the count in the HRE with the Homosexual trait, and concentrate your efforts on inviting every other gay or dwarf or heretic noble you can to your court, just to see what happens.
06/04/2018 at 01:35 Bawan says:
Better yet start as austria’s in the 769 start date.
To survive you need to win the first holy war the umayyads declare on you. If you win that you buy 10 years of time to revoke land from your vassals for more troops. If you manage to do that you stand half a chance agaist the umayyads.
06/04/2018 at 02:11 doodler says:
Starting in Spain is my bread and butter. It doesn’t matter which brother you pick but I like Leon the best. First send a your chancellor to improve relations with one and your chaplain to Rome. This will stop them from declaring war on you or being excommunicated. Eventually one will declare war or have war declared on them by a Muslim neighbor and you can pounce on them after their armies are defeated to take their provinces while they are busy. If the Pope starts to like you way more than one of them before this happens you can also get them excommunicated. Once you have one of your brother’s territory you’ll be one of the strongest in Spain and then can just do Holy wars with the muslims for gains each time they split up. You get them to split by constantly sending assassins after the rulers… So on and so forth until the whole of Hispania is yours. If you buy the secret societies expansion it is even easier because you can unite everyone under you if you go lucifer’s own by possessing them or you can extend your life into the 80s so you can get off gavelkind with Hermetic.
05/04/2018 at 19:58 Cederic says:
I really just don’t get this game. I’ve tried it a couple of times and just bounce off without it working at all for me.
However at this price it’s surely a no brainer. The sheer volume of DLC is testament to the size of the player base and that many continued fans of the game shows that it must be providing a great experience to a lot of people.
So take the opportunity to give it a go. Worse case, you find out it’s not your thing. Or maybe worse still, it is your thing and you need all that dlc…
05/04/2018 at 22:40 Doug Exeter says:
Same! I own it and load it up every now and then but it’s just too dense. This is the one game I can think of where I’ve spent far more time reading guides and watching tutorials than I have with the actual game.
That said, I do end up playing it a bit more every time I give it a try and now that I’m reminded I’m currently installing. Lets see if ….. 5th? times a charm.
05/04/2018 at 20:31 Jason Lefkowitz says:
I’m kind of surprised they didn’t just make the base game free-to-play forever a long time ago. What with the huge volume of DLC, the base game is effectively a demo for “CK2 as she is played” anyway, and a demo that’s free will bring in a larger stream of new sales prospects for those DLC than a demo that costs $20 will.
05/04/2018 at 21:11 ramshackabooba says:
As an old time player of this game, I must say to people considering it, you do NOT need any DLCs to enjoy the game for hundreds of hours. In fact, if you have the base game and some DLCs and have never played it, I recommend disabling all the DLCs for your first game. The game is complex enough as it is for you to learn without adding all the extra features each DLC adds.
If you have money to spare I would get Way of Life, Legacy of Rome, The Old Gods and Reaper’s Due in that order, but again, you don’t need them (but you’ll want them eventually).
05/04/2018 at 21:29 Sin Vega says:
Yeah, honestly, much as I’d love to try the DLC, I only bothered buying I think the first one (the one where you can “be” a muslim ruler) and after hundreds of hours of play in Ireland and Spain, I’ve never actually tried playing as one yet. Who has the time, right? Let alone a pagan one or merchant republic or all the other cool stuff that will still sound cool in 30 years when I might actually get round to trying it.
06/04/2018 at 01:14 GeoX says:
I realize this is an incredibly trivial point, but I’m intrigued that “be” is in quotes there.
06/04/2018 at 02:57 Sin Vega says:
Traditional amiga power in-joke (as spoiled here)
05/04/2018 at 21:21 Viral Frog says:
If you’ve never played any of the Paradox grand strategies, do yourself a favor and skip the in-game tutorial and instead opt for YouTube. You’ll actually be able to learn how to play the game.
06/04/2018 at 01:45 Creeping Death says:
As someone that loves the idea of CK but bounces off it every time they try I need to ask, do you have any good YouTube tutorial recommendations to share?