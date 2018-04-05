World Of Warcraft: Battle For Azeroth out August 14

The world of World Of Warcraft will resume its warring on August 14th with the launch of the Battle For Azeroth expansion, Blizzard announced today. As ever, it’ll explore new lands and raise the level cap, while also introducing new activities. This time it’s war, for really reals. The expansion is based around the Alliance and Horde going head-to-head again, with both sides recruiting new playable races, scrapping over resources in new modes, and generally getting back to good old-fashioned war.

Right so! New things. The kingdoms of Zandalar and Kul Tiras to explore and quest across. A level cap of 120. New playable races, unlocked by completing quests. Warfront, a 20-player PvE mode about collecting resources, building bases, and smashing enemies, supposedly inspired by ye olde Warcraft RTSs. Island Expeditions, a new three-player mode about competing against a canny NPC party or other players to gather resources on islands built with an element of procedural generation. And of course new items and quests and… it’s an MMORPG expansion, yeah? You get it.

Battle for Azeroth will cost £40/$50.

For people who want the opposite of new expansions, Blizzard still haven’t said much about their plans for ‘Classic’ servers. They’ve been clear that this is a long-term plan, mind.