Podcast: Bad games with a great story

Sit down at the boiling pot, stranger. Let me tell you a tale. A sordid tale, full of fascinating lands and captivating characters. A story of wonder and flame, strangeness and warmth. Would you like to hear it? Great. Just play this rubbish cover shooter for a half hour. I’ll start the introduction when you hit the first checkpoint.

Welcome to the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show. This week we’re discussing some great stories that come packaged with terrible games.

Last week we did the reverse, talking about good games with rubbish tales worked into them, like Far Cry 5. Now we’re praising storyline and grumbling about gamebits. John thinks Dreamfall had an amazing story full of moving scenes about faith, let down by an awful 3D adventure interface. Katharine hates looking at the wall in Soma, because the underwater robo-facility is so intriguing. And Brendan is sad that Pyre had a fiddly netball game attached to a warm tale of friendship and justice. Some say we should take a “holistic” view of games and stop splitting them into “story” and “what happens when you do the buttons”. But forget that. Can’t you see these awful tank controls?

