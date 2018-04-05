World Of Warcraft: Battle For Azeroth out August 14

The world of World Of Warcraft will resume its warring on August 14th with the launch of the Battle For Azeroth expansion, Blizzard announced today. As ever, it’ll explore new lands and raise the level cap, while also introducing new activities. This time it’s war, for really reals. The expansion is based around the Alliance and Horde going head-to-head again, with both sides recruiting new playable races, scrapping over resources in new modes, and generally getting back to good old-fashioned war.
Right so! New things. The kingdoms of Zandalar and Kul Tiras to explore and quest across. A level cap of 120. New playable races, unlocked by completing quests. Warfront, a 20-player PvE mode about collecting resources, building bases, and smashing enemies, supposedly inspired by ye olde Warcraft RTSs. Island Expeditions, a new three-player mode about competing against a canny NPC party or other players to gather resources on islands built with an element of procedural generation. And of course new items and quests and… it’s an MMORPG expansion, yeah? You get it.
Battle for Azeroth will cost £40/$50.
For people who want the opposite of new expansions, Blizzard still haven’t said much about their plans for ‘Classic’ servers. They’ve been clear that this is a long-term plan, mind.
05/04/2018 at 15:42 SaintAn says:
” it’s an MMORPG expansion, yeah?”
No, I don’t think it is an MMO anymore. They added sharding in Legion and split up the population into shards that don’t have a number of people playing together at one time that can be called massive. It’s just a Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game. And the Role Playing part I’m not so sure about these days either.
05/04/2018 at 23:17 pentraksil says:
WoW is obviously an MMORPG, why the nitpicking?
05/04/2018 at 16:15 7vincent7black7 says:
After such a long span of central, recurring themes, even the most “story-invested individual” might question how much the most “grind-ey-invested” players might gradually desire a penultimate conclusion to the endless warring between the rwo kingdoms that exist in this universe. Its the 1000 year war between the kingdoms of zhou and qin all over again.
05/04/2018 at 17:41 Bull0 says:
And we all know how that turned out!
05/04/2018 at 19:18 Artist says:
Grandfather, can you tell me that story?
05/04/2018 at 19:49 pizzapicante27 says:
I dont, how did that turned out?
05/04/2018 at 16:40 dontnormally says:
My god, how many WOW expansions have there been? That’s the number of times I’ve said “that’s great, so when’s Warcraft 4?”
05/04/2018 at 19:50 pizzapicante27 says:
Burning, Lich, Cataclysm, Pandaria, Draenor and Legion, 6 expansions I think.
05/04/2018 at 23:56 malkav11 says:
Far less than a lot of MMOs, even younger ones. Which is just as well when they’ve started charging $50 for the privilege.
05/04/2018 at 20:35 Hunchback says:
I’ve played WoW since Vanilla up to Cataclysm. I really am amazed that this game is still going strong, they are still making expansions and people are still paying a subscription fee in 2018.
I mean really, is there another game EVER that’s sold that much and has existed for so long? Oo