Hunt: Showdown patch targets performance

Crytek have released the first “performance patch” for Hunt: Showdown, focused on making the early access PvPvE monster-hunting first-person shooter run better, and many players are reporting meaningful improvements. That’s fine news because, according to Fraser Brown, Hunt is “a clever competitive shooter and an excellent source of emergent stories. And disasters. Mostly disasters.” Framerates and stuttering and should be improved now, though the patch cannot do anything about your stuttering surprised cries of “M-m-m-monster!”
Crytek explained in yesterday’s patch notes:
“This round of fixes is designed to address most of the severe performance issues that have been reported, with a specific focus on stalling and stuttering as well as optimizing heavy CPU and RAM usage by Hunt. Our goal with this update is to improve the overall performance for everyone, before working on optimizations aimed at increasing the framerate across the board. Some users may experience a jump in framerate, while some may see only minor increases. Everyone should encounter a more stable and stutter free gameplay experience.”
Looking at player responses, yup, it seems some have noticed big changes and some not really anything. Performance has been one of the main complaints since Hunt entered early access in February.
Crytek say they plan to continue improving performance themselves, as well as provide more support for tweaking performance. This hasn’t been Hunt’s only problem–just on the technical side of the game, connection issues have been notably bad too–but it’s good to hit.
The tentative plan is for Hunt to be in early access for a year or so. It’s £26/€30/$30 on Steam.
13/04/2018 at 14:52 ByrdWhyrm says:
Glad to see them addressing the performance issues. I hope they work on some of the connection issues next. I’ve had a few too many exciting, tense rounds end with me getting disconnected and losing any and all progress. If they can fix network stability, then the game will be pretty easy to recommend to others. For now, I’ve decided to let this one cook a little longer before I dive back in.
13/04/2018 at 15:06 Shake Appeal says:
This game has so much promise, if it were actually possible to get in a game and play it smoothly with any degree of consistency. Might fire it up again tonight.
13/04/2018 at 15:43 Eldritch says:
In the interest of balance, I’ve played over 30 hours and have only once lost a hunter to a server crash.
This game is incredible. It is the most more-ish game I’ve played in years. The constant tension of combat with other players is an ever-present incendiary spike midst the compelling AI horde battling.
The gunplay is supreme, an absolute tonic after the insta-kills of contemporary shooters.
And the graphics.
And the sounds.
Honestly, this is, for me, the best-looking, best-playing game of the last 6 years.