Arma 3’s Tanks DLC rolls out alongside big free update

Military sim Arma 3 today launches Tanks, the last of its announced DLC packs. Tanks adds a sleek new main battle tank and several other types of big cars with guns, along with new missions where virtuasoldiers will get roll inside those clanky boys.
The paid expansion is accompanied by a free update improving fightcars for all players, including modelled interiors for all armoured vehicles.
So, Tanks! The eponymous rumbleguns are the T-140 Angara main battle tank in two variants, the AWC Nyx armoured weapons carrier in four variants from anti-tank to recon, and two variants of the Rhino MGS armoured fighting vehicle, a four-wheeler with big guns on top.
To show them off, Tanks has a three-scenario mini-campaign named Altis Requiem as well as a showcase scenario. Brum brum, bang bang.
As with Bohemia’s other vehicle-focused expansions, the free update accompanying Tanks improves them for everyone. Update 1.82 gives every armoured vehicle in the game a proper modelled interior, improves their handing, makes the armour damage model more complex, whacks in new sounds for ’em, and more. New anti-tank missile launchers help fight the new fightcars, and several vehicles from the Apex have tank-busting variants too.
See the version 1.82 patch notes for more details.
Arma 3’s Tanks expansion is out now for £9/€12/$10 on Steam and from Bohemia (who give a Steam key anyway). If any of youse played Tanks when it was on the game’s test branch, do tell us: how is it?
11/04/2018 at 18:53 Delliardo says:
Okay but can I drive a tank like in War Thunder, or will I be encumbered by the AI? I’m sure if I had friends who played Arma 3, we could handle a tank pretty well together, but I’m all alone, and the AI driver is a piece of shite.
11/04/2018 at 19:03 SuicideKing says:
If you’re slotted as a commander then you can control the tank as if you’re in the driver’s seat. (You can change to the gunner seat and this effect will remain).
11/04/2018 at 19:22 SuicideKing says:
They’ve also added a new “HEAT warhead simulation”. Basically, HEAT rounds (missiles, rockets and shells) now explode and spawn an armour piercing submunition to simulate the shaped jet of molten metal.
It’s quite nice actually. Interiors are good, although I don’t know how they’ll lend to gameplay in multiplayer (should improve things and give the driver more to look at, at the very least).
New damage model was shaping up well too, but the devs were working flat out until the end so there will likely be some issues here and there, until they fix/tweak it further. Major changes include less “shoot thing until it explodes” and more crew kills and mobility kills.
New camo paint, SLAT cages and other customisation options are quite nice too.
NATO and AAF finally have a dumbfire rocket, CSAT have their new SACLOS missile which is pretty cool. Oh and did I mention cannon launched missiles for tanks?
Vehicles are cool, especially the Nyx variants. Open up interesting mission options, and the AAF finally have a mobile SAM. New SPG technicals are very welcome! Although they are way too quiet at the moment. There’s also a surprise: the Zamak truck now has two rocket launcher variants (one for AAF and one for CSAT)!
They had published a longer dev diary about the new features too:
link to youtu.be