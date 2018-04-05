Vermintide 2’s latest patch buffs everything & everyone

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 was perhaps too hard a game at launch. While certainly thrilling to behold, the number of new parties crushed mercilessly by Bile Trolls was nigh-incomprehensible, and I’ve seen far too many missions go south in just a few seconds. Several patches to Fatshark’s co-op hack n’ slasher have improved player survivability, but today’s Patch 1.0.5 might be the biggest collection of buffs yet.
While the full patch notes would be far too long to post verbatim here, the long and short of it is buffs for everyone. Power levels are no longer capped on the upper two difficulty levels, and excessively powerful players are only slightly scaled down on lower difficulties now. An enormous number of skills for all five characters have been improved, especially Bardin’s Slayer class and Kruber’s Huntsman role getting improvements to almost all their traits.
Enemies have been softened up a little. Those brave enough to play on the higher difficulty settings will find the director less willing to drop extra swarms on top of existing encounters, and several specific foes have been weakened. Marauders are now easier to cut through with cleaving attacks, Sorcerors are now vulnerable to headshots and Blightstormers in particular (bane of so many starting groups) have lost a third of their health and some armor to boot.
One of the few things that isn’t a direct boon for players is the tweaks they’ve made to the Twitch-integrated streaming mode of the game. While most of the blessings have been improved, the chat-spawned mobs of enemies have also been scaled up. Do you think you’re ready to deal with a pack of four Rattling Gunners simultaneously? You’re a braver person than I. Those bullets hurt.
All in all, these tweaks should lead to a somewhat less lethal game, especially on the higher difficulties. Not that I’ve gotten much beyond the first few levels, after bouncing off during the Great Troll Newbie Stompening at launch. Perhaps now would be a good time to return to the fray, although I hope there’s enough new blood still present to mitigate for my pitifully low power level.
05/04/2018 at 23:38 Grizzly says:
The short story there is that the developers debug builds and the players release builds played rather differently, because the power calculation system in the debug builds worked properly whilst in the release build it did not. High level players were doing *a lot* more damage and were able to stagger and cleave trough enemies a lot easier then they should be doing on the release builds, but the developers did not notice this, and just thought that their players were a lot better at the game then they themselves were.
This is now fixed, but to prevent the game from becoming a little bit too hard they've buffed quite a few things and nerfed a few other things. In general, players will find hordes to be a bit harder to deal with now if you're not using a dedicated weapon that kills hordes.
05/04/2018 at 23:38 Grizzly says:
05/04/2018 at 23:59 MrEvilGuy says:
I hope you’re right Grizzly, for else I would be quite disheartened. No game should not be too difficult.
06/04/2018 at 00:12 MrEvilGuy says:
No game is too difficult.*
06/04/2018 at 00:05 Netkev says:
On top of what Grizzly said, another fun fact is that the Beam Staff weapon was doing (about) twice as much damage as intended because of incorrectly triggering per-hit whotsits, thus imbalancing their decision-making even further!
06/04/2018 at 00:05 adammtlx says:
I think the game was already quite well-balanced through the first two difficulty levels. Only once in many dozens of runs have I felt like the Director simply threw too much at one of my groups. The vast majority of my failed runs are a direct result of either a group not working together or an individual or two simply not pulling their weight (NEVER me, no never meeee).
Very interested to see how things feel now with these changes.
06/04/2018 at 00:29 mcnostril says:
Well, the patch doesn’t change all that much in those difficulties (Recruit and Veteran), unless you were playing with a high level character – it’s slightly less of a cakewalk in that case, but it hasn’t changed significantly due to the way the scaling is adjusted so you’re still cleaving through most hordes fairly efficiently.
At Champion and Legend is where things start to differ. I like it a lot better like this. An easy example of the changes would be berzerkers; on Champion and Legend they’re nigh impossible to stagger now bar abilities and headshots from certain weapons.
(also keep in mind that the AI director spawns have been bugged since the last patch, spawning too many specials too often, and this is supposedly fixed now)
06/04/2018 at 01:39 Icku says:
I can still stagger zerkers with quick shot (non-charged one) from my Longbow pretty often.
Also that part about director (“Those brave enough to play on the higher difficulty settings will find the director less willing to drop extra swarms on top of existing encounters”) really baffles me. Today I wiped 3 maps in a row where right after boss came, AI director spawned horde and chaos patrol 20 seconds later xD
06/04/2018 at 04:05 zaygr says:
The director still spazzes out a bit with special spawns, spawning double groups fairly often, so suddenly you have to deal with 6 specials at times.
06/04/2018 at 01:30 nimbulan says:
They may have fixed and rebalanced a number of player talents and traits, but they also dropped a significant nerf to weapon power across the board. The bugfix for spawns in legend was sorely needed and removes a lot of the BS, but in general it’s a bit more difficult than before. The patch put the game in a pretty good place to do more balance work.