State of Decay 2 want to take a vote on who should lead us

The first State of Decay game sold 4.5 million units. Did you know that? For sure I would have guessed wrong by three million units. But that’s not to say it didn’t deserve that attention. Building a functioning society post zombie-apocalypse and getting an incredibly layered series of management tools and interpersonal squad dynamics to work in such an entertaining way is no small accomplishment. The original game’s DLC dabbled in what could be, but a true sequel has been what I’ve been waiting for.
(Also I maybe ruined my settlement way too late in the game by accidentally betraying and murdering most of my fellow survivors and I was too prideful to start again. Get off my back. I just love betrayal sooooo much.)
State of Decay 2 comes to us sooner than you might expect, with a late May infection of your… nervous system? I dunno. This is the kinda of stretching I need to do for zombie sims. Decay 2: The Decayening has a focus on promoting the right people within your settlement to appropriate positions of power but also doing some serious gardening. The survivor system also allow your characters and their backstory to really dictate each person’s motivations and skill sets. Choices have long lasting implications on the story, and this time the player gets to decide where to build their bases and make their stands. The multiplayer aspect allows others to pop into your game and help out, or you to pop into their game and see how different their world has gone based on the choices they made. Admittedly, this is the second most exciting thing to me: playing Bioshock Infinite with jumping across a multiverse to see who ruined what and how.
My main draw here is the hyper-specific squad management stuff, including promoting some folks to leadership positions, which motivates or upsets other survivors, makes me want to see where the game can go from here. The new trailer shows us a bit of what Undead Labs has in store for us.
STRAIGHT OUTTA PAX:
State of Decay 2 releases on May 22nd. It’s a part of the Xbox Play Anywhere system, and also the Xbox Game Pass, like Sea of Thieves before it. The barrier for entry is $30 and they devs have promised no microtransactions. Earlier this weekend, I covered X-Com’s follow up and the devs actively point to Games Pass as the kind of game delivery system that makes it hard for other indies to have stability. With that in mind it is hard to not see a slight nefarious edge here but also I desire to play the video games so real rock versus hard place situation here.
08/04/2018 at 10:25 MiniMatt says:
The original was flawed but occasionally brilliant. Its re-release left a bad taste, but still a good-un.
If I had Windows 10 and a desire to add another store front (let alone a Microsoft store front) to my life this would definitely be on my radar.
08/04/2018 at 12:38 poliovaccine says:
I still play the first one sometimes, and I like it a lot more than some other folks seem to do… To me, it’s absurdly close to being my ideal zombie/survivalist group game – and basically, anytime I open it up for any reason, I wind up playing it for hours and hours before I realize it. Also, I tend to start it while simultaneously listening to a podcast or a book on tape… but after about 30 mins or so I’m playing it with my headphones on and the room in total darkness haha.
That said, I keep clicking on postings every time I see mention of SoD2, but I still can’t tell what it’s supposed to do so differently. I’m actually not very interested in the sequel, in spite of loving the first. So uh… that’s a bad start, I’d think.
08/04/2018 at 13:51 Evan_ says:
State of Decay was the title that made me realize the innate fault of zombie-apocalypse games. If one is good enough to be immersive and believable, it will make you feel lost and hopeless. In a few evenings SoD convinced me that there is no future and it’s pointless to carry on. One of my favorite games I didn’t play for too long.
Lucky for me, I’m vaccinated against Win10 and WinStore, so I’m gonna be among the unaffected this time. Thank you MS!
08/04/2018 at 14:00 RIDEBIRD says:
Looking forward to this, but unfortunately it seems they have gone the same almost coop route as Far Cry 5 did. I wish developers realized the importance of shared progress in games where progression is a central driving force in the gameplay. The coop experience in Far Cry 5 is very strange and halfway there. Was hoping this would be properly done and different, with perhaps a shared base.
08/04/2018 at 14:46 SaintAn says:
I will NEVER use another Microsoft digital store after what they did with GFWL. NEVER. I bought stuff from GFWL that I now have no access to because they closed that horrible system. They burnt their bridges on PC so you’d have to be dumb as a rock and weak willed as a worm to support any digital stores from them again.
08/04/2018 at 17:26 Sandepande says:
Store is pretty unintrusive, so far.
But thanks for that super-polite blanket statement anyway!