Overwatch switches its new co-op event Retribute-on

Overwatch is normally an excellent place to shoot at fellow first-person shooters, but for a few weeks every year you can take a crack at AI-controlled folk too. I’m not talking about those AI training robots – I’m talking about the game’s annual four-player cooperative event, previously seen in the form of last year’s Uprising. This year’s event is called Retribution, and has you playing McCree, Moira, Genji and Reyes (Reaper, pre-reapaning) as they carry out a mission that “ultimately led to the fall of Overwatch.”

It’s live right now, though the update’s 14 gigabytes should leave you plenty of time to read the rest of this post while it downloads.

I have to admit, I’m struggling to remember what I thought about last year’s Uprising event. That’s partly down to the fun jet lag + cold combo I’ve got going on right now, though it probably also means that it just wasn’t very memorable. That said, I do remember liking how it wasn’t simply about surviving waves of enemies. I recall those bits dragging as a Reinhardt + Bastion combo did all the heavy lifting, but the parts where you had to move from one objective to the next provided opportunities for every team member to shine. This one revolves around escaping to an extraction point, so hopefully there’ll be a little more exciting dashing from place to place and a little less turtling.

If you’re into your wave survival though, you’ll be pleased to hear there’s a separate mode that allows you to fend off Talon’s forces with whichever hero you fancy. (Fancy playing, I meant, though I’m not judging.)

If you’re into your cosmetics, Blizzard have been showing off the new Blackwatch skins on Twitter. Here’s Mei, Hanzo, Doomfist, Winston, Sombra and Moira.

If you’re into your PvP maps (wait, that one includes me) then it’s worth noting that the PvE Retribution map serves as a sneak peek for Rialto, a Venetian escort map that will arrive in the main game “soon”.

Both Retribution and the Uprising mission from last year will be playable until April 30th.