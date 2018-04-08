Occasionally while surfing the interwebs, you’ll stumble upon a Cool Thing from a few years back that you absolutely missed in the moment, but is both fascinating and painfully applicable now. I failed to notice that this post I love is from 2014, so while some of the examples are slightly dated, playing the associated game is still a frustrating experiment in awareness.
So let’s play Male Protagonist Bingo.
The creator of this thought experiment originally posted this as a Patreon-supported bit of content on a site called Make Me A Sandwich, which is dedicated to exploring how NOT to sell video games to women. So before we go any further, please go support the creator if this is up your alley. Also, in reaching out to ask permission for covering this piece, the creator let me know their most current work is this tabletop role-playing game, which focuses not only on battles against evil but also managing emotional costs and PSTD between missions which is crazy brilliant — so maybe consider grabbing that too.
Thank you, Anna Kreider, for letting us cover what we’re about to get into. (Also worth noting that Make Me A Sandwich is now a Patreon under Anna’s name because, predictably, the site had to shut down in 2016 due to harassment. Long, forever sigh.)
From Anna’s original post about the origin of today’s game:
This is something that has been on my mind a lot lately. Just last night I was bitching to my husband about how unbelievably DONE I am with stories about MANLY MEN PUNCHING THINGS AND BEING MANLY BECAUSE THEY’RE MEN.[1] So I decided to write a post about how unbelievably unoriginal most games protagonists are, but I didn’t know the best way to do it. I hacked away at it for a while and wound up with an outline that would have been 3000 words.
No one wants to read 3000 words. Hell, I don’t want to WRITE 3000 words.
And then I thought – bingo card! Let’s make an amusing feminist meme work for me! A picture is worth a thousand words and all that. …well, okay. Ten pictures is worth 3000 words. It’s the exchange rate.
Woof. There’s a lot here. Anna begins to unpack some of the biggest characters in gaming. Snake: passes the test.
Then somehow Marcus Fenix doesn’t go Full Bingo? Consider me shocked.
Oh Joel, no:
Then… wowzers:
Again, this post went up in 2014, so I’d like to think there’s been progress since then. I’m not gonna do Anna’s level of art but let me try out a few characters from games I’ve been playing or replaying:
Prey’s Morgan: there’s a lot of question marks depending on how you play but your history is established and you’ll notice I did the appropriate thing with the square for psychological problems.
LA Noire’s Cole Phelps: PHELPS GET IN MY OFFICE THE MAYOR KNOWS YOU’RE NEARLY A DOUBLE BINGO, BOYO
Dead Space’s Isaac Clarke: good for you mr. science man with brainghosts
Unnamed Protagonist from Blackwater: The Video Game (better with Kinect) on the Xbox 360:
So have some fun in the comments and submit your best and worst or most neutral moral alignments.
Still can’t believe there’s no Bingo for Marcus Fenix. I’m now doubly interested in all of this? Again, this isn’t necessarily a measure that a protagonist is “bad” but it is a pretty excellent measure of the industry being boring as hell and also, of course, ignoring the stories of half the population in an effort to churn out some grey nonsense.
Again, support Anna’s work here.
08/04/2018 at 21:14 satan says:
The ‘killed my wife/child’ thing is what I am most sick of, it is just so incredibly lazy, was so disappointed that Fallout4 did it.
08/04/2018 at 21:46 robotslave says:
There aren’t a whole lot of even somewhat-socially-acceptable motivations for mass murder, so you shouldn’t be too surprised that a few of them are getting used over and over again.
The problem this points to is not a lack of creativity on the part of game studios, but the apparently insatiable desire of players for games in which the goal is to kill dozens or hundreds of people, and feel good about it.
The other thing a creator can do is replace the human targets with humans who’ve got a bit of a fig leaf over them (zombies, bipedal aliens, giants, nazis, demigods, orcs, etc) but then you end up with players complaining about the familiarity of these stand-ins. Which also dodges the bigger question.
I do think that the demand for mass-murder games can be explained without necessarily impugning the morality of players who want to play such games, but that demand is strong, and should be accounted for when we ask why there are obvious similarities between the games that serve that demand.
08/04/2018 at 22:29 onodera says:
Maybe the problem lies in mass murder being so readily accepted? AC: Oranges helpfully tracks Bayek’s vital statistics. Mine has run about 500 km and has killed three and a half thousand people. This number unnerves me. Yes, your son has been killed by evil assholes, but instead of killing the handful of people involved you have now killed a sizable chunk of the royal army simply because your pet eagle keeps showing you treasure chests?
08/04/2018 at 22:59 robotslave says:
The fact that mass murder is so widely accepted as a motif in games yet remains stubbornly unacceptable in society suggests to me that the mass-murder video game might not be a problem in and of itself.
I can’t even argue that the game category is tired or played-out, since there still seems to be a whopping huge demand for it.
There’s a growing demand for other kinds of game, true enough, but for the time being, at least, that growth isn’t coming at the expense of demand for mass-murder games.
08/04/2018 at 23:41 Nucas says:
my favorite implementation of those stat screens was in Alpha Protocol which also featured an “Orphans Created” statistic.
08/04/2018 at 23:15 ChiefOfBeef says:
I did a skim-read down my Steam list and what stands out is that of the games where I kill people in the hundreds or more, games about war and politics are most prevalent. Games about simply snapping or doing something for personal reasons or criminality are in the handful. This seems to be a superficial thing: war and politics seem more normatively justifiable than crime and personal grudges. Few though are buying these games for the politics or because they want to learn warfare out of curiosity; the only games catering to that are strategy or the good Rainbow Six titles. The games where we kill multitudes of humans are popular for the same reason as those where we kill multitudes of human stand-ins like zombies and mutants: they are the most challenging.
Honestly, any game where you are killing loads of things people and people-substitute seem to be a lot harder than those where you kill less. It means when you overcome a challenge, the accomplishment is immediate, whilst with other games you have to wait for the next design-mandated beat change to know if what you did worked, often leading to an anti-climatic feeling(looking at the Arkham games). Assassin’s Creed games have lots of killing, but this is held back by the stupid repetitive cutscenes and the hours-long tutorials and hand-holding the games do, building frustration to the point where players tend to restrain themselves less than the narrative should allow considering the main character is supposed to be sympathetic.
08/04/2018 at 23:43 Archonsod says:
I don’t think they are more challenging – most shooters tend to be based on reaction and reflex rather than requiring any thinking. Given most people game to unwind that’s probably a large part of why they’re popular; you can play them while switching off.
09/04/2018 at 00:11 ChiefOfBeef says:
Though I didn’t specify shooters, but all games which feature lots of killing of humans or humanoid NPCs, I disagree. Developing muscle-memory and aim is a challenge because they are actual skills. Then, applying them makes it a thought process: using them to the best effect requires having ideas and refining them.
08/04/2018 at 23:47 Nucas says:
it may be cliche but i need that narrative hook to buy into the game’s world. not necessary *that* hook, but some kind.
watch________dogs is my go to example for this phenomenon. in the first one, the protagonist is a world-weary street criminal who gets handed a magic telephone. he feels like he caused his nephew’s death, and goes to extreme lengths to “protect” his sister and her remaining family, fucking up everything he touches. it works. i can buy into how and why this guy is killing like 500 guys, even if you want to play like a sociopath and kill people and take their cars.
watch______________dogs 2: you’re a likable early 20s hacktivist.
that’s it.
it was such a jarring clash between the narrative setup, and the encouraged murder-oriented gameplay loop. young hacktivist is for no reason a murder man? i just couldn’t get into and never bothered finishing it.
08/04/2018 at 21:55 Turkey says:
They made so many baffling decisions with that game. It’s like they just threw darts at a board filled with post-it notes with the hottest gaming trends written on them when they decided what to put in it.
08/04/2018 at 22:35 MazokuRanma says:
A recent Jimquisition covers this very topic, noting that Ubisoft has indicated at shareholder meetings that they design ‘games-as-a-service’. This specifically leads to what you mentioned, where they chase popular gaming trends and make a perfectly serviceable game, but not one that is particularly interesting or memorable, and is easily replaced by the next one.
09/04/2018 at 00:26 AngoraFish says:
Dude, ‘games-as-a-service’ is simply Ubisoft code for constructing a continuous flow of income generating micro-transactions. Chasing popular trends, on the other hand, is more commonly known as ‘capitalism’.
08/04/2018 at 22:15 Zenicetus says:
It does have one redeeming feature as a prime motivation though. A revenge story can play out at a slow pace, the slower the better. It removes the “gotta save the world” pressure that makes the player wonder why they have to bother with a ton of side missions.
08/04/2018 at 21:18 Pich says:
when did Metal Gear get a “Gritty” Reboot? alos i kinda disagree on the Loner part, Solid SnakexOtacon 4 lyfe
08/04/2018 at 21:37 9812398123 says:
I don’t get what the problem is with male gender roles in popular fiction. Like, the feminist just describes something, she calls it a problem, and just expects us to go “yeah I see the pattern THEREFORE its a problem”. No, it doesn’t need to be, and from what I can discern, isn’t. Men have the hero’s journey. If women don’t like that, maybe they should learn a thing or two about self sacrifice and not wining about the world being “unfair” or “not getting enough”. Exactly like this girl is doing. Which kind of proves the point why men make better heroes. We actually can do heroic things. All this girl’s useful for is self-serving hagging.
08/04/2018 at 21:47 comic knight says:
Amen
08/04/2018 at 21:53 cniinc says:
Man, these bots things are getting a lot better. Full sentences, now! Of course, this is actually not specific to this article at all – the bot is likely looking for any article on the web that has the words “male protagonist” and has a woman’s name as the writer. Notice how there aren’t any actual references to things stated in the article. Logic, of course, is lacking, but then again they’re designed to make emotional arguments, not logical ones. It seems, whether this is a bot of the algorithmic or the flesh-based MRA variety, that bit was never installed.
08/04/2018 at 22:01 Nevard says:
Whoof, what century did you crawl out of buddy?
08/04/2018 at 22:08 robotslave says:
But all of that is really beside the point, isn’t it?
What we are most interested in, good sir, is hearing your thoughts about ethics in video games journalism.
08/04/2018 at 21:21 MazokuRanma says:
I don’t think I agree with putting Supernatural Powers on there. That seems to be something used pretty heavily in cases outside of this situation as well. Or maybe I’m missing something. It is part of how to not sell games to girls, and I’m a guy, so is that something women really don’t like? I would have thought supernatural powers were fairly gender-neutral as a sales pitch for a game.
08/04/2018 at 21:31 9812398123 says:
Nothing is ever gender neutral enough when you can make money on patreon amirite.
08/04/2018 at 23:51 Archonsod says:
She’s simply using cliched attributes of male protagonists. Her argument isn’t that these cliches are specifically off-putting in and of themselves, simply that the cliche is somewhat overused.
That said I suspect supernatural powers are something more associated with female protagonists than male ones (which is probably interesting in and of itself).
09/04/2018 at 00:40 AngoraFish says:
Actually, supernatural/superhero powers are surprisingly rare when it comes to many of the most well known female protagonists.
Black Widow doesn’t have any, she’s just very good. Wonder Woman’s superpower is owning an invisible plane, a lasso, and never aging so that she can always look hot. Catwoman’s superpower is liking cats. Buffy doesn’t have superpowers, she’s just very good at fighting.
Men, on the other hand, often have complex powers such as flying, firing webs out of their hands and superhuman strength. Others have prodigy-like technical/scientific ability.
Having super powers is very much a male protagonist trope.
09/04/2018 at 02:08 beleester says:
Buffy has superhuman strength and agility – she might not glow or look overtly magical, but it’s there. The very first episode, she casually rips open a door in her way.
Wonder Woman’s lasso is magic, and she herself is superhumanly strong and tough. And yes, owning a magic item counts as having superpowers, unless you want to claim that Green Lantern doesn’t have superpowers.
Also, how you can list well-known female protagonists and somehow skip Sailor freaking Moon is beyond me.
You just cherry-picked two non-powered heroes and claimed it was a trend.
09/04/2018 at 03:22 AngoraFish says:
Sailor Moon is so far from the Western mainstream as to be completely invisible to the vast majority. Seriously dude, most Westerners are unaware that anime even exists, and they certainly aren’t watching it. You need to get out of your anime club in the dorm room and check out what’s typically on free to air television for a bit.
Regarding Buffy, sure, there are some inconsistencies in how she has been presented, but for the vast majority of the series she does virtually nothing that might imply super strength at all, mostly she just does karate moves.
And I haven’t been selective, these are self evidently the examples that the vast majority of westerners will be most familiar with. The only superheroes in this category not mentioned, such as supergirl, are female reboots of an original male trope.
09/04/2018 at 03:23 MazokuRanma says:
I don’t believe Wonder Woman would count as having supernatural powers, and I would say the same for Green Lantern. Having access to a tool that has supernatural powers is not the same as having them yourself.
I do agree that skipping the entire ‘magical girl’ genre misses a huge chunk, though. Also, barring those specific examples, tons of comic book protagonists on both sides have them, such as pretty much every mutant.
08/04/2018 at 21:25 mlj11 says:
So would FemShep from Mass Effect “pass” this test? Afaik the series has a huge female customer base.
08/04/2018 at 21:28 9812398123 says:
Who cares if it passes her silly test or not. This is another “spoiled princess” throwing a temper tantrum that its not all about her. It isn’t. The irony of her talking about how games don’t appeal to women while criticizing games that appeal to men is RIDICULOUS and truly imbecillic.
08/04/2018 at 22:04 MazokuRanma says:
To start, I don’t think it’s meant to be taken too seriously, so keep that in mind. That said, I opted to go through and try it, and it’s fairly complicated for Shephard, largely because you can customize her appearance and background. That said, if you make her white and go full renegade, I think you could make an argument that she gets bingo on the second row. Oh, you also have to alienate the entire crew as a matter of course to justify ‘loner’.
09/04/2018 at 02:31 Razgovory says:
I tried the Princess from Super Mario Brothers 2 and scored an alarming number of slots. I don’t think this was meant for video game characters, because a lot of them are going to get things likes like “loner” and “killing spree”.
08/04/2018 at 21:30 9812398123 says:
Another spoiled princess upset that its not all about her. It isn’t. Games are innately competitive, puzzle based, strategy based, and reaction-time based. They’re the same reason why men play more sports than women, and why they play other games like poker and blackjack more. Men are ok with losing and like the rush of potentially winning. Games, period, I mean all games, are innately male. Having male centered characters is a reflection of the male customer base. If women wanted to buy games I am more than sure a guy in the leading role wouldn’t stop them.
What was stopping them buying Perfect Dark Zero in millions of quantities?
08/04/2018 at 21:39 Wednesday says:
Oh fuck me this is the dumbest comment on RPS for absolutely ages.
Your argument that she’s wrong is essentially GAME MAN THING SILLY WOMAN? Really? Really?
Really though?
It’s funny, whenever I read crap like this I’m left to wonder just how many women you have functional relationships with.
09/04/2018 at 02:55 Stevostin says:
You forgot to answer his arguments.
08/04/2018 at 21:59 Highcradle says:
Good lord. Could you could come off as any more of an entitled and dismissive prick?
I don’t know about you, but personally, I’d like to see some variety in the characters and options available to me. I don’t want every protagonist to be practically interchangeable, which is the point of this article.
And if that variety comes at the cost of some of those interchangeable white male power fantasies, you know what, all the better. Having a game with a character and story that shows a different perspective, be it a different gender, or race, that is, if it isn’t clear, a good thing.
I personally, as a guy, prefer playing a female character. In games, that lets me experience vicariously things I couldn’t in real life. And, by your stance, then as part of the customer base, there should be more such games as their a reflection of me as the customer base. And you know what, games with guys in the leading roles do tend to make me decide against buying them, because they’re all more often than not the bloody same character. (Speaking hyperbolicly)
What was stopping them was people like you who did and still do perpetuate this idea that games are solely for men. That they shouldn’t change, shouldn’t become more inclusive, shouldn’t explore all the possibilities having a greater customer and character base could offer.
It’s so close-minded it’s stupid, especially because if the video game industry wants to grow, it needs women, and other groups, in order to do so.
09/04/2018 at 02:56 Stevostin says:
All perfectly legit preferences but you didn’t adress his arguments either :(
08/04/2018 at 22:36 Sarfrin says:
Oh dear. Please take your boring MRA trolling somewhere else. It’s not welcome at RPS.
09/04/2018 at 02:58 Stevostin says:
Bullying isn’t debating. He formulated arguments. In the general interest answer them or pass.
09/04/2018 at 00:04 KillahMate says:
You’re on the wrong website, pal. Move along now.
09/04/2018 at 03:00 Stevostin says:
Another bully. You are not discussing points in the section dedicated to discussion. For now you’re the one in the wrong place. Join the civilised crowd that enjoys reasoned, well behaved discussion or at least let it be.
09/04/2018 at 00:25 Ejia says:
All games have wangs huh
Well this explains why I like to play them I guess
09/04/2018 at 02:27 Razgovory says:
I hope to God you are just a kid. To have a full grown adult know so little about PC games is troubling.
09/04/2018 at 03:01 Stevostin says:
Would be more convincing if you were actually pointing out what are the obvious issues in his post.
08/04/2018 at 21:39 ChiefOfBeef says:
This wasn’t funny the first time and even back when Johnathan McIntosh posted it on Twitter, the hashtag was filled with examples proving almost no male protagonist gets a full line if assessed honestly, like the above examples are not. Max Payne was never blaise about killing, has not had a ‘gritty reboot’ by virtue of always having been gritty and the last title in the series being a follow-on of the first two and he isn’t cold and aloof. Also he is not a ‘criminal’ by disposition, unless Batman also is but the MPB creator doesn’t think so. What is apparent both from the hashtag and the above article is that the better written the male protagonist and the better the story they are in, the MORE spaces they check on the card. Joel is the first one I’ve seen where they actually get a line in an honest assessment.
An honest assessment though would acknowledge there is a reason why better-written characters get more spaces than more cliche ones: more ground is being covered by deeper portrayals. Heroes have some villainy and villains have something heroic going on: so any decent character always gets the anti-hero free-space. Characters need flaws for there to be causes for stories and tension in them to happen and these characters need to be in settings that fit those stories and be moulded by those settings. I don’t think the Cookie Monster with his near-zero MPB score is going to last long in Gotham or an apocalyptic world.
The design of the whole thing: the categories and their placement, say more about the creator than they do about male protagonists.
08/04/2018 at 21:57 DoubleG says:
“I don’t think the Cookie Monster with his near-zero MPB score is going to last long in Gotham or an apocalyptic world.”
Actually, Cookie Monster can more than handle himself. Educate yourself so you don’t look like a fool. If you read the comics from the SS Expanded Universe you’d know that Cookie Monster was a driven Special Forces operator EVEN BEFORE he lost his family to the milk cartel. You just sunk your argument, chump
09/04/2018 at 00:13 Catterbatter says:
Pure gold.
09/04/2018 at 00:40 icarussc says:
Uh, is the ‘top comment’ button not working, guys? Mods, a little attention here? This gentleman/lady needs some attention.
08/04/2018 at 21:39 BTAxis says:
Hmm. Doomguy?
08/04/2018 at 21:49 Dewal says:
Isaac is not really a hardened veteran. In the first episode he’s just an engineer in the middle of a lot of shit and then, of course, it hardens him.
But yeah, the old, gritty, sarcastic and violent protagonist is a big cliché. But more a critic against unoriginality than sexism, I feel.
08/04/2018 at 23:52 Michael Fogg says:
SPOILERS FOR DEAD SPACE
but he DOES check the ‘crew cut field’ :)))
/SPOILERS
09/04/2018 at 00:41 simontifik says:
I started reading your comment and immediately thought of Isaac from Binding of Isaac. He ticks quite a few boxes too; Male, White, Bald/Crew cut.
08/04/2018 at 21:51 Carcer says:
How does Morgan Yu tick “military rank” and “makes a living being violent”?
08/04/2018 at 22:02 hamburger_cheesedoodle says:
Yeah, I find Prey’s inclusion really weird here; especially since there is absolutely no canonicity to Morgan’s sex one way or the other, and nothing changes when you select one model or the other except a few props in your starting apartment and a few voice lines.
I’m not sure I’d really agree with “Loner” and “Killing Spree (humans)” given that Morgan has a pretty well-established past on the station interacting with the cast, you can run into and talk with these people, and unless you’re specifically going for the achievement to kill everyone for no reason, you will probably only end up killing two humans when you play, both of whom attack you first.
08/04/2018 at 22:05 DoubleG says:
It’s a pretty major part of Morgan’s backstory that he/she’s sacrificed hundreds of prisoners to make a living.
09/04/2018 at 03:03 Stevostin says:
This. Nearly all of the boxes are BS on him. Maybe less posturing and more playing next time.
08/04/2018 at 22:03 Zeframmann says:
How is “supernatural powers” a square on this? That includes Buffy, Sailor Moon and the entirety of the “magical girl” genre.
08/04/2018 at 22:37 robotslave says:
None of the squares are gender-specific.
It’s supposed to be a list of tropes that lots of male video-games protagonists oversample, not a list of tropes that apply only to male protagonists.
I mean, Daria would have around ten squares covered, never mind someone like Tank Girl or Bayonetta. The point is that they’d have, say, half the listed traits compared to their male counterparts.
09/04/2018 at 00:13 ChiefOfBeef says:
But that’s not true: very few male characters get a line, but as a proportion more female ones do. The better developed a character is, the more squares they check off which makes the exact opposite point that was intended by the Male Protagonist Bingo card.
09/04/2018 at 00:50 robotslave says:
Good point, “silent protagonist” could easily be included as a square in this bingo game.
You don’t seem to like this bingo game; is it perhaps because you have serious concerns about ethics in video games journalism?
09/04/2018 at 02:20 beleester says:
Did you know? You’re allowed to dislike people making bad arguments even when they’re on your “side.”
09/04/2018 at 00:05 Frank says:
Yeah, I would have replaced that with “over-the-top weapon” — like the Gears chainsaw gun or the big swords in Devil May Cry or Final Fantasy.
08/04/2018 at 22:05 DevDante says:
Solid Snake totally would’ve made bingo. I mean: guns, lot’s of guns? Check. Psychological problems? There are no people without severe mental issues in the MGS world. And as for lots of armor… I thought that the only consistently returning plot point in the entire series was about a bunch of dudes trying to make their armor the most ridiculously over-the-top awesomest bigger-than-the-other-guy’s-armor in the world.
God I love that series.
08/04/2018 at 22:31 Spinkster says:
When was Isaac Clarke in the Military? I thought he was a mechanical engineer working for a mining corporation.
08/04/2018 at 23:26 April March says:
My memory has him as a civilian contractor for a military operation, but I think you’re the one who has it right.
08/04/2018 at 22:32 likeyeahwhatever says:
So freakin hilarious.
08/04/2018 at 22:33 Abacus says:
Incidentally, what would female protagonist bingo look like?
‘Primarily wields a bow’ would surely be the FREE square.
08/04/2018 at 22:56 po says:
I think the female version is this:
Female Armor Bingo
08/04/2018 at 23:37 NathanH says:
Some ideas: Supernatural Powers, Ranged Attacks, Princess, Reporter, Healer, Cleavage, Nonstandard Hair Colour.
09/04/2018 at 01:40 Ejia says:
I know Jade from Beyond Good and Evil (the first female protag I thought of when I read “reporter” even though I guess she’s more of a spy) has some sort of supernatural powers, but I can’t seem to remember what they are.
09/04/2018 at 02:19 beleester says:
They’re never properly defined. The Domz reveal that they want her because she is the “Shauni”, but never explain what that means. It might explain why her staff glows when in combat?
08/04/2018 at 23:34 NathanH says:
Oh relax everyone, this is just a bit of fun.
Scanning through my Steam currently installed games:
Corvo from Dishonoured 2: 18 (BINGO!)
Emily from Dishonoured 2: 11
Hawke from Dragon Age 2: 9
Shepard from Mass Effect: 15–16 (BINGO! depending on haircut choice)
Garrett from Thief: 9
Tilo from Ghost of a Tale: 0
Whatever that guy from Shadow of Mordor is called: 11
Geralt from The Witcher : 15 (BINGO!)
Edit: Dex from Dex: 5
09/04/2018 at 01:25 Doogie2K says:
I got 17 for B.J. from Wolfenstein: The Newest Ones, including three bingos (column one, rows three and four). Yet despite being the literal embodiment of video game protagonist cliches, he still feels decently well-realized. Little maudlin at times, but I guess you would be if you woke up from a 14-year nap to find that the Nazis had won the war and were seconds away from doming you.
08/04/2018 at 23:38 Helixagon says:
RPS has gotten so boring, so lazy and so pandering. None of these ideas are unpacked, none of these values are criticised or examined in any level of detail. Just “I noticed some patterns, how disappointing that patterns emerge in storytelling”.
09/04/2018 at 00:52 robotslave says:
Trenchant criticism there, Doctor Healthyself.
08/04/2018 at 23:47 Taintslapper says:
As an avid fiction-addict that spends a lot of time reading, I see this as less a problem with gender/race inclusion and more a problem with cliche writing.
That being said though, if we were to ignore as many categories on the bingo board of male banality we would pretty much be playing the video game adaptation of “Murder She Wrote”…which, I’ll go against the grain here, I don’t think would be a big seller.
09/04/2018 at 02:24 upupup says:
You need not wonder, there are actually several Murder She Wrote games! Sadly, they don’t seem to be very good, falling squarely within the bargain-bin adventure game category.
09/04/2018 at 00:02 Muzman says:
People get all mad about this in some places, but it’s meant to be fun in a way. The Bechdel Test is too, believe it or not. Something that gets you to think about how things are written (or not, as the case may be).
Video game protagonists were largely created by people who grew up on bad 80s action films (that and Wolverine) and now they have replaced bad 80s action films as the thing young dudes do of a weekend.
In games you also get other aspects that form the tradition. One being that murder is mechanically very simple. Other forms of interaction are technically complex to a much higher degree. So you and up in that fun ludo-narrative space where it’s hard to decide what makes a character and what does not. Like Nathan Drake is a somewhat light adventurer character, but if events in the gameplay are taken at face value is history’s greatest monster.
Luckily for characters like this I think there’s a detachment built in to that sort of gaming where people pick and choose what is “story” and what is “game” and assemble their impressions accordingly.
With that in mind we can probably think of loads of gaming by dudes where none of this stuff was all that important. Whether or not the protagonist was a tortured beefstick anti-hero wasn’t a huge selling point one way or another. It does become an interesting question as to why a lot of these things keep coming up though. My guess would be that as often as not it’s a case of ‘writing is hard’ and ‘these things can be fun’.
09/04/2018 at 00:33 Rinox says:
The Phelps one really is a disservice to the character…
The whole point of his military backstory is that he snapped under pressure. I wouldn’t count someone with severe PTSD and guilt about his cowardice/war acts as a ‘hardened veteran’.
Other questionable labels, to a smaller or larger degree: criminal, vigilante, makes a living being violent, killing spree (humans).
09/04/2018 at 00:41 Siimon says:
I have questions!
Is Anna Kreider’s Patreon taking credit for the #metoo movement? Or is she just saying that #metoo is the most popular thing on her forum?
“Women and non-binary femme people”
How can you be non-binary and femme?
09/04/2018 at 01:30 Doogie2K says:
I suspect that means having a broadly feminine presentation/personality without identifying as either female or male, though someone more knowledgeable can correct me.
09/04/2018 at 01:27 upupup says:
Sorry, but this is a jumbled mess. Your intro isn’t an intro because nothing mentioned in it connects to your subject and the subject itself is nothing but a couple of pictures, without any further thoughts or information, as if that by itself is supposed to be funny or thought provoking. It reads like a few strung together tweets rather than an article and is about as coherent.
If you really want to talk about the use of clichés as a tool in games to create audience appeal then go and do that and offer an argument why you think it’s good or bad, in a humorous manner if you want to discuss something that amused you, but the way you went about it here comes across as lazy and insultingly dull.
09/04/2018 at 01:52 Creeping Death says:
Welcome to the top quality writing you can expect from weekend RPS.
09/04/2018 at 03:12 Stevostin says:
There are two very different ideas that seem mixed up here.
1) playable characters that are popular with the male players aren’t as much popular with female players
2) games should most of the time seduce the whole player base (all genres) with the same unique playable character.
I don’t think anyone disagree with the former, nor does anyone doubt that one could do a similar bingo with protagonists by female for female.
But If movies have constantly failed at making a highly popular for all genre single protagonist a regular setup, rather creating a group of characters from various races, genre and sometimes, ages, I don’t see how game designer coukd solve this with a Silver Bullet. Unless you offer the ability to pick your character I dont see how you consistently adress all audiences.
09/04/2018 at 03:56 Rashism says:
The Punisher crushes it.