Coming to you from the show floor of EGX Rezzed 2018, it’s your friendly neighbourhood roundup of the best PC gaming deals of the week. This time around, there is a veritable bounty of digital PC offerings alongside some rather nice PC hardware.
As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.
UK & US Deals
In case you missed it, SteelSeries has partnered up with Jelly Deals to give away a big box of PC accessory goodness worth over £380. To be in with a chance of winning, head to the link below and you can enter.
Win a big box of SteelSeries gear with Jelly Deals
Shovel Knight, I am happy to say, is one of my favourite games of the past few years and the fact that the original game has only bulked up with its transformation into the ‘Treasure Trove’, which features several other stories alongside the base game, can only be a good thing. This edition is currently on sale for £16 / $20 at Humble.
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove on PC (Steam) for £15.99 / $19.99 from Humble Store
Strategy Bundle time! Humble is offering a batch of strategic video games – a lot of which feature the word ‘endless’ in the title – for a cost of whatever you’d like to pay. This one will be live for around two weeks from now.
Pay what you want for the Humble Strategy Bundle
This week’s GOG Weekly Sale features Observer, Amnesia, The Coma, Layers of Fear, Outlast, Alan Wake’s American Nightmare and other creep-filled classics. Most importantly of all, the director’s cut of Deadly Premonition is in there.
Up to 90% off with GOG Weekly Sale
Did you know there were comics based on Assassin’s Creed, The Evil Within, Dishonored, Dark Souls and Tekken? I certainly didn’t, but they can all be yours with the current Humble Gaming Comics bundle up for grabs.
Pay what you want for the Gaming Comics bundle from Humble
A new month means a new set of Humble Monthly offerings. This time around, dropping $12 / £10 to sign up for a subscription will get you copies of Kerbal Space Program, Dead Rising 4 and Ruiner, along with a bunch of other games when the month finishes.
Kerbal Space Program, Dead Rising 4 and RUINER for $12 / £10 with Humble Monthly
UK Deals
Entering the code WINDOWS10 at ao’s website right now will get you an extra discount on the already discounted Surface Pro and TypeCover bundle. That will bring the whole set down to £674.10.
Microsoft Surface Pro with TypeCover for £674.10 using code WINDOWS10 from ao
Amazon is offering this LG 34UM68 ultrawide monitor for its lowest ever price right now, of £299.95. This thing is absurdly wide, but also features an IPS monitor and a 5ms response time, among other lovely specs.
LG 34UM68 34-inch Ultrawide IPS monitor with FreeSync for £299.95 from Amazon UK
In case you’re going the dangerous route of building a new gaming PC at the moment – or you just fancy upgrading your existing setup – you can save a bit of cash on a Cooler Master MasterLiquid 240 CPU cooler. It’s currently down to £35 from Novatech.
Cooler Master MasterLiquid Lite 240 CPU Cooler for £34.98 from Novatech
US Deals
The official Sea of Thieves hardcover artbook is now around $10 off over at Amazon, in case you needed just a little more of a pirate fix in your life.
The Art of Sea of Thieves for $29.84 from Amazon US
13/04/2018 at 12:06 Beefenstein says:
I have to say I think Humble Monthly is becoming quite unexciting. It might just be me, but I haven’t much passion for this month’s or last month’s crop of headline offerings. Sadly I didn’t really enjoy KSP, DR4 is apparently meh-to-bad, and Ruiner looks somewhat polarising in terms of audience enjoyment.
13/04/2018 at 12:07 Beefenstein says:
Apologies, I recall Ruiner having much more mixed steam reviews but now it’s very solidly reviewed. My bad.
13/04/2018 at 15:15 Baines says:
Ruiner’s review situation is kind of interesting. I also remember it receiving mixed reviews. In particular I remember some fairly critical YouTube reviews.
But if you look at Steam’s history graph, it appears the game has always been Very Positive. Even the first month shows positive outweighing negative at greater than 5:1, while the overall is nearly 10:1.
13/04/2018 at 12:13 fabrulana says:
Skipped next month’s Humble Bundle as well. Also tried KSP and it wasn’t for me. Can’t be inspired by the other two…
13/04/2018 at 12:43 jezcentral says:
I’m finding the Monthly Bundle a really good way to get games that I perhaps wouldn’t have bought, for a pittance that I just don’t miss. It helps that you get other games as well, not just the headliners. For every dreary Elder Scrolls Online I get, there’ll be a sexy Sexy Brutale.
13/04/2018 at 14:46 c-Row says:
The Sea Of Thieves artbook is over 200 pages thick, which means it has more content than the game itself.
13/04/2018 at 14:58 dangermouse76 says:
/r/buildapcsalesuk over on reddit can come up with some good UK deals. You have to be careful with some of the Amazon deal’s as they are not really deals, but it easy to check with other sites.
13/04/2018 at 15:07 khamul says:
Deadly Premonition on sale?
Hurrr-AAYYY!