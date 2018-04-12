Podcast: Bad games with a great story

Sit down at the boiling pot, stranger. Let me tell you a tale. A sordid tale, full of fascinating lands and captivating characters. A story of wonder and flame, strangeness and warmth. Would you like to hear it? Great. Just play this rubbish cover shooter for a half hour. I’ll start the introduction when you hit the first checkpoint.
Welcome to the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show. This week we’re discussing some great stories that come packaged with terrible games.
Last week we did the reverse, talking about good games with rubbish tales worked into them, like Far Cry 5. Now we’re praising storyline and grumbling about gamebits. John thinks Dreamfall had an amazing story full of moving scenes about faith, let down by an awful 3D adventure interface. Katharine hates looking at the wall in Soma, because the underwater robo-facility is so intriguing. And Brendan is sad that Pyre had a fiddly netball game attached to a warm tale of friendship and justice. Some say we should take a “holistic” view of games and stop splitting them into “story” and “what happens when you do the buttons”. But forget that. Can’t you see these awful tank controls?
You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.
You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Campfire music is by Jack de Quidt.
Want to write in with questions or suggest a theme for a future episode? Now you can, to podcast@rockpapershotgun.com.
12/04/2018 at 19:17 Jokerme says:
Let’s turn this comment section into “suggest a bad game with great story” section please!
Everybody knows the good games with great stories but the bad ones are hard to find and I’m a sucker for those. I don’t care if a game is bad (unless it’s offensively bad, there is a limit to everything), just give me that juicy stories!
We don’t have to stick to “bad” games, either. Games most people don’t know with great stories also works.
12/04/2018 at 19:25 pentraksil says:
I heard a lot of positives towards Cyanide’s “Game of Thrones” Game is really not that great but I heard a lot of very positive things about the story. Some of the best they played in fact.
12/04/2018 at 19:34 MacPoedel says:
I logged in to say just that! First game that came to my mind. Personally I didn’t think the gameplay was that bad if you compare it to the first Withcher game for example, but the story fits in very well in the Song of Ice and Fire series. The DLC was crap though.
This also reminds me of the Telltale Games. I haven’t finished their Game of Thrones game, but I did like the story in The Wolf Among Us, and the game itself not so much.
12/04/2018 at 19:57 gwathdring says:
The GoT Telltale game was not great. I’m not a big GoT fan, so perhaps others would like it more but I felt it was an even more frustrating and boring version of the key GoT shtick: all of the interesting plot ideas get shoved aside so someone can prove they’re willing to kill or hurt characters. But now add the filler stuff that makes it a Telltale game and add in the half-choices that define the series and already put a lot of people off when the variant outcomes don’t all end in death and plot dead ends.
12/04/2018 at 19:58 gwathdring says:
I say this as someone who rather like several of the other Telltale games and don’t mind the CYOA sleight of hand necessary to create the impression of meaningful choices.
12/04/2018 at 21:16 Werthead says:
Gameplay is okay, the story is pretty good. Both take a while to get going: the first 2 hours or so of the game is quite painful and then it gets a lot better.
12/04/2018 at 19:58 kud13 says:
Planscape Torment is an obvious one.
If you consider interacting with items to be “story” and combat to be the only “game” part.
EDIT: also, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2. The story (dialogue and voice-acting) are sublime, but the game itself literally has you touring the same 8 locations back and forth 3 times, with occasional detours to solve a bunch of puzzles in the designated puzzle area, with dreary combat.
Story: 20/10
Combat: 3/10
Locations and pacing: 2/10
12/04/2018 at 20:20 mitrovarr says:
Yeah, Planescape torment kind of ruins its own combat by having a very specific ‘correct’ character build to get the most out of the story, which leaves the player character little room to develop and experiment as a combatant.
12/04/2018 at 21:18 Werthead says:
That’s very reductive. There’s more to a game than just fighting. PS:T puts fighting on the table as an option but you really are encouraged to go for dialogue and diplomacy every time, and if you follow that approach with very little combat, the game is brilliant.
And the combat’s not great, but it’s hardly an unmitigated disaster. It’s pretty much the same as Baldur’s Gate and Icewind Dale, just not with quite as many detailed combat build options. But it’s hardly unplayable.
12/04/2018 at 21:36 Darth Gangrel says:
Enslaved: Odyssey to the West has a really good story, but really bad and repetitive gameplay. I watched the “movie version” of the game after playing a third of it.
It’s one of those games that might be bearable or even fun if I really dive into the combo’s and whatnot, but it all feels like a bad investment of my spare time. Hunted: The Demon’s Forge, a game I played in parallel with Enslaved also has a good story and better gameplay, so I played half the game before looking up the rest of the story on youtube.
12/04/2018 at 21:57 LostMyWay says:
Enslaved was great in my opinion, combat and world. It would be near top of my ‘under appreciated games’ list
“repeatative” is the laziest criticism in gaming, all games are repetitive even the greats. No such thing as one that isn’t.
12/04/2018 at 19:23 BlankedyBlank says:
I’ve been told that Spec Ops: The Line is surprisingly good, but I just could not get past the bland shooter gameplay.
Edit: Of course, I’ve commented before listening and now see it mentioned in the tags. Doh.
12/04/2018 at 19:28 pentraksil says:
I don’t agree the gameplay is bad, just average. When it came out it was more than OK, wouldn’t call it bad IMO. But yeah, story and the war and human nature narrative was top notch.
12/04/2018 at 20:05 Someoldguy says:
Interesting that this is released on the day that Hellblade is up for 9 BAFTA Game awards, including best game.
12/04/2018 at 20:08 Hyena Grin says:
I dunno if I just somehow missed it, but I was surprised to not hear To the Moon listed anywhere.
Though to the extent that it had ‘bad gameplay’ it was more that there was so little gameplay that it was basically unobtrusive and largely irrelevant. And that would open up an awful lot of games of a similar bend, no doubt.
But still, in terms of story/gameplay contrast, To the Moon is definitely very starkly weighted toward having an excellent story with very little concern regarding gameplay.
12/04/2018 at 20:11 gwathdring says:
I’d tentatively propose Dragon Age II and Dragon Age Inquisition. Dull as dirt to play and not without problems in the writing and storytelling, but overall both do some interesting things I don’t see a lot in video games. Dragon Age II tells a story over a longer period of time than most games with a linear narrative do that has some neat payoff … that is let down pretty badly by the ending and the gameplay.
Inquisition has a lot to say about it’s protagonist as a character and the role of faith in their life and in the lives of the supporting cast. I didn’t like it as much as Dreamfall was praised in the podcast, in part because it is such a vast thing that it has more room to make mistakes in the name of creating drama. But in particular I think it has a coherent protagonist to a degree somewhat unusual for a Create Your Own Character sort of game. It’s a mind-numbing thing to play, though–the worst sort of open world where it’s just a singleplayer MMO grind. It has some of the same problems as are becoming archetypal of ye olde Bioware games at this point, but it’s a more personal and coherent feeling version of most of these elements to me.
12/04/2018 at 20:17 mitrovarr says:
Final Fantasy 7 is probably the second worst of the Final Fantasies in terms of gameplay, but everyone likes the story (I think it’s overrated but certainly it is popular). The combat is too easy, there is little strategic depth because you only can field 3 characters, most of the combat options show up only after they’re already obsolete, and you spend most of the battles watching obnoxious overlong summoning animations.
FF8 has even worse gameplay but I’d hesitate to call the story great.
12/04/2018 at 20:46 Risingson says:
Everyone?
EDIT: with videogames the canon has that thing that if you find 10 magazines saying a game is great and the fans saying a game is great, the game is canonically great. No critical analysis required.
There is nothing great in the FF7 or FF8 narratives. They are precisely what let the games down and keeps them from hiding their gameplay flaws.
12/04/2018 at 21:32 LostMyWay says:
I think you’re confusing your own opinion for absolute truth.
The majority of people loved FF7s gameplay. I think that’s undeniable to be honest. Ask people what they remember and it won’t be the story other than the obvious death moment, it will be fighting or Diamond, Ruby, or the optional summons. Chocobo breeding. That’s the gameplay.
The story was nonsensical start to finish. My best mate is a FF7 fanatic and he still can’t explain it coherently after almost 20 years.
I realise some old school FF fans didn’t like it, but they certainly were not the majority who bought it.
12/04/2018 at 22:33 Someoldguy says:
Lets face it, if you were a PC gamer, FF VII & FF VIII were the only FF games you got your hands on anytime close to when they were new, apart from the MMO. It’s hardly surprising they’re mostly well thought of by the PC fraternity. I enjoyed FF VII so much back then that I levelled up all the Materia and bred all the chocobo etc but no way would I replay that grind these days. The story seemed reasonably unique back then in being willing to kill off major player-controlled characters and mixing high tech with guns, magic and swords.
12/04/2018 at 20:50 gwathdring says:
This is a tough one for me because most of the games I can think of with good stories I also find to be good games generally.
12/04/2018 at 20:50 Risingson says:
Well, Assassin’s Creed 1 for example, but hey, a good narrative is part of what a game reward can give. Back then in the 8 bit era it was wow a picture! another music cue! another background! another enemy! Then with adventure games it was a mix of an advance of the narrative and some more beautiful screens. Being rewarded with a good story for playing a repetitive game is, well, something very common since, I don’t know, nearly 30 years ago?
12/04/2018 at 21:54 LostMyWay says:
No such thing as a non repetitive game.
12/04/2018 at 20:56 brucethemoose says:
I nominate Star Wars: The Old Republic.
The storylines aren’t great, but they’re sometimes interesting, and there are a TON of them. The scenery and music are nice. All in stark contrast to the hotbar gameplay that makes me want to bang my head against a brick wall.
Maybe The Elder Scrolls: Online too, from what I hear? I guess alot of MMOs fall into this category, bar PlanetSide 2 of course.
12/04/2018 at 20:59 fuggles says:
Man, I liked the story in dreamfall, wrote opinioned words on it. But chapters… Eugh, that was really bad story.
12/04/2018 at 21:01 Cor Cordis says:
Bionic Commando (2009), I remmeber it as negativly reviewed, but I enjoyed it
12/04/2018 at 21:42 LostMyWay says:
I got it the wrong way round with my comment, great first post, like saying hey “I’m new and I’m an idiot”
Good story, bad game is much harder, I think because a good story can’t rescue a bad game but a good game can rescue a bad story. So I’ll never find out if a game I hate had a good story because why would I play a bad game to the end?
Here’s a maybe controversial shout… Bioshock Infinite.
Calling it “bad” is harsh though, it was just mediocre but expectations made an average game feel bad at times. Lovely game though. To look at and unravel, just a shame about the tiny shooting galleries and mediocre FPS.