Extinction is out now (for a silly amount of £, $, €)

Gargoyle-grappling action game Extinction is out now, offering large cities infested with muscular orc-a-likes and colossal ogres. It’s a bit like Attack on Titan, except the biologically exposed anime giants are replaced by armour-wearing big boys with sharp teeth and pointy ears. There’s a story campaign about saving civilians and beating back the Ravenii, as the baddies are called, alongside an “extinction mode” in which the waves of enemies never stop. Would you like to play that? Cool. Please insert £54.99 or the equivalent in a currency of your choi– hey, where are you going?
I can’t believe they all just walked away. And I didn’t even get to show them this flashy launch trailer.
Of course, the game looks less like that, and more like this or this. We haven’t got a review of Extinction yet, because we’re bad at our jobs. But if you were to glance briefly at RPS fanzine PC Gamer (please don’t look for too long) you’d see a lukewarm opinion of its ogre-felling. There’s reportedly not much to justify the high price.
It may not help that Attack on Titan 2 got a bunch of translations three weeks ago, making it playable in English, French, German, Italian and Spanish. I’m guessing fans of attaching grappling hooks to large naked bodies would probably choose the creepy anime they adore over a brighter, more traditional fantasy version. Then again, Attack on Titan 2 also £55. How expensive is it to make giants? Do their organs cost more than regular baddie organs or something?
Anyway, it’s out on Steam and will be getting its first DLC called “Jackal Invasion” in May. You can secure that with the Deluxe Edition, if you like. It’s only £65.
10/04/2018 at 16:04 BobbyDylan says:
Swoosh.
10/04/2018 at 16:12 Godwhacker says:
I’m afraid I’ve already bought my overpriced game for this quarter with Far Cry 5, they’re just going to have to wait a bit.
Maybe it’s like watches, in that they’re charging more in the hope it’ll be seen as higher quality?
10/04/2018 at 16:16 Godwhacker says:
Amusingly the CRPSFZPCG Amazon referral link goes to this: link to amazon.co.uk
Only £1.90!
10/04/2018 at 16:25 gabrielonuris says:
Hah! It costs R$200,00 in my currency, you know what I can buy with that?
A) Far Cry 3 & 5;
B) The Evil Within, Doom and Prey;
C) Rainbow Six Siege, The Division and Subnautica.
Should I go on? It’s overpriced as all hell. Case closed.
10/04/2018 at 16:29 Chaoslord AJ says:
Well as usual pricing is a good topic for discussion. Maybe that’s what they calculated. Maybe that’s the real value of it, who can say.
As a consumer I’ll wait for the reviews, the GOTY and until the price is at 10€ however.
10/04/2018 at 16:48 Urthman says:
They wouldn’t charge that much if wasn’t the best game ever!
10/04/2018 at 17:13 thehollowman says:
Value is defined by the market not the seller. The Devs set the cost of the game, and they can try to say that the costs are the same as the value but just…no
10/04/2018 at 16:31 woodsey says:
This new-ish £50 (or £54.99, *spit*) price-point really is total bullshit.
If we’re paying the same as console players then we’re actually paying £10 more (or whatever the console taxman’s cut is) than the little scoundrels.
And naturally this is being pushed first and foremost by Ubisoft, EA, and Activision the most, so they’ve all got micro-transactions as well.
What a bunch of fucks, honestly.
10/04/2018 at 16:41 Splyce says:
When does it stop? When do people stop giving them their money? The fact is the majority of gaming consumers will continue to quite literally buy into anything these companies sell,and as long as the bottom line keeps rising, it ain’t gonna stop.
I saw it often enough with Battlefront II: “Man, I know it’s a really shitty business model, and I shouldn’t give EA money and show support for these practices, but fuck it, it looks awesome and I like lightsabers and Star Wars just put out a new movie, so I’m all in.” I hate it all so much.
10/04/2018 at 16:43 UncleLou says:
The cut Steam takes isn’t any lower, for all we know.
Apart from that, I am not overly surprised .”Aaa” PC games cost as much here in Germany for a while now. Sometimes a little more.
Obviously the pound lost a lot of its value lately, and PC games used to be surprisingly cheap in the Uk, anyhow, so it is a price increase for you, of course.
At least the game is supposed to be a bit shit. :p
10/04/2018 at 17:08 Aerothorn says:
UncleLou: the Steam cut isn’t relevant – that’s the retailer cut, and console games will have one that’s similar or higher (traditional retail takes 40%-50%). In *addition* to that, the platform holders take a royalty cut. Microsoft/Apple/Linux don’t do that, so the publisher pockets more money with computer releases than console releases.
(Additionally, consoles require expensive certification + recertification every time you do a significant patch, whereas PCs don’t)
10/04/2018 at 18:11 UncleLou says:
Hm, interesting – I thought it doesn’t make a difference for a third party whether they publish on Steam or, say, PSN for the same price, they’ll always get approximately the same profit, and that there’s only a difference if you compare boxed console games to Steam?
10/04/2018 at 18:49 woodsey says:
Consoles are sold at a loss (Sony and Microsoft ones, at least). They make their money back on the games. So whether you’re selling it on PSN or in a shop, you’ve still got to kick up to Sony.
10/04/2018 at 17:15 Vandelay says:
It used to be 30%, but no idea if that is still the case. This is much like any store is going to take there cut though. That isn’t an equivalent to the console makers wanting their share of the pie and the reason console games have been traditionally more expensive.
Edit: beaten to it. But yes, I recall Steam actually being rather generous when it comes to their share and being lower then most stores. Again, this was a few years ago and things may have changed.
10/04/2018 at 16:49 kud13 says:
Since the Canadian dollar took a hit, a “AAA” game at launch is about 75 dollars.
I have years worth of backlog. Even when I want to support devs and new IPs, I find it hard to justify spending that much on a game.
So, this game is very much going on the wishlist. The only full-price purchases I’m likely to make this year are Darksiders III and (if it happens), another Age of Empires II HD expansion.
10/04/2018 at 16:54 Excors says:
Earlier this year I was on a train from London, and saw someone editing a PowerPoint presentation for Extinction on their laptop.
…Now that I write it down, that anecdote is even less exciting than I thought.
10/04/2018 at 16:59 Optimaximal says:
But surely it’s just priced to compete with Attack on Titan 2, right?
10/04/2018 at 17:01 geldonyetich says:
Lets be honest here: most of us were going to put it on our “wait until Steam sale” list anyway. Not because we figured Extinction would be bad, but because we’ve got way too many games backlogged already!
10/04/2018 at 17:33 Hoot says:
Not in this life.
I won’t pay that for ANY PC game. Not when I have Steam and the great God Gaben still lives making Steam sales still a thing and therefore, by proxy, the mighty Steam backlog which, for me at least, is approaching endless proportions. This abundance of as yet untouched gaming entertainment (that was had for a fraction of the cost when compared to buying every title at release) means waiting for the next sale is no big deal.
But also, if I’m gonna buy a full price title I’ll buy it at the price it’s always been for the PC gaming master-race. £34.99 or thereabouts. It’s not that I begrudge paying full price. Quite the opposite. If a game is good enough and within a genre I enjoy I’ll drop the cash on day one. I mean my last 3 full priceroos have been Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Divinity: Original Sin 2 and NieR : Automata all of which were well worth it.
For the next two months I’m spent up on games with BATTLETECH and Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire getting bought as soon as the pre-release reviews come in.
I’ve noticed this trend upwards in the price of these “AAA” titles (yeah, read that in Jim Sterling’s voice, please) and it is complete bollocks. Will I nelly drop Queen Heads on anyone cheeky enough to try and charge 60 of them for a game.
10/04/2018 at 18:22 smonkone says:
“Please insert £54.99 or the equivalent in a currency of your choi– hey, where are you going?”
Not exactly, and this made me realize how unfair pricing is in other countries. Extinction is $59.99 (deluxe edition in the U.S. is $69.99) on Steam – standard pricing for games like Far Cry 5 or whatever other recent games have come out. The exchange rate (according to Mr. Google) means the UK is paying close to $78 in American dollars for the same product. I don’t see how that makes any sense. They even jumped the deluxe edition by 10 dollars/pounds on both, meaning the deluxe addition in the UK is an additional $14 instead of $10.
So…it’s not the equivalent of anyone’s choice. People not in the U.S. are just paying more.
10/04/2018 at 18:27 UncleLou says:
” People not in the U.S. are just paying more.”
But it’s not like there has ever been anything even resembling price parity within the EU. The UK has historically always been almost ridiculously cheap for PC games, probably because the console market has traditionally been much stronger.
I remember often paying twice as much on (and still less than people in Scandinavia) back when there were still PC retail games, and Steam continued with that. Traveling to the UK in the 90’s or 2000’s was like a giant real-world retail Steam sale, in hindsight! :)
10/04/2018 at 18:29 Mezelf says:
is this a reverse-psychology thing? it looks like a €30 game with a F2P aesthetic. standard fantasy setting knight, standard fantasy setting ogre, standard fantasy setting setting. a trailer riddled with cliché standard fantasy setting speak. stilted animation.
there’s nobody to give a shit about this game, and now they’ve scared away maybe half of their potential customers with that pricepoint.
Dave Lang is a unique, funny individual, but his studio is a fucking failure.
10/04/2018 at 18:40 hobsons_choice says:
Hm. Certain reputable resellers are selling keys for the game at far more reasonable price. So there’s that.
10/04/2018 at 18:53 Phantom_Renegade says:
Extinction? More like Extortion. Amirite?
I’l… uh… see myself out.