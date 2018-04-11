Fortnite Battle Royale revives 50v50, deploys Port-a-Fort

Wednesday is update day for Fortnite Battle Royale, and this week’s sees the welcome return of the 50v50 event mode that Fraser Brown enjoyed so much the first time. The update also adds the new Port-a-Fort item, a little grenade which somehow contains a three-storey metal fort that’ll pop up out of nowhere. But it spells an end to players cycling through shotguns for ridiculous burst damage, as there’s now a small delay on switching weapons. A replay system is in now too, so you can relive former glories.

“The 50 vs. 50 mode seems to finally understand what Fortnite is,” Fraser said. “It’s too playful to try and match miserable and brutal Plunkbat.” And so, 50-strong silliness. As the patch notes explain, it’s a little tweaked this time.

The new Port-a-Forts aren’t intended to be a replacement for building, as they’re found with Epic rarity and are consumed upon use. They might help out in a pinch but, if you’re struggling with the important Fortnite skill of panic-constructing a shanty mansion around you, you’ll still want to work on improving.

As for the weapon delay, that’s intended to fight the problem of players lining up shotguns in their inventory then hastily switching between them after one shot to blast out deadly damage far quicker than was possible with just one. Adding weapon delay to a game which didn’t have it can make a game feel sluggish, and I wouldn’t be too surprised if Epic keep tweaking the timing of this over future updates.

Fortnite Battle Royale is free-to-play through Epic’s client.