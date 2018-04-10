Worlds Adrift swings to Steam Early Access in May

After a year of swinging around in paid beta, Worlds Adrift will enter its next phase of development and officially launch on Steam Early Access on May 17th, developers Bossa Studios announced today. Our boy Brendy ventured into the sandbox explore-o-crafting MMO’s world of floating islands last year, swinging around with his grappling hook, building an airship, and getting into a fight over a parking space. You can’t take him anywhere. Officially going to Early Access will usher Worlds Adrift into the next phase of development as it seeks a wider audience.

Brendy explained the game:

“Worlds Adrift is a universe of islands separated by large patches of cloudy abyss. At first glance, it is a game about punching wood and building an airship. In reality, it’s a Spiderman game forced at gunpoint to wear MMO clothing. You have a grappling hook from the moment you are brought into being, you see, and it is wonderful.”

It is meant to be a good place to explore, with a persistent world and player-designed islands. The Island Creator tool is freely available, and you can poke around its Steam Workshop to see the sorts of things people are building: ringworlds, colossal gardens, lost temples, ornate outposts, taverns, and so on. The plan is to roll select player-made islands into the final game.

Worlds Adrift will cost £19.49/$24.99/€22.99 on Steam Early Access. Though it’s been on Steam for a while, officially that was closed-ish “paid beta”, unlisted in search results and split across several backer tiers. You can see Bossa’s plans for future additions on the development roadmap.