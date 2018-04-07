The Forest v1.0 launching at end of the month

Add this one to my list of games that I thought was released released more than a year ago, The Forest is finally unlocking v1.0 at the end of April. I… I really have to keep better track of these things. My time in The Forest was super enjoyable (that’s not the word for mutant cannibal island) but knowing that so much content was locked off until now, I’m ready to dive back in.

Next to Subnautica, this is probably the biggest survival sandbox out there. And probably a near record setter now for time spent in Early Access.

Our own Dominic Tarason summed up the appeal of the game that’s releasing, theses some four years after we first started playing:

What defines The Forest is that it’s as much Survival Horror as regular Survival. It’s not long before the game takes on a slightly Lovecraftian spin, with the woods being inhabited by tribes of cannibalistic mutants, and the caves that run under the hillsides contain some creatures that really should not exist. There’s also a number of plot threads to pick up as you explore, and the deeper you dig, the more aggressive the locals become, requiring increasingly advanced fortifications if your camp is to survive each night.

On the Steam forums, the dev team simply posted:

Hey Everyone, Today we are officially announcing April 30 as the release date of the PC version of ‘The Forest’ It’s been a long journey and we’re really excited to show everyone what we have in store. The team at Endnight

Yay! Cheers all around. This video gets into some of the specific tweaks and upgrades that players should expect to see.

You can follow the game at the Steam page here. And don’t be a dingus like me, who clicked the wrong Youtube video and accidentally saw the game’s ending? Don’t Be Like Brock.

This is not that video.

We also have footage of John from our site shouting “You can’t come into my fancy treehouse” at a bunch of cannibals. I, for one, find it to be a delight. Fancy Treehouse just flows off the tongue.

Let us know what you’re hoping for in the full release and what kind of frustrations you had with the earlier builds.