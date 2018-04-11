Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds removes everyone’s clothing, and not even in the fun kind of way

Another day, another patch for Plunkbat, that semi-popular game colloquially known as Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds to some people called Brendan. It’s a game-changer today, making the murder-fields tragically less fashionable, but slightly more functional. From this day forth, no longer will random, extraneous items of clothing be spawned in the middle of otherwise-useful piles of weaponry. End of an era, I know.
The full patch notes for ‘1.0 Update #10’ are rather extensive, to say the least. Getting top billing is a range of changes to how blue zone damage and closure speeds are calculated. The patch notes page has the full alterations in handy tabulated form – it’s a bit dry, but the long and short of it is that the pauses between blue zone contractions are reduced, although in later phases of the game the actual movement of the Blue Wall Of Deathfulness will be slower than you remember.
That’s not to say that slower means safer. The final three phases of the game are increasing the killularity of the Smurf Sector, with the ninth and final phase of any given match dealing a honking great 14hp of damage per second you’re caught outside. Still, the biggest deal for many is the removal of clothing spawns, along with some other tweaks to item spawning. While you can still dress up your avatar as you see fit between games, the moment you’re on the battlefield, the only thing you’ll be putting on is helmets and flak jackets.
The removal of clothing from in-game spawns is a double-edged sword for sure. On one hand, you’ll no longer find yourself desperately struggling to pick up a gun when all your character wants to do is switch between two nigh-identical pairs of jeans. On the other, you’ll not wander into a building dressed like you’ve just fallen out of bed, and walk out clad in the finest 21st century combat chic. Leather dusters never went out of style, but now you’re going to have to either win them in post-match loot boxes or pay top dollar to snag them from another player.
Last of the major changes this update is a variety of improvements made to the northern half of the Miramar map. A new oasis here, a new village there, some new roads and dirt paths and a handful of additional car spawn locations. They also claim to have reduced GPU load when looking at buildings at mid-range, presumably through some LOD or occlusion-based jiggery-pokery. To further encourage players to gravitate towards this half of the map, the patch notes promise higher-tier weaponry being more likely to spawn in a few key buildings.
There are a few more tweaks introduced in update 10, such as tarp and carpet materials now generating footstep noises, indoors plants losing their all-natural bulletproof properties, as well as some tweaks to the team invitation interface. You can read the rest of it here.
11/04/2018 at 21:44 Koozer says:
The first time I played Plunkbat I got excited at the idea of roaming the wastelands collecting new and exciting items of ghastly clothing. Dreams were soon dashed when I realised they were only permanent from loot crates.
11/04/2018 at 22:00 fuzzyfuzzyfungus says:
So, do they think that this is actually a good idea; or just plan to monetize as many loot boxes as they can before the end?
11/04/2018 at 22:30 Bull0 says:
That sucks. My favourite part of this game is jumping in my skivvies and dressing in whatever I find as I go.
11/04/2018 at 22:46 Beanholio says:
I think you can still loot clothes from fallen enemies so you’ll just need to kill somebody before you get dressed.
11/04/2018 at 23:10 Cederic says:
“What the…? We’re on the same team!”
“Yeah, but I wanted that skirt.”
11/04/2018 at 22:57 caff says:
If I was a suspicious person, I would assume they were trying to force people to collecting clothing via monetised loot crates.
11/04/2018 at 23:00 Krobious says:
I’m honestly baffled reading this article. So much so that it moved me to register for RPS just to explain. Throughout, the tone of this article is negative against PUBG and this patch. As an avid player of PUBG (1000+ hrs), I say how dare you. There have been so very many patches in the past that have small things here and there, improving some sounds, changing up some UI, etc. but generally ignoring the requests of the immense player base (what do you mean “semi-popular”? Do some research, this game set records). This is the first patch where the headliner is something fan-requested. Removing clothes from spawning and getting in the way. This is something the community has wanted since RELEASE. Alongside this, the ability to kick players is now added; Another long awaited addition. This patch revived my hope in the PUBG development team, and seeing this article was appalling. This patch was a huge sigh of relief. It’s a good direction for PUBG, and I respect it and the devs for moving in the right direction. Please, don’t publish such ignorant opinionated crap like this.
11/04/2018 at 23:07 fuggles says:
But it’s amusing! They’ll add building next and rename it to playerunknown’s fort knight.