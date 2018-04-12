Minecraft gets better down where it’s wetter

After years of fannying about with such frivolities as ‘mining’ and ‘crafting’, Minecraft is now focusing on what’s truly important: swimming outdoors. Version 1.13 of Minecraft’s Java Edition, nicknamed Update Aquatic, is still swimming through development but the latest work-in-progress ‘snapshot’ build launched yesterday and is full of goodies. Dolphins! Icebergs! ‘Conduit’ blocks that keep you from drowning! Different water colours for different biomes! Why would you ever go on dry land again?
The snapshot 18w15a patch notes lay it out, though you might find the annotated fan wiki notes more useful. Especially since Subnautica, it’s seemed a shame that Minecraft’s oceans aren’t livelier. Mojang have been working on this update for a fair while and I’m digging what I see.
Here’s YouTuber “xisumavoid” showing off new undersea fun (and not using terrible language, as far as I heard):
That’s nice, that. Those are oceans I want to hang around in.
Dolphins, new water, and other bits also arrived in the Windows 10 (and cross-platform) version of Minecraft this week with Beta – 1.2.20.1. Dolphins for everyone!
As ever, you’ll likely want to wait until the update is finished–and probably for your favourite mods and then servers to update after that–but it’s good to see this taking shape. It really is better down where it’s wetter.
12/04/2018 at 18:15 DeepSleeper says:
Mods never seem to update for Minecraft, they’re all several versions behind. I hear so much about “oh it’s such a great modding game” but I can’t see why I’d play it modded if it’s not the latest version.
12/04/2018 at 18:22 Hyena Grin says:
Why?
Most people still playing Minecraft are kinda ‘done’ with the relatively simple sets of game mechanics in the core game, and are only still playing because mods inject a lot of new complexity and ways to be creative.
I mean, the whole point of continuing to play Minecraft at this stage is to be creative, essentially. So people are going to play the version of it that gives them the most opportunity to do so. New core features are nice, but a lot of mods already add similar features, and more.
12/04/2018 at 18:57 Zigsaz says:
It’s not like previous versions are too buggy to play. The game is simple enough and has been around for so long that it’s pretty stable. So at most you’re just missing out on the new “mainline” features, which as others mention most consider “meh” compared to what a mod would add.
12/04/2018 at 19:21 QChronoD says:
Minecraft gets modded relatively quickly, most games take a few months before people start releasing mods and depending on the severity any updates it could take months before they’re updates again. The issue is that every time that they release a new version of Minecraft all the code in the game is abstracted and refactored into dozens of different files, and they don’t keep the same name or location from version to version. So there are a number of people who have to go through and de-obfuscate large sections of the game so that the mods know where and what they are allowed to change.
Most mods are written to use one of a few frameworks like Forge or Bukkit, but they have to wait for those to get updated and then make their own updates to stay compatible. So the people maintaining the frameworks will wait until a major version is released and then start the process. It would be a waste of time to try and keep everything updated with weekly snapshots.
And BTW the latest official release is 1.12.2 (from Sept 2017) and many of the major mods and modpacks have been updated to it for a few months now, so you actually can play modded and have the latest and greatest broken useless crap from the vanilla game.
12/04/2018 at 18:19 dangermouse76 says:
[ See’s title ] ooooh titter ye not.
Oops! I’ve come over all Frankie Howerd.
12/04/2018 at 19:11 Kefren says:
I stopped playing Minecraft when they added the hunger mechanic. It killed all my enjoyment – all the games after that just became frustrating. There was no way to turn it off without also losing the fun of the monsters.
12/04/2018 at 19:34 brucethemoose says:
So, a little under a year between updates…
That’s ridiculous. At this point, it’s comically slow.
I get that the game is on long term support, but 9+ months for a few features!? Lets say they’re paying 1 programmer part time (15 hours a week, so ~540 man hours) to work on it, which is also kinda silly, given how popular the game is. That coder is still an order of magnitude less productive than modders who tinker with the game in their spare time.
12/04/2018 at 19:41 QChronoD says:
It especially bad since pretty much everything that they’ve added since the Nether was something that was done much better in mods before that. (and is still being done better in mods that replace/fix the things that they added)
12/04/2018 at 19:49 brucethemoose says:
Yeah.
Even the 1.8 renderer update, which was a “big” refactor more than a feature, performed significantly worse than Optifine.
Optifine had 1 developer. And his hands were figuratively tied because he had to maintain compatibility with the base game, and only had reverse-engineered code to work with.
12/04/2018 at 20:35 geldonyetich says:
Minecraft updates have always been remarkably slow, but it’s clearly not from lack of funding or programmers considering the game is worth literal billions. Would you shell out that kind of money to own some software just to put it on a shelf to collect dust? I wouldn’t, and I don’t think Microsoft would either; you had better bet they’re keeping an extensive team on that, many of them original Mojang staffers.
So why the long updates? I honestly think they take so long because they’re afraid that, if they introduce changes too quickly, they’ll alienate their fan base. So they take their sweet time slooowly implementing the most generic of changes. Can’t blame Microsoft for that, Mojang has always done that.
12/04/2018 at 20:34 geldonyetich says:
From my experience with Minecraft aquatic mods, I’ll say that the game is indeed a bit more interesting when there’s fun stuff to find in the water.