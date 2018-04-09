AMD could be readying new RX 500X graphics cards

Graphics card gossip circles have rather devolved into Nvidia Ampere this and Nvidia Turing that of late, but today brings news that AMD may be about to release a fresh batch of graphics cards to replace their mid-range RX 500 line.
Eagle-eyed Redditors spotted an official product page listing for the Radeon RX 500X series over the weekend, and sure enough the page still exists even now. There isn’t anything there at the moment, but dig a little deeper and you’ll find individual product pages for cards known as the RX 580X, RX 570X, RX 560X and RX 550X.
Little is known about these cards right now given the rather blank nature of those aforementioned web pages, but we can safely (probably, maybe) assume that they’ll be tweaked versions of AMD’s current RX 500 series. The AMD Radeon RX 580, for instance, is currently one of our top picks for great 1440p gaming in our round-up of best graphics cards, while the AMD Radeon RX 570 is a great choice for those after a 1080p experience.
The RX 500X versions should therefore improve on that performance and (hopefully) provide some much needed competition for Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 and GTX 1050Ti. It’s also possible the RX 500X cards may include faster memory or deliver other enhancements such as a clock speed boost feature similar to AMD’s Extended Frequency Range (XFR) tech in their Ryzen CPUs, but right now your guess is as good as mine.
We also have no idea when these graphics cards are likely to be released, either. I’d be very surprised if we saw them crop up over the next few weeks, though, as AMD no doubt already have their hands full prepping for the launch of their new second generation of Ryzen CPUs, currently dubbed Ryzen+.
These Ryzen 2000-series processors have already been allegedly priced and dated for a release on April 19, so any potential RX 500X launch is likely to be saved until next month at the very earliest, if not later. I doubt we’ll have to wait as long as Computex in June, but I’ll bend my CPU pins if we hear anything more before the end of the month. I’ll bring you more as soon as it trickles down our internet pipes.
09/04/2018 at 15:49 Sakkura says:
Cryptocurrencies have lost value, so maybe gamers will actually be able to buy these cards at reasonable prices.
PS: The RX 580 does not achieve “great” 1440p gaming. It may do “decent” 1440p gaming, but let’s not exaggerate.
09/04/2018 at 16:01 Zigsaz says:
The article they link in that sentence seems to say otherwise.
09/04/2018 at 16:15 Sakkura says:
It’s just… kinda wrong. I suppose you can define “great” 1440p gaming in various ways, but it isn’t going to let you max out the graphics settings in most games and still get a smooth framerate (60 or close to it).
09/04/2018 at 16:41 Tholesund says:
Agreed. The linked article seems rather overoptimistic. For example, it recommends the GTX 1080 for 4k. As an owner of a GTX 1080, I know for a fact it doesn’t handle 4k well, unless significant image quality compromises are made. If I’d written that article, I would’ve called the 1080 a great 1440p card, and the 580 a great 1080p card.
09/04/2018 at 21:03 fray_bentos says:
Ditto!
09/04/2018 at 16:33 giei says:
Mining is dying.
I can’t earn money since november… Finally :)
09/04/2018 at 16:11 phuzz says:
It used to be that the ‘X’ models of AMD cards were the highest clocked versions.
Or they might be sticking with the mid-nighties discovery that adding X to a product’s name makes it ‘better’.
Either way, I’d quite like to be able to afford a graphics card that’s better than the five year old R9 290 that I’m currently using, ideally for less than twice what I paid for that one.
09/04/2018 at 17:17 dr.denton says:
I really hope that whatever process these GPUs will be manufactured in is mature enough now to allow for 150W TBP or less. The 580’s 185W are ridiculously high for a mainstream/performance part and show that AMD has to operate Polaris WAY out of it’s efficiency sweet spot (which is actually very, very good, looking at embedded parts and experiments with underclocking/-volting) to stay within 5% of nVidia.
09/04/2018 at 18:47 GurtTractor says:
Umm the RX 480/580 and 470/570 were already very solid competition to the GTX 1060 and 1050ti, performing very similarly and beating out the Nvidia counterparts in some of the newer DX12 games. It’s only because of their utility for mining that the prices for the AMD cards shot through the roof, making them a bad buy for the average consumer.
Perhaps these new variants will redress the balance a little, if the mining craze keeps to a low simmer. I would expect Nvidia to just drop a bunch of new silicon that they’ve been sitting on for a while at the hint of any kind of real competition however.