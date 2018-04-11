Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War killed off all the diplomats

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War is an unconventional 4X game that doubles down on the perpetually gloomy universe’s penchant for conflict by cutting out diplomacy entirely. The Space Marines, Astra Militarum, Orks and Necron are all at each other’s throats, leaving them no time to work things out at the negotiating table. War, then, is Gladius’ raison d’être, with Dreadnoughts, Tankbustas and Necron Warriors spilling out onto the hexy map, looking for a fight.
Taking diplomacy out of the equation is a gamble. It’s a system that’s inextricably linked to the genre, but that’s also because the fundamentals of 4X haven’t been shaken up all that often. We’ve seen Endless Space 2 and Stellaris put more of a focus on narrative, and Civ changes with every incarnation, but there’s still a long list of things that every game does and is expected to do.
Diplomacy, though, has always been the one system that almost every 4X game has struggled with. It’s not that there haven’t been successes — my preference is the personality-led diplomacy of Alpha Centauri — but it often ends up feeling overlooked and perfunctory. Yeah, I’m looking at you, Total War. Regardless, it’s typically woven into the fabric of the game, connecting all the other systems, from warfare to trade. So when you remove diplomacy, you’re getting rid of a lot more than a single system.
By taking an axe to the negotiating table, Gladius cuts out all interactions that aren’t done at the end of a power sword. There’s no trading — with the exception of buying stuff from a neutral shop — or treaties or communication of any kind. Everyone, including the two Imperial factions, is at war with everyone else, duking it out over control of a rather unpleasant place.
Like so many of the worlds that are unfortunate enough to become battlefields for Space Marines and their multitude of foes to fight on, the titular planet is not the sort of place you’d want to own. Marked by chaos and marred by catastrophe, it’s one giant tomb full of fallen cities and hostile wildernesses. So when you’re not fighting one of the other factions, you’re probably going to be shooting at horrible alien beasties, intent on cracking your armour and snacking on your insides. Unless they’re the ones that can take over the feeble minds of your units, turning them against you.
Gladius doesn’t feel entirely unlike Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon — think Panzer Corps with Space Marines — echoing it’s hex-hased battles across a hostile world. Being a wargame, however, Armageddon’s scraps are much larger and visually more abstract than Gladius’ brawls, which typically involve a handful of squads on each side. Where they really feel similar, however, is in importance they place on the weapons each squad carries. Their guns, melee weapons and grenades all come with different stats, ranges and mechanics, making smart positioning and building mixed armies vitally important.
This is a holdover from the tabletop game, of course. Few Warhammer games — Sanctus Reach being a rare exception — really follow the original game, and Gladius certainly doesn’t, but when it comes to violent confrontations, it does a surprisingly convincing impression of its tabletop progenitor.
Four factions is an unusually small number for a 4X affair, but none play alike. Take the Space Marines, for instance. The burly, armoured space fascists aren’t in the city-building racket, instead focusing on one huge base and then expanding with small outposts. I’m a sucker for a good single-city faction like Civilization V’s Venice of Endless Legend’s Cultists, and I’m always happy to cut out some of the superfluous faffing that comes with managing a large empire.
Even among the other factions, however, empire management isn’t a massive concern. There’s a simple economy with a few easy-to-generate resources to gather by plonking down more buildings, and the citizens living inside the cities can be ignored as long as their loyalty remains high. There’s also hint of Endless Legend and Civ VI, with settlements physically expanding as they swallow up tiles for their precious resources and sprout new districts.
All the diplomats may have been killed off, but it looks like all the science boffins survived. Each army gets a unique tech tree, and they really benefit from this 4X romp’s uncharacteristic focus. There are 10 research tiers, but you only have to research two techs before moving onto the next one, and almost all of them give you a new toy to play with, whether it’s a weapon, like a frag grenade; new units, from huge Dreadnoughts to new bands of Ork Boyz; or special abilities, including orbital strikes and temporary buffs. There are mercifully few incremental stat changes or minor economy improvements.
There are a few tech niggles that I hope are sorted come launch, though, specifically relating to the unlocking of new units. Every unit is connected to a specific building, which isn’t unusual, but here they’re separate technologies. To get the Space Marine’s first aerial unit, you need to first research launch pads, and then you’ve got to research the unit itself. It would make more sense for the buildings to come with at least one recruitable unit, so when you research them you can actually put them to use.
Instead of filling the gap left by diplomacy, Gladius keeps the focus on action and conquest. Even the only other victory condition, finishing your faction’s quest, will send you all over map to get into lots of fights. The broad range of units and their diverse characteristics means that the combat does have a lot of staying power, however, especially if you’ve already got a deep obsession with these angry soldiers and their massive war machines.
As someone who tends not to be an aggressive 4X player, I did start to crave different kinds of interactions and for there to be any kind of structure to the wars. I missed the surprise of an ally’s betrayal or the moment when a cold war becomes a very, very hot one — things you don’t get when it’s all war, all the time. I didn’t miss the incessant pestering from chatty AI opponents, though, nor constantly trying to placate them with deals and bribes. Just stomping around a planet smashing everything is, admittedly, a cathartic experience.
Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War is coming out soon.
11/04/2018 at 19:13 fuggles says:
It’s a shame that there is literally no way to interact other than war. Wh40k fluff was never that reductive. Orks can be talked to/bribed, imperial guard should have dialogue with marines as whilst I get it’s hard for them to find cause to fight that could be an interesting issue. You know at a certain point that what you are going to do is going to piss off the marines and will cause you real issues. There could be movement around that until the point there isn’t (help me kill the Xenos or whatnot).
Heck, even Tyranids had diplomats once
Anyway, I would love this to be able to generate random scenarios – we must evacuate from orks, but marines may/may not come. Whilst exploring necrons may come up. Unite the orks whilst necrons and marines Duke it out.
There’s a lot that could be done.
11/04/2018 at 20:22 Kinsky says:
IN THE GRIMDARK FUTURE THERE IS ONLY WAR
11/04/2018 at 19:56 bambusek says:
Space Marines does not talk with xenos. They just kill them.
11/04/2018 at 21:54 fuzzyfuzzyfungus says:
Sometimes they have too many targets for the available firepower and have to decide which xenos need to be purged first or most vigorously.
That’s pretty much diplomacy.
11/04/2018 at 20:02 Aetylus says:
I’m looking forward to a diplomacy free 4X game. When Civ came out in the early 90’s there was another series called Warlords that gave a more war focused version of 4X. Civ went on to define the genre and Warlords had a couple of nice sequels before being subsumed by the RTS tide. The diplomacy-included approach became mandatory for 4X games.
Since then, diplomacy has been poorly implemented in any number of games. In many 4X games it means the most defining moments (a great betrayal etc) feel more like the result of a random event generator.
When the deletion of a feature feels fresh, that is a good sign that feature has been over-used.
11/04/2018 at 20:18 kud13 says:
I was just thinking back on Warlords 4 last week, actually.
It tried doing the Warlords: Battlecry 3-like dynamic campaign, but I never got far into it, because having to conquer maps of 50+ cities each became exhausting.
Still, it’s an odd one. One of the few series that Ubisoft allowed to just die quietly, which is pretty unlike them, giving ongoing existence of things like the Anno series and HOMM
11/04/2018 at 22:24 wcq says:
So they have Space Marines and IG as separate factions again? Wouldn’t it make much more sense to have just an Imperium faction and have spessmrns as elite units? Then you could reserve the final faction slot for some other army that’s not in all of the other WH40k games.
11/04/2018 at 22:35 Riaktion says:
Makes sense to me :)
11/04/2018 at 23:05 Tiger Teeth says:
Be glad they haven’t given each individual chapter its own faction.
11/04/2018 at 22:36 Riaktion says:
Sounds great. Looking forward to it :)