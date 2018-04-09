Steam Charts: We Can Rebuild Edition

As the Steam Charts slowly attempt to reassemble themselves after last week’s complete collapse under the weight of Far Cry 5, think of this week’s compilation as the moment the thought-destroyed terrifying monster is halfway through its grotesque reforming. Witness as its undulating viscera twists through recongealing flesh, a bleak but ghoulish moan emanating from deep within its darkest soul.
10. The Long Dark
A big discount this weekend (you can just catch the end of it if you’re quick) saw a lot more people heading to the wintry climes of Northern Canada, presumably never imagining things are going to be quite so chilly. We adore this game, and have written about it so very many times.
If you are planning to try to survive in this most grimly sparse of sims, then best avoid the poor story mode, Wintermute, and stick to the utterly compelling and terrifying survival section. It’s completely brilliant. And you will be eaten by a wolf.
9. Grand Theft Auto V
What’s Another Thing You Could Buy Instead Of GTA V Again?
This clear computer mouse with a real dead spider inside it oh god don’t click
(PS. GTA V has now made more than any other game, movie, book or album ever, in all of time. And it’s your fault.)
8. Warhammer: Vermintide 2
Of all the most peculiar phenomenons, Vermintide 2 seems to have re-entered the charts by the power of, er, just selling lots of copies at full price. It helps that the Left 4 Rats sequel was sensibly priced at $30/£23 to start with, rather than the increasingly more common madness that is double that. It also helps that they patched it last week, and put in a wee drip of DLC the week before.
Alec speaks highly of its co-op ways, with caveats for its undeniably derivative nature. But then if Valve aren’t going to bother making their games any more, someone else might as well.
7. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
I’m going to keep posting this screenshot until you all stop buying this game again.
6. PixARK
Fraser was not impressed when he prematurely evaluated all over PixARK last week. A grimly cynical stitching together of Popular Games That The Kids Like, it’s hard to know if it’s more galling that people felt good about saying “Let’s do Minecraft-but-ARK-but-Minecraft-but-ARK,” or that it’s worked. It’s in the charts, and it’ll likely be around a while.
But here’s a thought. If you have a child who adores Minecraft, but you hate them, you could suggest they play this instead. And then laugh at their stupid child face when they constantly die and don’t find any fun things to do.
4. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
Oh good, Skyrim’s found a new way to plague the charts. The VR edition came out last week, five months after its Playstation Cyberglasses release, which means it’s time to buy the forty-seven year old game again?
I came ridiculously close to buying it again on Switch the other day, but thankfully the outrageous £40 price for the seven year old game stopped me. I don’t even like Skyrim that much! I liked mucking about in it, and I sure had some fun Lydia stories to tell, but the plot and the purpose did very little for me. Which does mean the very last place I want to play it would be in the ghastly confines of VR. But clearly others disagree, with a really surprisingly high placing for a VR-dependent release in the Steam charts. And top work by Alice on the pic for this one.
5, 3 & 2. Far Cry 5
Far Cry 5 is a stupid game, and I can’t stop playing it. I get SO MAD with it, so fed up of how awful its vehicle controls are (top tip: grab a controller for any vehicular challenges, because they’ve been abysmally adapted for m/k), so fed up with the incessant drivel being blathered by every character (I’ve never, ever skipped cutscenes and dialogue in a game before. Seriously. But I have for this game. Every single hideous line), and ever-more livid by its god-awful interrupting forced story. And yet there I was too late last night. Here I am planning to play it a bit more before I tell the others I’ve finished writing the Steam Charts so they think I’m still writing this, but actually sneaking in a few more side quests. I can’t work out if it makes me hate the game or myself more.
Alec had better not be lying about what awaits me if I can just get this stupid story over.
1. Plunkbat
Right, everybody just needs to calm down, and have a listen to Speak, Memory by Danny Norbury.
09/04/2018 at 10:39 Henke says:
“top tip: grab a controller for any vehicular challenges, because they’ve been abysmally adapted for m/k”
Even more top tip: just play the entire thing with a controller! FC5 feels more pleasant with a gamepad than M+KB, even on PC. I only switch to mouse for the occasional on-rails gun turret section.
09/04/2018 at 11:11 BobbyDylan says:
Aiming with a controller is, for me anyway, a great way to scare the neighbours, and frighten my children.
09/04/2018 at 11:23 Rich says:
Nope. Never been able to use a controller for shooting. The only FPS games where I’ve been remotely capable of playing the whole thing with a controller are the Halo series, since you only have to aim in the rough vicinity of the enemy to get a hit.
09/04/2018 at 13:34 Sin Vega says:
That’s exactly why most shooters are better with a controller. You actually have to learn to shoot instead of just clicking on heads.
09/04/2018 at 14:16 BeardyHat says:
Maybe, but I’m old now and I get frustrated trying to learn to play effectively with a controller.
09/04/2018 at 14:54 Chromatism says:
And anyone who’s played a PC shooter to a high standard knows what an utterly baseless comment that is to make. Though of course, here we’re talking about a single player romp that’s pretty laid back by all standards.
The entry level shooting with a mouse and keyboard IS easier than with a controller. But mastering the muscle memory, crosshair placement and honing the reflexes needed to survive in higher multiplayer echelons also creates a comparable and, in my opinion, much higher skill ceiling.
The fact is Far Cry 5, at it’s base difficulty, really isn’t developed with a M+K in mind. It probably is more geared towards a controller. But then I personally prefer not to have my hand held by aim assist and enjoy leading my sniper shots across 200m ranges. Different strokes and all that.
09/04/2018 at 15:03 suibhne says:
That’s silly. Yes, an “analog” stick arguably offers more movement control than the “digital” control of a keyboard, but movement isn’t isolated on one set of fingers – it happens in conjunction with aiming. And mouse aiming is so vastly superior that Microsoft shelved cross-platform multiplayer in some past titles because PC gamers were so totally dominant over XBox gamers. Gamepads can certainly be good enough for shooters, but they offer objectively less control for aiming. All else being equal, I’d bet large sums of money on a competitive gamer using a mouse over a gamepad any day (but nobody who knows the mechanics of gaming would actually take that bet).
09/04/2018 at 10:47 napoleonic says:
My arachnophobic wife is not happy with you for making me laugh so much at the mouse with a spider in it that she turned around to ask what was so funny and traumatised herself at the image on the screen!
09/04/2018 at 11:02 Aetylus says:
You also need to make sure your wife understands that the link had oh god don’t click embedded directly into it. That will make her like you more :)
09/04/2018 at 11:19 Carra says:
I picked up the Long Dark in a humble bundle but haven’t gotten around to play it yet. I’ll give it a go one of these days.
09/04/2018 at 11:22 Don Reba says:
I supported the Kickstarter and have not gotten around to play it yet…
09/04/2018 at 14:54 Psychomorph says:
I bought it two winters ago and have not gotten around to play it yet either…
09/04/2018 at 12:22 Pogs says:
I understand Steam is probably the major player in games distribution these days but what about top 10’s from someone else such as GOG or Itch so as to promote other platforms. Give this weekly promotion to some other distributor who needs it. Valve really don’t.
09/04/2018 at 12:24 potatooverlord says:
ok well not many singleplayer games are gonna live that long, i never heard about kingdom come deliverance till i saw it at the top of the charts and i know farcry really well, and both of them got the same peak, and are probably gonna go back down to <5k in less then 3 weeks….. need online play to keep anything alive nowadays, so then you get stuck with this: shitty game feel just for some multiplayer…. you know what i mean
09/04/2018 at 13:14 Cederic says:
You watch every single line of dialogue and every single cutscene?
I almost demand that games include a “hit space to skip this highly professional voice actor’s excellent rendition of the line I just read on the subtitle” because life is just too short.
Can we have an RPS article exploring this subject? Can berate or support either view, or just discuss it with game designers or something.
09/04/2018 at 13:23 phenom_x8 says:
09/04/2018 at 15:21 Faldrath says:
God, this is ridiculous. As I suggested in another post, can Ubisoft just remake FC2 with better graphics and no respawning checkpoints instead of making things like FC5?
09/04/2018 at 14:56 Psychomorph says:
I think Valve is supplying the cheats themselves, to keep the income coming.
09/04/2018 at 15:09 ArchRylen says:
Could you guys do a chart of games with most time played? And, if possible, adjust the list so that all entries are measured a year after release. I think it would be a cool bit of data journalism. It would be unfair to the deliberately short games, but they are trying to do something different from the ones that would make this list.
09/04/2018 at 15:13 Ejia says:
Maybe if different editions of a game take up several spots, the list should be expanded to the first few titles from 11-20? I don’t know if the list these come from show more than ten games, though.