Calvinball strategy RPG Disgaea 5 Complete due in May

Fans of enormous numbers and beating your enemies to death with a living totem pole made of all of your friends, rejoice. Bizarro strategy-RPG Disgaea 5 is coming to PC next month, bundled up with every expansion and piece of DLC it accrued during its lengthy tenure on PlayStation 4.
Sorry for using the Switch version of the trailer – NIS America haven’t put the PC version up on their Youtube channel yet.
While I’m a little sad that they’ve decided to skip over Disgaea’s 3 & 4 for PC (4 is basically a Japanese take on Count Duckula, story-wise), I must admit that Disgaea 5 is the most mechanically interesting game in the series. While you can get away with playing it as a regular strategy RPG through most of the main story arc, it constantly tempts you to indulge in your wildest flights of theorycrafting in side-missions and optional playmodes, which all scale up to preposterously high levels.
If you’ve never played a Disgaea game before, that’s alright too. While characters from the other games in the series (plus a few other Nippon Ichi franchises) make cameo appearances, Disgaea 5 has a self-contained story, and starts things off nice and simple, gameplay-wise. Story-wise it’s complete nonsense even by anime strategy-RPG standards, but it does provide you with excuses to throw exploding hell-penguins at your foes, which is always nice.
For those familiar with the series, Disgaea 5 re-introduces some favourite features from earlier games, such as senator-bribing/beating political system allowing you to tweak and modify the rules of the game through accepted consensus. You can also level your bench-warming units by sending them off on expeditionary missions, capture and interrogate enemies (or just recruit them from your enemy’s ranks) and more besides.
Disgaea 5 will be out on PC on May 7th, and you can wishlist it on Steam here.
06/04/2018 at 21:43 RedWurm says:
And to be fair the protagonist in Disgaea 4 was insufferable, so this one was very much a return to form.
07/04/2018 at 02:05 Erastoinen says:
I never did play Disgaea 4, but there’s no way he’s worse than Killia. Gameplay and mechanics-wise I really enjoyed Disgaea 5, but the writing was just plain terrible.
06/04/2018 at 21:56 AceOfSpades713 says:
RPS alum Quentin Smith had very positive things to say about Disgaea 5 on Cool Ghosts: link to youtu.be
06/04/2018 at 22:16 KillahMate says:
Important to repeat in case anyone missed it – this is a turn-based tactical RPG in which you can bribe the game to help you win – if you’re capable enough to pull if off. You are allowed, expected – nay, encouraged to cheese the fights in the most ridiculous manner you can conceive of.
07/04/2018 at 02:15 ColonelFlanders says:
I mean it has an actual cheat shop what more proof do these people need?
07/04/2018 at 01:32 malkav11 says:
Have they actually said they won’t be porting 3 or 4? Because just because they’ve skipped games along the way doesn’t rule it out necessarily.
07/04/2018 at 01:43 Dominic Tarason says:
Nothing saying they won’t eventually get to all the games, but they’re skipping straight to 5 for the time being.