You didn’t know You Don’t Know Jack is back

The world’s favorite (most antagonist) party quiz game is making a return. You Don’t Know Jack brings its trademark multiple-choice questions and otherworldly categories to a year that desperately needs a reason to stop playing HQ Trivia. It’s not that HQ Trivia is inherently bad: it’s just that dude’s face. You know the face. You know what I’m talking about. You’re making a little fist right now. Just… just let the fist go. We’re here to talk about good things. This is a happy place.

You Don’t Know Jack is a weird cult of personality experience that, despite its many forms over the years, manages to bridge both genuine quiz show gameplay with ever-increasing antics. The games have been packaged and repackaged and ported into hundreds of forms over the years, including a series of books and (what the) a series of questions created just for the candidates in America’s 2000 Presidential Election? The questions were apparently sent to a group of radio stations, in hopes the hosts would get Bush or Gore to play along. Google is failing me on this, but if you can find those questions anywhere please send ’em my way.

Anyhow, at PAX there was an announcement from Jackbox Games that a Jackbox Party Pack 5 will be coming out Fall of 2018 to PC, consoles, and other major platforms. YDKJ (final title pending) will be one of five different games included in the package. The team also found a new way to re-structure the meta-narrative of this Jack game, in a playfully modern twist:

We didn’t want to do another YDKJ just because we could. We wanted to wait until we had a fresh take on the classic formula. This version sees the game (and Cookie) acquired by the friendly corporate overlords at Binjpipe, your premiere media bingeing streaming service. It’s a big scenery change that’s led us to update the game in really fun ways, and given us a ton of new stuff to make fun of.

I love Content Pipeline jokes. I love this so much already.

The new game uses phones (and web-enabled devices) to allow up to eight people to compete at the same time. As you might expect, there are plenty of surprises undoubtedly in store for players, and hopefully this title’s host is as good as Paul Ruebens was in 2001.

Delightful insert of marketing materials here:

I was hoping for a list of easy to digest bullet points? Okay fine. Here are just a few of the features you can expect in the new You Don’t Know Jack: Eight player support

Bigger, crazier Jack Attack

New question types

Audience integration

Brand new fart sounds

Streaming features

Begrudging meme references

New ways to Screw

A lot of old fart sounds too

More than one Frasier joke for some reason

You can sign up for the game’s mailing list through the official site to get updates as they are made available. The team will also be doing some Twitch streaming of the new title in the coming months.