Coming to you from the show floor of EGX Rezzed 2018, it’s your friendly neighbourhood roundup of the best PC gaming deals of the week. This time around, there is a veritable bounty of digital PC offerings alongside some rather nice PC hardware.

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

Shovel Knight, I am happy to say, is one of my favourite games of the past few years and the fact that the original game has only bulked up with its transformation into the ‘Treasure Trove’, which features several other stories alongside the base game, can only be a good thing. This edition is currently on sale for £16 / $20 at Humble.

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove on PC (Steam) for £15.99 / $19.99 from Humble Store

Strategy Bundle time! Humble is offering a batch of strategic video games – a lot of which feature the word ‘endless’ in the title – for a cost of whatever you’d like to pay. This one will be live for around two weeks from now.

Pay what you want for the Humble Strategy Bundle

This week’s GOG Weekly Sale features Observer, Amnesia, The Coma, Layers of Fear, Outlast, Alan Wake’s American Nightmare and other creep-filled classics. Most importantly of all, the director’s cut of Deadly Premonition is in there.

Up to 90% off with GOG Weekly Sale

Did you know there were comics based on Assassin’s Creed, The Evil Within, Dishonored, Dark Souls and Tekken? I certainly didn’t, but they can all be yours with the current Humble Gaming Comics bundle up for grabs.

Pay what you want for the Gaming Comics bundle from Humble

A new month means a new set of Humble Monthly offerings. This time around, dropping $12 / £10 to sign up for a subscription will get you copies of Kerbal Space Program, Dead Rising 4 and Ruiner, along with a bunch of other games when the month finishes.

Kerbal Space Program, Dead Rising 4 and RUINER for $12 / £10 with Humble Monthly

UK Deals

Entering the code WINDOWS10 at ao’s website right now will get you an extra discount on the already discounted Surface Pro and TypeCover bundle. That will bring the whole set down to £674.10.

Microsoft Surface Pro with TypeCover for £674.10 using code WINDOWS10 from ao

Amazon is offering this LG 34UM68 ultrawide monitor for its lowest ever price right now, of £299.95. This thing is absurdly wide, but also features an IPS monitor and a 5ms response time, among other lovely specs.

LG 34UM68 34-inch Ultrawide IPS monitor with FreeSync for £299.95 from Amazon UK

In case you’re going the dangerous route of building a new gaming PC at the moment – or you just fancy upgrading your existing setup – you can save a bit of cash on a Cooler Master MasterLiquid 240 CPU cooler. It’s currently down to £35 from Novatech.

Cooler Master MasterLiquid Lite 240 CPU Cooler for £34.98 from Novatech

US Deals

The official Sea of Thieves hardcover artbook is now around $10 off over at Amazon, in case you needed just a little more of a pirate fix in your life.

The Art of Sea of Thieves for $29.84 from Amazon US

