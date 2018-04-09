Playerunknown goes to bat against ‘Plunkbat’

Now that every last Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds player has settled on using the nickname ‘Plunkbat’, what does creator Brendan “Playerunknown” Greene think?
“No,” he told Shacknews over the weekend as they discussed nicknames then teamed up to shame us all. “I don’t get that. Like, really. It’s people trying to be edgy, and it’s like I’m not a fourteen-year-old kid, you know what I mean? It’s like ‘Oh ho it’s so edgy ahh’.”
Greene, whose signature in-game outfit includes a hooded leather coat and five studded leather legstraps, has it backwards: Plunkbat is a goofball name opposing the game’s own edgy wrapping, a celebration of how silly this 100-player murderfest is. It’s contrary, absolutely, but the opposite of edgy.
I don’t need to defend ‘Plunkbat’ (which, to be clear, I didn’t create) to you. You, and all the people who send e-mails and tweets, know that it’s the best nickname for Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds. You know that all pronunciations of ‘PUBG’ (a bland shortening used only, as far as I can tell, by the developers themselves – PUBG Corp) are terrible. You already know that Plunkbat rolls beautifully out the mouth. You enjoy the other terms this leads to: Plunkbucks, Plunkbags, and Plunkbuts. Most of all, you know that ‘Plunkbat’ is a name which delights in how silly this wonderful game is. You know that Plunkbat is about weird stag & hen weekends gone wrong, about stupid stunts and bold gambits and crashes and terrible mistakes and triumphant murders and larking about with your mates.
Yet PUBG Corp so often pretend it’s so serious and edgy. They wrap the game’s clothing in spikes, straps, kneepads, and pockets like 90s comic book antiheroes. They use such taglines as “THE ULTIMATE LIFE & DEATH FIGHT” and “NOT JUST A GAME, THIS IS BATTLE ROYALE”. Greene’s nickname is officially stylised in all-caps as PLAYERUNKNOWN, the game as PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS. They give loot boxes names like Desperado, Survivor, and Militia.
Plunkbat is a silly name for a silly game which pretends to be edgy. It’s telling that the game is best known for its silliest bit of writing: “Winner winner chicken dinner.” Such a game could only be Plunkbat, never PUBG.
“Ahhh I don’t get it. I really don’t,” Greene concluded. “It’s like what the hell, guys?”
YEAH I HEAR THAT, SHACKNEWS. COME ON THEN.
09/04/2018 at 18:11 Drib says:
I get that Brendan Greene (“Plunk” to his friends) is having a giggle here, but it does come across oddly contrarian, doesn’t it?
09/04/2018 at 18:14 Nolenthar says:
Plunkbat it is then !
09/04/2018 at 18:15 Sandepande says:
Plunkbat is much superior to PUBGrawl (ho ho) or anything along those lines.
09/04/2018 at 18:17 Beefenstein says:
Plunkbat is love, Plunkbat is life.
09/04/2018 at 18:21 Scrote says:
He should be Mr. Plunkbat and people who play it should be Plunkbatmen or Plunkbatwomen or Plunkbathirs and the act of playing it should be Plunkbatting, so you can say “Yo my pal Fred is a Plunkbatter and last night we were plunkbatting and we met another plunkbatter who was gender neutral so the plunkbathir and us plunkbatted the hell out of Plunkbat and guess what?! We were playing against Mr. Plunkbat himself!”
09/04/2018 at 19:12 Don Reba says:
And the cheaters are plankbots.
09/04/2018 at 19:26 Someoldguy says:
Plankers!
09/04/2018 at 18:25 IonTichy says:
I’ll stick to calling it Pube G
09/04/2018 at 18:27 Darth Gangrel says:
Mr Greene, never tell people of the internet what they can’t or shouldn’t do or that something they’re doing/saying is “edgy” (in a bad way). You’ll only strengthen their resolve to keep on using that name and now they’ll also do it out of spite.
09/04/2018 at 19:10 Don Reba says:
But what if that was the intent, and he actually loves the name?
09/04/2018 at 18:28 Hyena Grin says:
‘I’M NOT FOURTEEN ANYMORE, MOM’
*dons leather hoodie*
Plunkbat it is, then.
09/04/2018 at 18:29 X_kot says:
I cut myself on that header image.
09/04/2018 at 18:29 Walsh says:
Someone is a little defensive.
09/04/2018 at 18:32 caff says:
It will always be Plunkbat. I reckon we should fight this guy outside the gates after school.
09/04/2018 at 18:33 Ejia says:
PUBG is dead, long live Plunkbat.
09/04/2018 at 18:39 Dagmord says:
I have never heard anyone outside RPS refer to the game as Plunkbat. Also, who gives a $#!+ about this at all? Why is this an article?!
09/04/2018 at 18:44 lasikbear says:
Hi Brendan!
09/04/2018 at 20:40 Greg Wild says:
This just in: Brendan Greene confirmed to be missing his whimsy gland and dictionary definition of “Edgy”
09/04/2018 at 20:42 particlese says:
RPS is known to have the best words, so when one hears the Shacknews interview with their beloved battleground’s benefactor and subsequently questions their own vocabulary, they will come here first, and they will find immediate reassurance that “Plunkbat” is, in fact, correct and silly.
09/04/2018 at 18:40 Grizzly says:
I do quite like Eurogamer’s “Brendan Greene’s Battlegrounds” though.
09/04/2018 at 19:32 kameradoktorn says:
Beegeebeegee? I like it. But does it sound hardcore enough?
09/04/2018 at 20:09 Don Reba says:
Staying aliiiiiive!
09/04/2018 at 22:59 GameOverMan says:
Tragedy!
09/04/2018 at 23:08 R. Totale says:
BREGBAT!
09/04/2018 at 18:47 Umberto Bongo says:
I’d say contrarian rather than edgy. Plunkbat continues to be used here to knowingly rile people up, which is a pretty silly thing to be annoyed by. It has become rather forced just like the strange ‘lads’ narrative the writer insists upon. Fine, however you like to enjoy your entertainment.
09/04/2018 at 19:32 dog2 says:
I guess this is just RPS now.
09/04/2018 at 18:47 leeder krenon says:
lol, surely calling it Plunkbat is the opposite of “edgy”? And what’s this about not being a 14 year old boy? Plunkbat is a 14 year old boy’s gaming wet dream.
09/04/2018 at 18:58 RacerX29 says:
This guy is just trying to get attention. That’s it. Alice shouldn’t have even dignified him with an article.
09/04/2018 at 19:07 Don Reba says:
Huh, he doesn’t even pronounce it “pubie-gee”.
09/04/2018 at 19:09 keithzg says:
This is kindof fantastic, I far prefer “Plunkbat” but people get confused in real life if I call it that. But what could catipult it into broad usage better than a rejection by the Original Plunker himself?
09/04/2018 at 19:21 Mr Bismarck says:
Don’t worry, the guy who invented the GIF is wrong as well.
09/04/2018 at 20:51 Skabooga says:
So, so true.
10/04/2018 at 00:15 Ejia says:
Giraffics
09/04/2018 at 19:21 KDR_11k says:
And remember it’s “LEGO (R) bricks”, not legos.
09/04/2018 at 19:24 dog2 says:
It’s a really gross sounding word. I get that this is you guys doing irony but, like, this of all words? It resembles the sound your foot makes when you step in something bad.
09/04/2018 at 19:45 woodsey says:
You’re thinking of Plunkshat.
09/04/2018 at 19:27 abstrarie says:
By the header image I can tell that this is a mature game for mature people only and that such a silly nickname is not mature and so it isn’t a fit (because it isn’t mature). I only listen to KoRn or LiNkIn PaRk when playing PLAYERUNKNOWNSBATTLEGROUNDSROYALE.
New thing I just thought of: I am going to refer to this game as “uncle brown” from now on. Feel free to not catch the wave. “So I was playing at Uncle Browns the other day, when suddenly a cool looking lad with a rag over his face popped out of a corner and mowed me down with an AK-47…”
09/04/2018 at 19:41 Undead Munchies says:
Brain cells died today reading this article. Press F to pay respect.
09/04/2018 at 19:43 Vandelay says:
I genuinely assumed that this article was just Alice being Alice and that these responses were to a completely different question. Then the video confirmed that, no, he actually was talking about the playful naming of his game Plunkbat.
In what way is calling a very silly game by a very silly name (with great affection too) being “edgy”? The only reason it has caught on for so many people (at least for me), is because of the super serious people getting bent out of shape by people giving their very important game a stupid name.
Sorry Mr. Playerunknown, Plunkbat it stays.
09/04/2018 at 19:49 HiroTheProtagonist says:
It’s “edgy” in that pretty much only RPS readers/writers call it that and seem to be insistent on it. Anywhere else on the internet/IRL people call it PUBG (I was at PAX East over the weekend and it was all anyone could talk about besides PUBG: Minecraft edition).
I don’t even like the game, but apparently it’s a big deal, and the majority of people who take it seriously get annoyed by those who use insistently wrong terminology.
09/04/2018 at 20:06 Dominic Tarason says:
Your definition of edgy seems to include ‘Communities having silly nicknames for things’.
You may be using the wrong word.
09/04/2018 at 20:23 HiroTheProtagonist says:
More like “I insist that this commonly-used phrase is wrong and I substitute my own because I think it’s better”. Calling something by a made-up name is one thing, but what we’re seeing here is even more immaturity than Greene’s tantrum.
Of course, I forgot that loads of people probably read Frindle as kids and think that kind of grassroots change actually works.
09/04/2018 at 20:34 dog2 says:
It’s kind of really disconcerting to see everyone in the comments of this article genuinely really mad at Brendan Green while implying he’s upset at them. Like I feel like I’ve wandered onto a completely different website. It’s just a cutesy name.
09/04/2018 at 21:31 cpt_freakout says:
You’re taking this way too seriously and it’s going over your head that saying “Plunkbat” is not an attempt at wresting away the hegemony of the name “PUBG” or trying to sound cool. In fact, it’s the other way around, saying “Plunkbat” recognizes both the stupidity of the name (its own!) as well as the stupidity of the game, both of which are glorious.
09/04/2018 at 21:09 Sin Vega says:
It does seem to be becoming increasingly common for people to use “edgy” in completely nonsensical contexts. It’s really quite silly.
09/04/2018 at 22:20 Grizzly says:
09/04/2018 at 19:43 BaconAndWaffles says:
I am super confused. I thought it was pronounced Fortnite?
09/04/2018 at 20:54 Skabooga says:
C’mon, don’t be cute. We’re clearly talking about Rules of Survival here.
09/04/2018 at 19:45 Mungrul says:
It’s like the inventor of the gif trying to tell everyone it’s pronounced jif.
09/04/2018 at 20:00 Mungrul says:
Of course, if he continues to insist that it’s not PLUNKBAT, I suggest we call it Reginald.
09/04/2018 at 23:09 caff says:
I pronounce it gif though. Ahah! Now did I pronounce it with a j or a hard g? Who knows. I know. But I’m not telling.
09/04/2018 at 19:48 kameradoktorn says:
U HEAR THAT RPS
09/04/2018 at 19:52 Claudia Lo says:
“Stop mocking our serious military simulator!” comes the cry as a pastel blue bus, crewed by three shoeless weirdos with frying pans as armour, barrel rolls down a hill.
Let’s just all be honest with ourselves and recognize Plunkbag as the slapstick comedy generator that it is.
09/04/2018 at 19:52 TillEulenspiegel says:
There’s a particularly British thing of trying to make literally everything cutesy. To the extent that you’re saying shit like “wheelie bin” with a straight face.
After a while it can get tedious and annoying. If everything is funny, nothing is funny.
09/04/2018 at 20:04 LennyLeonardo says:
Erm, what?
09/04/2018 at 20:06 Urthman says:
There’s a particularly American thing of trying to make literally everything edgy. To the extent that you’re saying shit like “suck it down” with a straight face.
After a while it can get tedious and annoying. If everything is edgy, nothing is edgy.
09/04/2018 at 21:14 khamul says:
Everything IS funny! Or tragic, beyond the heart of man to bear.
But I prefer the first one, and that’s why Alice is my hero. Well, my heroin, anyway.
09/04/2018 at 23:11 caff says:
I think you mean “heroine”, but perhaps not.
09/04/2018 at 23:37 khamul says:
Nuffin quite like opiates for taking the edge off the bleak horror of existence.
09/04/2018 at 23:39 icarussc says:
Sorry, the British have nothing on Asians in this respect. No. Thing.
Ergo, RPS is secretly a bunch of Koreans.
09/04/2018 at 23:59 Ryboflavin says:
What would you call it then Shakespeare? It’s a fucking bin with wheels on.
09/04/2018 at 19:56 Viral Frog says:
““No,” he told Shacknews over the weekend, as they teamed up to shame us all. “I don’t get that. Like, really. It’s people trying to be edgy, and it’s like I’m not a fourteen-year-old kid, you know what I mean? It’s like ‘Oh ho it’s so edgy ahh’.””
Greene saying he’s not a fourteen-year-old kid while he also throws fits reminiscent of a five-year-old kid because other people are now picking up and developing the BR formula? C’mon, Brendan.
09/04/2018 at 19:58 Viral Frog says:
I will never stop calling it Plunkbat. Plunkbat rolls off the tongue, whereas both variants of PUBG (PUB-GEE or PUB-GUH) sound ridiculously stupid. And now that I know Greene hates it, I will especially continue to spread Plunkbat. In fact, it’s already catching on with some of the Twitch streamers I play with.
Try all you will, Brendan Greene. You can’t stop the Plunkbat.
09/04/2018 at 20:05 NailBombed says:
PLUNKFACE!
BATFACE!
WARBAT!
Mashing up of two RPS catchphrases – and still not unfunny!
Pub Gee? Nah. More like Po-Faced.
09/04/2018 at 20:10 Don Reba says:
Plunkface’em up.
09/04/2018 at 20:05 LennyLeonardo says:
I genuinely thought Plunkbat was like some indie platformer featuring a bat. Like, it was months before I figured it out. I’m an idiot.
09/04/2018 at 20:07 mitrovarr says:
If you don’t want people giving your game stupid sounding nicknames, give it a decent name next time. The actual name sounds like a terrible game and doesn’t roll off the tongue at all.
09/04/2018 at 20:20 Mungrul says:
Yup, when it started out, I found the name naively narcissistic.
What do I mean by that?
When I was big in to my competetive FPS games, back in the Q3/UT/RtCW days, “Unknown Player” or “Player Unknown” was the default name displayed on a new player, one that hadn’t figured out how to change their name yet.
Thus having someone call their game “Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds” dissuaded me from any interest in the game, as it was proudly advertising the fact it was made by a noob.
Of course, it’s wildly popular and probably actually quite good if you’re in to those kind of things, but the name is incredibly embarrassing.
Plunkbat is therefore a term of endearment that allows me to take the game somewhat seriously.
Otherwise it sounds like an infant in a sandbox digging a turd out of their nappy and happily proclaiming “I made this!”
09/04/2018 at 21:17 Sin Vega says:
I still stand by “Shitname’s Banglands”.
09/04/2018 at 21:57 NailBombed says:
This. This is why I come to RPS over any other games news site. Bloody marvelous.
09/04/2018 at 22:20 Nauallis says:
“Shitname’s Sad Shrinking Skirmish Circle”
09/04/2018 at 22:21 Nauallis says:
Only because “Banglands” is ridiculously hard to pronounce correctly every time. I keep saying “Baglands” instead.
09/04/2018 at 21:21 Hoot says:
End result whiffs faintly of turd as well, mate.
I mean let’s be real. It’s a straight up rip off of DayZ / Arma 3 without the zombies plus a time-limit.
09/04/2018 at 21:30 hungrycookpot says:
I mean, it’s not tho. Any more than Rimworld is a straight up rip off of Prison Architect, in that they are the same genre of game and look very similar, with similar controls.
09/04/2018 at 21:22 TameR_ says:
It’s a shit name to begin with, yes. But it’s still the name they chose to go with, and I can’t see any reason to not just respect that. Especially as gaming press. I know for sure that if I were a dev that had worked on a game for years, trying to craft a game that delivers a fun, competitive, intense experience (and all points between), and then some members of the press came along calling it “nothing but a silly mess”, repeatedly trying to impress that opinion on others by giving it dumb nicknames…I’d probably be annoyed as well. Just call it what it is, and respect those who like it for a serious game, or a competitive game, or a silly dick-around.
09/04/2018 at 21:28 Sin Vega says:
Things with shit names get nicknames, that’s how britain works.
RPS specifically has Amiga Power in its heritage, a magazine that would give readers silly nicknames if they wrote in and only identified themselves with an initial. These things are important.
09/04/2018 at 21:38 TameR_ says:
If Plunkbat is the best nickname we can come up with, I’m seriously fucking disappointed in us all. And besides, that’s fine informally. Formally, just call it by its fucking name.
09/04/2018 at 21:43 Sin Vega says:
It’s games criticism. If you want formalities, write to your bleeding MP about it.
09/04/2018 at 23:12 GameOverMan says:
I read other magazines too, like (“Michael Jackson” – Ed) but Amiga Power was always my favourite.
09/04/2018 at 20:12 Mikemcn says:
Well now we all have to call it plunkbat, that’s the only remaining option.
09/04/2018 at 20:12 Zorgulon says:
It’s here where Mr Greene sadly shows his ignorance. The ritualised carrying of frying pans on ones belt during hunts has been known as playing at plunquebattes since the late 14th century.
09/04/2018 at 20:17 slartibartfast says:
Wow everyone riled up about what to call the game while I’m here thinking
a) I never knew Brendan Greene was Irish
and
b) I can’t believe all this time I didnt know Brendan Greene was Irish.
Good on ye, ye boy ye!
09/04/2018 at 20:57 Skabooga says:
Alice, you oughta win some kind of award.
09/04/2018 at 21:05 Jesrad says:
Since I was totally oblivious to the existence of this game, my brain decided “plunkbat” was probably connected to “Plimsoll Punks” and deigned to investigate any further.
Now that I know PUBG is an actual thing, I’ll have to start remembering the game appropriately. As Plunksoll Bats. Or maybe Plimbat Punks?
09/04/2018 at 21:07 Sin Vega says:
Plankbutt
09/04/2018 at 21:12 particlese says:
Log in today for the royal rumpus!
09/04/2018 at 21:08 particlese says:
He comes across on video as more amiable than the transcript and his gamer name make him sound, so now I feel the poor man is just stuck between being slightly annoyed by silly things after hanging out in silly city all day, feeling like he should pander a little to what he thinks Shacknews wants to hear, and not knowing Rock Paper Shotgun’s sense of humour. Might be a little jetlagged, too, which never helps, but who knows.
09/04/2018 at 21:09 Hoot says:
I prefer Plunkbat to PUBG. This tool clearly doesn’t understand what “edgy” means.
Still, the game itself is a janky mess so…he should probably sort that out before deciding what the better name is. The concept is fun, the execution is half-way between fun and playing that dinosaur game from the 90s where your health was shown as a tattoo on your player characters boobs.
Also, bravo Alice, on the masterclass of cutting sarcasm that is this article :)
09/04/2018 at 21:17 Hoot says:
Also, Shacknews is far below RPS in terms of game news and general craic. Last time I checked their website a good 7 out of 10 articles on their front page were “How to do (INSERT EASY THING HERE THAT IS ALSO THE POINT OF THE GAME) in (INSERT CONSOLE GAME HERE).”
Bad craic.
RPS is good craic.
09/04/2018 at 21:50 Peksisarvinen says:
I think I need to know the name of the game where health is tattooed on a pair of breast.
Asking for a friend, naturally.
09/04/2018 at 21:53 Sin Vega says:
It was Jurassic Park Colon Trespasser, and it was terrible, but a milestone in games (huge influence on half life 2, for one). It’s also the subject of the best Let’s Play that will ever be made: link to youtube.com
09/04/2018 at 21:55 Peksisarvinen says:
Are you… are you sure it was “colon trespasser”? That doesn’t sound like Jurassic Park to me.
09/04/2018 at 23:07 TheAngriestHobo says:
You’re reading it wrong. The “J” is pronounced like a “Y”, and the “ic” is silent.
…”park” is also silent.
09/04/2018 at 22:59 DarkFenix says:
I clicked that link morbidly curious as to what a game called “Colon Trespasser” would look like. I’m not sure whether I’m more relieved of disappointed that it’s not called that.
Still a better name than Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds though, at least Jurassic Park Colon Trespasser made me even slightly curious.
09/04/2018 at 21:54 Umberto Bongo says:
Trespasser, and it’s a heavily flawed masterpiece. In another timeline it’d be the most influential game of all time. Probably wouldnt be a Half-life 2 as we know it without it.
09/04/2018 at 21:37 trollomat says:
I’m confused. Why does Alice give a damn about some Unknown dude not liking her word?
09/04/2018 at 21:40 Don Reba says:
Who’s even ever heard of that player?
09/04/2018 at 21:49 Peksisarvinen says:
Now this is the kind of a thing you expect from a guy who names a work of art after himself.
09/04/2018 at 22:10 montfalcon says:
More importantly, there is a RuPaul Drag Race All Stars Season 3 Snatch Game reference in this article! I audibly gasped. Brava! Ding ding ding!
09/04/2018 at 22:14 0level says:
I am pretty sure that there is a distinct neuron firing on PLUNKBAT (don’t worry, its save in caps). Research pending. Also, it *can* be hard to handle for ppl who have been plunkshagged in a bad way. Perhaps, as the fine folks portrayed in the video, I never as much as edged on any chicken dinner. Ever. Under these circumstances, please consider taking these things seriously and breathe a silent “g”, you awful pubbies.
09/04/2018 at 22:24 King in Winter says:
I don’t play the game so I didn’t really care how I called it, but since learning that some people pop a monocle at “Plunkbat” in a nonironic manner, displaying they’re taking the game far too seriously, I’ve only been calling it Plunkbat.
09/04/2018 at 22:31 Taintslapper says:
Judging by the fact that he plastered his name in all caps on to the title of this game, I’m going to say he takes names pretty serious. But then he also comes off as a bit of a pretentious douche which can be made further evident by his in-game persona that looks like a 13 year old boys dream come true from Spencer gifts.
09/04/2018 at 22:40 kinderparty says:
RPS literally coined this term in their overly edgy articles a few months after the game came out. Here you have the game creator flat out saying “don’t call it that; KYS”
The article then childishly retorts by calling the game’s overall vibe edgy. They then finish off by maintaining the acronym, saying “Plunkbat is a silly name for a silly game which pretends to be edgy. It’s telling that the game is best known for its silliest bit of writing: “Winner winner chicken dinner.” Such a game could only be Plunkbat, never PUBG.”
So pathetic. Your name suck, RPS. Get over it.
09/04/2018 at 22:55 Don Reba says:
I would actually be interested in a Plunkbat collector coin.
09/04/2018 at 23:22 caff says:
Me too. Perhaps a range of Plunkbat merchandise is in order!
I mean Brendan has clearly distanced himself enough from the Plunkbat name that RPS are safe to use it without copyright issues.
We could have Plunkbat keyrings, Plunkbat porcelain miniatures, maybe even Plunkbat car fresheners like the ones they have in the desert map cars?
09/04/2018 at 23:20 Sin Vega says:
Okay so in the mirror universe you’re obviously from, how does it work: Do people walk upside down on their hands, or do you have arms instead of legs?