System Shock shows off new old look

The retronauts at Night Dive Studios have shared a look at the latest version of their crowdfunded System Shock, a game which has gone from a straight remake to an expanded reimagining and back down to remake. They had to scale the game down and lay off some staff after some publisher funding fell through, see. Now, yup, it again looks like System Shock but a bit fancier.
But if you want to have your own crack at updating System Shock, hey, they’ve now released some of the game’s original source code – and more’s to come.
“We have been able to re-use the majority of work we’ve done over the past year and we’re making significant progress in a very short amount of time,” Night Dive boss Stephen Kick said in Friday’s Kickstarter post. While the game isn’t due to launch until 2020, they think it will be fully playable (though unfinished) in September, at which point they’ll let mega-bucks Kickstarter backers have a go.
Kick explained more of why they expanded the remake’s scope, and why that went wrong:
“I approved the proposed changes in scope after receiving positive feedback and a verbal commitment from a publisher to fund the game and the new design we submitted. We promised a bigger, better game and we were told that the game was going to be funded beyond the amount we raised on Kickstarter. Unfortunately, that deal fell through 7 months later for reasons we are still not clear on. To put it bluntly, we were left high and dry after making crucial, consequential changes in staff and scope.”
Ah, it’s too bad – especially as it led to some people losing their jobs. I liked the look of the reimagined version and the idea of borrowing more from modern immersive sims. Have a look at this video dev diary from November 2017:
That’s more interesting to me than just remaking System Shock – a game I can still buy and play in its old style if I want. But that’s not what the Kickstarter pitched, and apparently popular opinion is against me.
“The vast majority of you agree that we are doing the right thing and that what you want is a high quality game that adheres closely to the vision of the original System Shock rather than the reinterpretation that we were previously working toward,” Kick said.
The vast majority of you are super boring boooooo.
The Kickstarter post has a look at a greybox version of the new layout too, along with some new music to hear.
In original System Shock news, Night Dive have released the Mac version’s source code. This doesn’t include any game data, to be clear, so it’s not like the game is now free. And obviously old Mac source code isn’t immediately useful for most people.
“We have been hard at work updating this code and plan to release a new version of System Shock: Enhanced Edition as well as the code in the near future,” Kick said. That could be a useful foundation for people to update it with new bits and pieces, as folks have done with engines like Doom and Quake for years.
09/04/2018 at 14:40 RvLeshrac says:
We’re not “boring.”
We want what we backed, period.
If you want a “modern ‘immersive’ shooter,” you have dozens of options. Why the hell would anyone want to play another cover-shooter with regenerating health and unidirectional levels?
09/04/2018 at 15:21 dog2 says:
Missed the Kickstarter update where they converted the game into a Call of Duty mod. I didn’t like the update either but damn, dude, can you stick to discussing what actually happened.
09/04/2018 at 14:42 upupup says:
This is a strange course of events as the point of kickstarter was for developers to no longer be reliant on publishers to create games. Even though they ended up not getting it, it comes across here as if they used the success of the kickstarter as a pitch to drum up publisher interest, which I’m not comfortable with as it goes against the spirit of the platform.
09/04/2018 at 14:58 Danda says:
I thought the way the fans reacted with Broken Age (being annoyed because they were receiving a longer, more expensive game at no extra cost later) was embarrassing, but this was even worse. “Oh, no, the project is dead, what a scam!” first, and now “you were trying to give us more production values at no extra cost for us, what a stupid idea!”. Seriously, if you are going to back any Kickstarter game you should at least have some basic understanding of the process and its costs or just stop making noise. The NightDive people deserve much more credit than this for what they have already done bringing great games back from the dead.
09/04/2018 at 15:16 Lumière says:
“f you are going to back any Kickstarter game you should at least have some basic understanding of the process and its costs or just stop making noise”. The developers should explain the process and its costs in the start of the kickstarter, and who accepts to back it, is accepting just what they sayed they would done, not anything else. If the developers decid to add anything else to the original project, they are adding risks, risks that the original backers should not have to accept. It’s not about making noise because they’re giving more production values, it’s because they’re taking the risk of not giving anything at all to add things that no one asked for, just as almost happened with this System Shock remake.
09/04/2018 at 15:18 khamul says:
If the rest of the remade game is as great as the remade music, it’s going to rock! …though maybe that’s cos I like 90s industrial/electronica a little too much?
Anyway, the music clip from the backer update is well worth a listen.
I think concerns about publishers getting control over a game, when that’s the opposite of what kickstarter is about, is valid. However, even the biggest kickstarters fail to generate the kind of capital big games need: what they do is demonstrate the existence of a market. And games have moved on in the last 20 years – the original will not be quite as rosy as you remember it. So probably some amount of rework is justified.
So… arguments on both sides? The gripping hand is the implementation: *if* the vision of the original is compromised to garner sales or market better, *then* you have a cause for complaint. I think this early on is a bit harsh to make that judgement.
In any case, a ‘bigger and better’ System Shock when there’s a System Shock 3 in the works already is a bit of a tricky pitch, so it’s not hard to guess why the publisher pulled out.
09/04/2018 at 15:23 onodera says:
I think Shamus Young has the most plausible hypothesis: the team tried to pivot to attract big publisher money and failed. link to shamusyoung.com
I wonder how they are funding the development now.
09/04/2018 at 15:26 Kefren says:
Yes!!!!! I loved the early prototype, hated the “reimagining” idea, so am really pleased it’s back on track. I love System Shock, have completed it multiple times, and just want to play it many more but with newer graphics. I don’t necessarily want new systems, new layouts, new anything – just the game I love, looking more realistic. I don’t mind if there are slight visual differences between the same types of mutants and cyborgs (since the humans they were based on would have been slightly different in terms of hair, skin, clothes, injuries), but otherwise keep it the same. This has me very excited again. For years on the TTLG boards I saw people start remakes then disappear. I now feel like it will actually happen.
09/04/2018 at 15:28 Scraphound says:
Any confidence I had in this project disappeared when they decided to abandon the prototype that originally sold me on the game.
This is a steaming mess from which I believe nothing worth playing will emerge.