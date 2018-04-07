Final Fantasy XV getting four new DLCs in 2019

Final Fantasy XV has already seen some story based DLC this year, but at PAX East there was an announcement from Square Enix regarding four add-on story packs coming to the game in 2019. The Dawn of the Future DLC hopes to set itself apart from other story-based add-ons by creating an entire season of alternate plot branches, building towards (what appears to be) a completely different ending.
The episodes will portray an “alternate grand finale” for the game, showing “a future everyone longed for,” meaning a possible outcome that could have existed for each of four characters:
The first full episode will focus on Ardyn and is tentatively titled The Conflict of the Sage. The episode “portrays the struggles of Ardyn. Witness the resentment he harbored toward Lucis for over 2000 years, and his clashes with the Astrals.” A smaller “side story” episode will focus on Aranea Highwind of the Niflheim Empire and will focus on the Starscourge disease. “The final day of the Empire turns out to be Aranea’s worst day,” Square Enix teased.
A third episode will let you play as Lunafreya and has the working title The Choice of Freedom. The story is “about Luna’s fate, which not even death can free her from. Her battle to save the one she loves overturns the destiny dealt to the Lucian King.” The final episode is titled The Final Strike and focuses on Noctis “parting way with the Astrals” as he “embarks upon his final battle in order to attain the ideal future for all his people.”
While I’d normal have reservations about going all Butterfly Effect with a story as complicated as Final Fantasy XV, it is a Final Fantasy game, so the most appropriate conclusion is make me wait a year to do a bunch of fighting that leaves me bewildered over the power and scope of love… or time… or the energy of love time.
Previously, Square Enix released DLC episodes focusing on the party members from the main campaign: Prompto, Gladio, and Ignis. All the DLC is being directed by Episode Ignis director, and Final Fantasy’s COMRADES will release updates starting this summer, in preparation for these new DLC packs to unleash early in 2019.
07/04/2018 at 14:06 65 says:
I’m looking forward to playing this game in 2023 when the complete edition is released.
07/04/2018 at 14:47 DeepSleeper says:
Or just, you know. Play the game. All of this DLC is extra stuff. You can probably miss it. Or come back to the game later. Just play it. It’s okay.
07/04/2018 at 16:30 RobinOttens says:
Is it all extra? These summaries all sounds like they’re pretty integral to the main story. Idk if these will be integrated in the game at all or selected from a menu like the previous ones. But all this dlc is only making me hesitant to buy the game now. I too feel like I should wait for some complete edition where all of this is made into one coherent whole.
07/04/2018 at 17:27 Aerothorn says:
It will not be integrated in – structurally, the DLCs (from what we’ve seen from the character DLCs) just aren’t set up that way, happening in different places at the same time as the ‘main events,’ and if you actually played them in chronological order, you’d A. spoil some things ‘before their time’ and B. cause the games pacing to slow to a grinding halt, mostly in the second half. It would make it a worse game.
07/04/2018 at 17:28 Aerothorn says:
(Also, all of them are a mix of minor sidequest stuff which is solid but doesn’t matter, and story stuff which is quite bad relative to the main game)
07/04/2018 at 17:28 malkav11 says:
What about “a possible outcome that could have existed for each of four characters” makes it sound integral to the main story? It’s a What If? An Elseworlds. And as such, completely superfluous to the main story, which is what canonically happens.
Remember, this is a Final Fantasy game. You don’t get to actually make plot decisions, so we’re not talking about adding plot branches here.
07/04/2018 at 18:06 RobinOttens says:
Oh I interpreted it as an alternate ending kind of thing
07/04/2018 at 19:15 malkav11 says:
There is apparently going to be an alternate ending, yeah. But not like a “true ending” or anything. Just another way things could have gone (but canonically, did not).
07/04/2018 at 15:16 Iskariot says:
I’d buy this, but the swords are too small.
07/04/2018 at 16:43 Danley says:
I’d pay for official SLI support as DLC if it came to it.
Getting close though (and some people seem to be having no problems at all): link to forum-3dcenter.org
Hardware isn’t cheap right now and a weekend of effort from developers would go a long way.
07/04/2018 at 18:37 milligna says:
I don’t understand why those hairdos make me so upset and uncomfortable.
07/04/2018 at 22:07 Kinsky says:
This is pretty rich given that the PC version still has some pretty dire technical issues on some common hardware setups due to lazy porting.
07/04/2018 at 23:38 Assirra says:
So does this game still require you to watch a movie to make sense out of it? I remember reading about a character coming out of nowhere in the game doing stuff which apparently comes from the movie.