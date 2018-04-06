Rust adds boats, improves forests, deploys choppers

Sandbox murderthon Rust has added driveable motorboats in its latest update, elevating it to the highest class of game: one where you and your pals can pootle around a giant world singing songs until hubris causes a crash. The update’s also good news for landlubbers who’d prefer to lead a woodland hike, as it improves and expands forests. I’m sure those are the only big changes in this patch and there’s nothing to murder each other over, such as valuable supply crates dropped by new NPC transport helicopters – nothing like that.
Boats! Now spawning around the island are rowboats with outboard engines, which use Low Grade Fuel.They seat four players, which is certainly enough for a singalong. If pleasureboating isn’t enough, you can also use these to putt out and harvest the offshore floating junk piles also added in this update. But if you’re not trying to ramp boats over skerries, I don’t understand you at all.
Forests! This update revamps our leafy friends with a second type of forest, a more deciduous type with birches and beeches to contrast with the pine-y old ones. Forests are denser now too and can appear in more places, including along the edges of lakes. Ah, what bliss! I certainly hope no
Ah, hell.
That’s the CH-47 Chinook, a transport helicopter which appears in a new server event. This behaves differently to the attack helicopter already patrolling the island every few hours. The Chinook will spawn offshore, choose and head to a drop zone on the island, try to murder nearby players, then drop a locked supply crate. These crates are marked on every player’s map and unlocking them takes a while, waiting for a computer system’s timer to tick down, so you might need to fight to secure them.
The update also improves hair, fixes a small stutter with gunfights, adds a few new bits on Hapis Island, and more. Hit the patch notes for full details.
Rust is now out of early access, officially launched in February. We sent young Matthew to the murder island to write a Rust review, the poor dear. Facepunch Studios aren’t done with it yet, mind. See Rust’s development roadmap for more on their plans.
06/04/2018 at 15:32 bongobo says:
Until they do anything to combat the “rich and powerful get more rich and powerful by predating on lone players who must spend hours hitting trees and rocks and can do basically nothing to defend themselves” dynamic there’s not much point returning to Rust. It’s such a deeply and stridently unfair game; it’s almost like the modern equivalent of Monopoly as a criticism of the commodification of land ownership, except Rust illustrates everything wrong with libertarianism and its critique-via-design comes almost totally by accident.
06/04/2018 at 16:42 GoatForSale says:
There are lots of servers that wipe frequently. Get some friends and find one that wipes on friday night and you have a great time playing the rust arms race.
06/04/2018 at 15:39 SaintAn says:
They still have paid mods though, so still an awful game made by an awful person.
06/04/2018 at 23:46 Varknar says:
What paid mods?
06/04/2018 at 16:43 darkhog says:
Can you finally set how you want to look in the game? If not, I’m not interested.
06/04/2018 at 22:05 tryst46 says:
Pity the boats:
A) are such gas guzzlers that you need an entire refinery and oil derrick to yourself just to run one.
b) Take significant damage every few seconds, even when sitting idle on the beach.
c) Despawn after short period of time so there’s no point in trying to keep one in a boathouse.
Not sure about the chinook, I don’t have the armament to take one on yet.
A few more trees and a better looking map when you press M.
Still no increase in animal life so hunting for food can be almost impossible. I ran the entire width of the map and saw only 3 deer, 1 bear, 1 horse and two boars in the whole trip and there had been nobody else on the server for hours.