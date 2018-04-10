Chrono Trigger’s first patch is a step in the right direction

Even after peeling away the shell of nostalgia, Chrono Trigger is a truly classic JRPG, so it’s understandable that people were a bit miffed when the recent PC release of the game was a messy port of the Android edition of the game with no shortage of technical issues. Today, it received its first major patch, which goes a long way to getting the game back on track.
The improvements begin right at the title screen in this new update, with the classic Chrono Trigger logo and ticking pendulum on the title screen restored to something approaching the SNES original. Previously, they had somehow managed to knock the pendulum’s audio out of sync with the animation, not exactly the greatest of omens for a game about controlling time itself. They’ve also restored the Playstation version’s anime intro to its correct place, which is nice.
Starting the game, players will be presented with a choice – filtered ‘HD’ sprites (which look smudged and create much more visible seams between background tiles) and the new ‘Original’ style (as seen in the screenshots above and below), which retains the nice chunky pixel-art of the original game. It’s still not exactly as you remember on the SNES – there are some new transparency effects, and the game renders in native widescreen – but they seem to be keeping the improvements while shedding the poor decisions.
Another improvement is the fonts used. They’re closer to the original, although still not quite there yet and still a little hard to parse in some menus. They’ve tried to listen to criticism and add some subtle drop-shadowing to the more pixelly text, but it doesn’t completely match the originals at present. They’ve also somewhat improved the look of text entry boxes, which looked impressively bad in the initial release version. You can see the full patch notes here, along with some before/after shots comparing the two visual styles.
The main issue remaining is the interface, which still looks and feels a lot like it belongs on a touchscreen device. Fortunately, Square promise that their second update for the game will be focused on improving the UI, with modes specific for keyboard and controller play, with the current mouse/tablet-centric UI being relegated to a secondary (and presumably seldom-chosen) option.
Chrono Trigger is out on Steam now for £11/$15. If they keep these updates coming, it might just be worth playing on PC over the alternatives instead of just tracking down the SNES or DS version.
10/04/2018 at 22:27 vecordae says:
“Tried to listened to” in the fourth paragraph probably needs a quick do-over.
10/04/2018 at 23:03 tafoya77n says:
Maybe I just don’t have the nostalgic connection to the game but I just don’t see what is so wrong with the graphics before this change. If anything the pictures they posted in the change notes look worse and more blocky and pixelated in the after.
10/04/2018 at 23:51 DeepSleeper says:
“More blocky and pixelated” is exactly what people were looking for.
11/04/2018 at 00:44 malkav11 says:
Yeah, I think the fuss over the graphics especially has been massively overblown. But hey, now it’s a toggle and everyone can be happy. They won’t be, probably. But they can be!
10/04/2018 at 23:15 Ejia says:
Ooh, now do one for FFVI!
10/04/2018 at 23:27 nifft.batuff says:
If the ideal is to be as much as possible identical to the original release, I don’t understand why one have to buy this pc port instead of using directlly the original rom with an emulator. And with zero cost. I am really baffled.
10/04/2018 at 23:36 vecordae says:
There are ethical considerations. Not everyone is willing to pirate a game if they can obtain it legally with a minimum off fuss.|
There’s also the future to look toward. Emulating Chrono Trigger doesn’t cost anything, but it also doesn’t change anything moving forward. It doesn’t provide Squenix with any impetus to release new products in that style or to release their classic titles on new systems via quality ports.
11/04/2018 at 01:36 GeoX says:
Meh. I paid seventy USD for the SNES version back in the day, and forty more USD for the DS version slightly less further back in the day. I think my ethical obligations here are…limited, and in any case, I see zero evidence that supporting the company to show my support for their making their half-assed ports somewhat less half-assed will result in either better ports or new retro-games.
11/04/2018 at 02:50 joer says:
I would agree with you in your situation. But some people never bought the SNES version.
11/04/2018 at 00:03 Aerothorn says:
Does the widescreen add horizontal real estate, or is it ver-? If it’s the former does that cause any issues? If it’s the latter…are they gonna patch that too?
11/04/2018 at 00:25 Whelp says:
Pretty sure it’s vertical -.
These ports are basically just emulators with some extra fancy shit and new menus added on, I can’t imagine how you’d add extra screen space on an old game like this easily (I also doubt the source code still exists.)
11/04/2018 at 02:22 Aerothorn says:
That was what I was afraid of, but and RPS writer (Dominic, I think?) insisted the widescreen change was an unambiguous good. I can’t imagine how anyone could make that argument if you’re actually losing a chunk of the image (which has both gameplay implications and ‘artistic intent’ issues, particularly for the carefully-framed cutscenes).
11/04/2018 at 01:52 Unportant says:
“Here’s a great game!”
“YAY!”
“Here’s a re-release of that game! But overseen by the kind of person who thinks Helvetica is a shining beacon of aesthetic brilliance!”
“….Uh, could you just do that again with someone who actually understands how video games should look?”
“….eeeeeeeehhh … could we meet you halfway?”
“DO YOU WANT MY MONEY OR NOT!?!?!?”